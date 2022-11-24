ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clawson, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

Dearborn deadly crash linked to missing mother case in Tennessee

DEARBORN, MI (WXYZ) — Murfreesboro, Tennessee police confirm the black Dodge Charger SRT linked to a crash in Dearborn Friday night is connected to the case of a missing mother who never showed up to pick her daughter up from school. She was reported missing ten days ago. On...
DEARBORN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Metro Detroit shop owners offer deals for Small Business Saturday

DETROIT, Mich. — Shoppers across metro Detroit spent Saturday visiting local stores in honor of Small Business Saturday. In Downtown Detroit, Hundreds of customers walked through Cadillac Square checking out local businesses. "The small shops and the independent restaurants, those are the places we always go to," said Philip...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: Calm today before a windy roller coaster week

Today: Mostly cloudy with a high of 43°. Wind: NW to SW 10-20 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 30s, but temperatures rise a few degrees after 2am. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and becoming breezy in the afternoon. High of 52°. Wind: S...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Florida woman sues Velveeta maker over cooking times

HIALEAH, Fla. — A Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against the maker of Velveeta, alleging that the statement on its microwavable shells and cheese meal is misleading because the product takes longer to cook than the 3.5 minutes claimed on the package. Amanda Ramirez, of Hialeah, filed the...
FLORIDA STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Christmas tree farms try to keep up with demand as prices rise

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The weekend after Thanksgiving is one of the most popular times to buy a Christmas tree. Farms around metro Detroit are feeling the pressure of demand, but their supply isn't what it used to be. The Dewey family went to Huron Christmas Tree Farm...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

New museum exhibit features 7,000 vintage Christmas ornaments

DEARBORN, Mich. — A new exhibit at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn features nearly 7,000 Christmas tree ornaments. The Miniature Moments exhibit opened on November 20th with Christmas tree decor from the Hallmark company. Some of the ornaments date back to 1973 when the company first began producing them.
DEARBORN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

3 teens shot after leaving a Sweet 16 party in Detroit, police say

(WXYZ) — According to Detroit police, three teenagers were shot Saturday night after leaving a Sweet 16 party on the 19100 block of Joy Road. According to police, the male victims aged 15, 15, and 17 were leaving the gathering at around 10:15 p.m. when unknown suspects fired shots striking them.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

1 teenager dead after being accidentally shot in Detroit

(WXYZ) — According to police, one teenager is dead after being accidentally shot in Detroit. The incident happened around 5 a.m. Sunday morning in the 16800 block of Mark Twain. According to police, a teenage male suspect was handling a gun when he accidentally shot the male teen, fatally...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

IcelandAir to begin nonstop flights between Detroit & Reykjavík in 2023

(WXYZ) — Detroit is once again getting a direct flight to Iceland. IcelandAir announced this week it will begin season flights from Detroit Metropolitan Airport to Reykavik, Iceland starting in May. According to IcelandAir, the flights will begin May 18, 2023 with four weekly non-stop flights between DTW and...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

2 animals dead following house fire in St. Clair Shores

(WXYZ) — According to police, two pets are dead after a house fire in St. Clair Shores Sunday afternoon. The incident happened on Ridgeway Street between Harper and Greater Mack. Police say someone was in the house at the time of the fire, but they got him out safely.
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Ex-Oxford school board members come forward with info 'they could not reveal to the public'

OXFORD, MI (WXYZ) — Two former Oxford school board members held a press conference Monday alleging the district had a threat assessment policy in place that was not implemented ahead of the deadly November 30, 2021, shooting at the high school that left four students dead and seven others, including a teacher, injured.
Tv20detroit.com

Monroe Public Schools cancels 2 bus routes next week, citing driver shortage

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two Monroe Public Schools bus routes have been canceled for the upcoming week due to a shortage of employees, the district said. Bus Routes 70 and 75 have been canceled for the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 2. The routes transports students at Monroe High School, Monroe Middle School, Custer Elementary School and Raisinville Elementary School.
MONROE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy