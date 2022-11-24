Read full article on original website
News 9 Makes Large Archive Donation To UCO
As News 9 made the transition to a brand-new downtown studio, the station took time to donate some archived footage to several different organizations, including the University of Central Oklahoma. Back in the day, video footage captured by our news cameras had to be saved to tape. News 9 made...
Mental Health Association Oklahoma Provides For Young Adults Experiencing Homelessness
Homelessness has been a big topic of conversation for Oklahoma City lately. Several organizations are having conversations about what they can do to help Oklahomans. The Mental Health Association of Oklahoma said as many as 2.5 million young people experience homelessness every year. So many Oklahomans know Joseph Trace Chapline’s...
‘Holiday Pop-Up Shops’ In Midtown Encourage Folks To Shop Local
Thanksgiving weekend is the opening weekend of holiday pop-up shops in Midtown. Several local businesses have set up pop-up shops hoping to attract holiday shoppers. The “Holiday Pop-Up Shops” are celebrating its 10th season. Amy Downes with “A Date with Iris” said they’ve been attending since the very...
OKC Animal Welfare In Need Of Flash Fosters
The OKC Animal Welfare is at a turning point and if they don’t get relief soon, they may have to start euthanizing animals. The Animal Shelter told News 9 this is the worst November they’ve had in a while when it comes to intakes. “We are having a...
Penn Square Mall Reopened Following Commercial Fire
Oklahoma City Fire crews are investigating what sparked a fire Sunday at the Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City. Firefighters say they received a call about smoke coming from the food court's roof. The three-alarm commercial fire forced shoppers and workers to leave the mall during a busy day for...
Oklahoma City Police Release Bodycam Of Shootout Near McLoud
Oklahoma City police released the terrifying moments caught on camera as three officers were ambushed with gunfire earlier this month near McLoud. The wanted burglary suspect did not survive the shootout and one officer was injured. Oklahoma City police were sent to a rural address near SE 134th and Harrah...
Auto Shop Catches Fire In NW OKC
An auto shop in NW Oklahoma City caught fire on Saturday. Fire crews responded to the shop near Reno and Villa in the afternoon. They said no one was hurt and the flames only caused minor damage. Firefighters also said they are investigating what caused the fire. They don't believe...
Local Law Enforcement Set Up Sobriety Checkpoints During Holiday Weekend
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with several agencies to make sure everyone is safe on the roadways this Thanksgiving weekend. During the holiday season, there's a lot of people traveling whether it be visiting family and friends or shopping. With more people on the roadways, local agencies said they plan to make their presence known this weekend.
OCPD: Shooter Killed, Victim Injured In Edmond Shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a deadly shooting just outside city limits on Monday afternoon. The shooting happened at a business just north of Northwest 150th Street near North May Avenue in Edmond. Authorities said the alleged shooter is dead and a victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. This...
OCPD Identifies Victim Killed In NW OKC Roadway
Oklahoma City police identified a man killed Friday in the middle of a northwest OKC roadway. The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. near Northwest 10th Street and North Meridian Avenue. When officers were called to the scene, they said they found 31-year-old Devyn Hinkle was found outside his vehicle...
OKC Police Investigating 2 Deadly Shootings Since Thanksgiving, 1 Suspect Arrested
Oklahoma City police arrested a man in connection to a deadly rage shooting. The victim was shot Friday afternoon near the intersection of Northwest 10th and Meridian Avenue. Investigators identified 25-year-old Kasey McConville as the shooting suspect. Oklahoma City homicide investigators have two fatal shooting cases from the Thanksgiving Day...
Norman Bond Proposal To Be Introduced At District Board Meeting
Norman Public School's superintendent will introduce a new bond proposal during the district's school board meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday. The school board is expected to set the bond amount and establish Feb. 14 as the election date. Currently, no other details about the bond have been released.
Stillwater Police Searching For Shooting Suspect
Stillwater Police are looking for a suspect after authorities said he tried to steel beer from a gas station on Sunday. Police said the man was then confronted by a store clerk, who fought with the suspect. After the encounter, police said, the suspect returned with another subject trying reenter...
OHP: 21-Year-Old Killed In NW OKC Crash
A 21-year-old was killed in a vehicle crash early Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened on the westbound lanes of I-44 at North Pennsylvania Avenue. Troopers are still investigating what happened in the crash. Troopers said a pedestrian, Colt...
Westbound I-40 Wreck Blocks Multiple Lanes In West OKC
A wreck that happened at around 6:20 a.m. has blocked two lanes of westbound I-40 near Meridian Avenue. The outside and center lane of I-40 have been blocked in the area, as the two vehicles involved cannot move under their own power, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Authorities said...
OU Overtakes Ole Miss As Rebs Go Cold Down The Stretch
Grant Sherfield scored 12 points and Tanner Groves scored 10 and Oklahoma beat Ole Miss 59-55 on Sunday in the final of the ESPN Events Invitational title game. Following Myles Burns’ dunk with 4:26 that gave the Rebels a 55-52 lead, Ole Miss proceeded to miss its final eight shots and Oklahoma secured the win with a 7-0 run.
Quick Thoughts On OU & OSU Football
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb share some quick thoughts on the Sooners and Cowboys after both teams lost on Saturday. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
Semi Crash Causes Traffic Backup On I-40 At Ft. Smith Junction
Authorities responded to the scene of a semi crash that caused a traffic backup Saturday on I-40 at the Fort Smith Junction. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes of I-40 have reopened following the crash. Traffic was diverted to the northbound lanes of I-35, and drivers were...
Cowboys & Sooners Basketball Roundup
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb recap a busy day for our college basketball teams. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
