FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Metallica holding 2 separate concerts in Detroit next November in the round
(WXYZ) — Metallica is coming back to Detroit next fall with two different sets, two different opening acts and two different shows. The M72 World Tour will play at Ford Field on Friday, Nov. 10 and Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. During Friday's show, they will have Pantera and MammothWVH...
Detroit native opens flagship K. Walker Collective on Saturday in Midtown
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit native Ken Walker will open his first-ever U.S. store – K. Walker Collective – on Saturday in Detroit. Located at 4161 Cass Ave. near Detroit's Cass Corridor, the store opened at 10 a.m. Saturday, which is Small Business Saturday. Walker launched the brand...
Dearborn deadly crash linked to missing mother case in Tennessee
DEARBORN, MI (WXYZ) — Murfreesboro, Tennessee police confirm the black Dodge Charger SRT linked to a crash in Dearborn Friday night is connected to the case of a missing mother who never showed up to pick her daughter up from school. She was reported missing ten days ago. On...
Metro Detroit shop owners offer deals for Small Business Saturday
DETROIT, Mich. — Shoppers across metro Detroit spent Saturday visiting local stores in honor of Small Business Saturday. In Downtown Detroit, Hundreds of customers walked through Cadillac Square checking out local businesses. "The small shops and the independent restaurants, those are the places we always go to," said Philip...
Detroit Weather: Calm today before a windy roller coaster week
Today: Mostly cloudy with a high of 43°. Wind: NW to SW 10-20 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 30s, but temperatures rise a few degrees after 2am. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and becoming breezy in the afternoon. High of 52°. Wind: S...
Florida woman sues Velveeta maker over cooking times
HIALEAH, Fla. — A Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against the maker of Velveeta, alleging that the statement on its microwavable shells and cheese meal is misleading because the product takes longer to cook than the 3.5 minutes claimed on the package. Amanda Ramirez, of Hialeah, filed the...
Christmas tree farms try to keep up with demand as prices rise
HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The weekend after Thanksgiving is one of the most popular times to buy a Christmas tree. Farms around metro Detroit are feeling the pressure of demand, but their supply isn't what it used to be. The Dewey family went to Huron Christmas Tree Farm...
New museum exhibit features 7,000 vintage Christmas ornaments
DEARBORN, Mich. — A new exhibit at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn features nearly 7,000 Christmas tree ornaments. The Miniature Moments exhibit opened on November 20th with Christmas tree decor from the Hallmark company. Some of the ornaments date back to 1973 when the company first began producing them.
3 teens shot after leaving a Sweet 16 party in Detroit, police say
(WXYZ) — According to Detroit police, three teenagers were shot Saturday night after leaving a Sweet 16 party on the 19100 block of Joy Road. According to police, the male victims aged 15, 15, and 17 were leaving the gathering at around 10:15 p.m. when unknown suspects fired shots striking them.
1 teenager dead after being accidentally shot in Detroit
(WXYZ) — According to police, one teenager is dead after being accidentally shot in Detroit. The incident happened around 5 a.m. Sunday morning in the 16800 block of Mark Twain. According to police, a teenage male suspect was handling a gun when he accidentally shot the male teen, fatally...
IcelandAir to begin nonstop flights between Detroit & Reykjavík in 2023
(WXYZ) — Detroit is once again getting a direct flight to Iceland. IcelandAir announced this week it will begin season flights from Detroit Metropolitan Airport to Reykavik, Iceland starting in May. According to IcelandAir, the flights will begin May 18, 2023 with four weekly non-stop flights between DTW and...
2 animals dead following house fire in St. Clair Shores
(WXYZ) — According to police, two pets are dead after a house fire in St. Clair Shores Sunday afternoon. The incident happened on Ridgeway Street between Harper and Greater Mack. Police say someone was in the house at the time of the fire, but they got him out safely.
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting outside of Truth Detroit Gentlemen’s Club, police say
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — According to Detroit police, one man is dead and another is injured after being shot outside of the Truth Detroit Gentlemen’s Club on Eight Mile Road Sunday morning. Police say the incident happened around 1:45 a.m. with the suspect firing shots outside of the...
Ex-Oxford school board members come forward with info 'they could not reveal to the public'
OXFORD, MI (WXYZ) — Two former Oxford school board members held a press conference Monday alleging the district had a threat assessment policy in place that was not implemented ahead of the deadly November 30, 2021, shooting at the high school that left four students dead and seven others, including a teacher, injured.
Monroe Public Schools cancels 2 bus routes next week, citing driver shortage
MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two Monroe Public Schools bus routes have been canceled for the upcoming week due to a shortage of employees, the district said. Bus Routes 70 and 75 have been canceled for the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 2. The routes transports students at Monroe High School, Monroe Middle School, Custer Elementary School and Raisinville Elementary School.
Ex-Oxford school board members: threat assessment policy wasn't implemented before shooting
(WXYZ) — Two former Oxford school board members held a press conference Monday alleging the district had a threat assessment policy in place that was not implemented ahead of the deadly November 30, 2021, shooting at the high school that left four students dead and seven others, including a teacher, injured.
Michigan Board of State Canvassers unanimously certifies 2022 Midterm Election results
(WXYZ) — The Michigan Board of State Canvassers unanimously voted to certify the results of the November 2022 election during a meeting on Monday. The 4-0 vote was taken nearly two hours after the meeting started. Several people spoke at the meeting during public comment, including candidates who lost...
