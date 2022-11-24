Read full article on original website
Fantasy Lights Dazzles Big Crowds as Palm Coast Kicks Off the Holiday Season
Drawing huge crowds to Central Park on Saturday evening, members of the Palm Coast City Council, Rotary Club of Flagler County President Jay Gardener and Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly flipped the switch, lighting the community’s Christmas tree and officially kicking off the holiday season. Standing in for Palm...
A Ballet of Boats: 2022 Holiday Boat Parade Holds Record as Largest Community Boat Parade in Florida
At about five o’clock, it begins: a sedate drift of boats scattering lights across the water in Palm Coast’s Cimarron Basin. It is the beginning of the Palm Coast Boat Parade, this year on December 3. As twilight deepens the sky, more boats begin to draw into the gathering area, captains and crews exchanging hearty greetings as they glide past one another in polite aquatic do-si-dos. Along the Intracoastal Waterway even more boats have assembled. This year more than 65 boats are expected, still holding the record for the largest community lighted boat parade in Florida.
Celtic Angels Shine for the Holiday Season at Flagler Auditorium
PALM COAST, Fla. (November 25, 2022) As Palm Coast residents finished off the last of the Thanksgiving turkey and started the annual trek toward the Christmas holiday, it was the perfect time for the Celtic Angels to grace the stage. Seats were full on Friday evening at the Flagler Auditorium...
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The biggest equestrian venue in Ocala is turning the horse capital of the world into a winter wonderland. The World Equestrian Center has more than one million lights glistening as Christmas cheer spreads throughout the event. The grand plaza is also decked with holiday décor, along...
9 things to do in Daytona Beach this holiday season
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach will be holding tons of events for the holiday season this year, whether it’s holiday light displays or one of the largest car shows. Here are some ways you can ring in the most wonderful time of the year:. 1. Magic of...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 organizations in North Central Florida have partnered to bring a 1.8-mile long Christmas light display to their community. Guests can enjoy the days leading up to Christmas by cruising through the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular at Florida Horse Park. The drive-through is organized by St....
The Villages is not a gated private community
Please note, entertainment by the bands in all of The Villages squares is paid for by county taxes, NOT by your Villagers’ amenity fees. The roads are also PUBLIC roads. Stop bashing “outsiders.” They have every right to use and visit the squares (as well as shop at the stores.)
Leesburg single mom waits hours to feed her family a Thanksgiving meal
LEESBURG, Fla. — The holidays can be a joyous occasion for many families around the Central Florida region. But according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is rising by 20% this year. That could cause extra stress for families as well. What You...
Wilbur-by-the-Sea tradition lives on for family after storm damage
With the holidays in full swing, many families along the coast are still thinking about the devastating impacts left behind by recent storms. Many beachside homes in Volusia County were severely damaged by Hurricane Nicole. For Chad Hoge and his family, spending Thanksgiving at his mother's Wilbur-by-the-Sea home is yearly...
Panhandlers make for awkward situations in season of thanksgiving
A woman panhandling Wednesday afternoon at Colony Plaza in The Villages made for an awkward situation. There were hardly any parking spaces available at the super-busy Publix, as shoppers stocked up on Thanksgiving Eve. Many Villagers have children and grandchildren in town for the long holiday weekend and were loading extra snacks, soda and ice cream into their shopping carts in addition to the traditional Thanksgiving fare.
Disaster assistance center opening in New Smyrna Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The city of New Smyrna Beach is working with the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to open a disaster assistance center. The center is set to open for one day on Monday, Nov. 28 and operate from 10 a.m. to...
Calendar: See the 64th-annual Gaslight Parade
Where: Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Route 100, Palm Coast. Details: The Celtic Angels and Knights are coming to town to spread Irish holiday cheer. Enjoy live music and dance by the Trinity Ensemble. Tickets cost $44-$54 for adults; $5 for children under 18. Call the box office at 386-437-7547. 64th-annual...
Ocala resident says ‘greedy developers’ are destroying city’s beauty
I’ve lived in Ocala for over 20 years. I moved here because of all the beautiful farmland and open spaces. I used to have a relaxing drive over to the stores while taking in majestic scenes of horses running across fields and grazing in the grass. Nowadays, all you...
Resident says Ocala is ‘not the same anymore’
I would have to agree that Ocala is not the same anymore. I was born here, grew up here, and the change that I have seen is unreal. It’s really sad to see that everywhere you look, more trees are coming down for some building that will probably shut down in 6 months, not to mention the amount of houses that are right on top of each other with no space to breathe. Yet, people are still coming here, and for what? Why ruin what we have here because where they lived was already so congested and overpopulated?
COVID in Lake County, Florida - Finding the Current Data
Both my husband and I are considered as being health compromised, so we are very interested in seeing what the trend is with COVID-19 in Lake County, Florida. We base our decisions on whether it's safe for us to be venturing out on data. We are not medical personnel, but we like to use data to help us make our decisions. The Florida Department of Health has a website that we follow. It includes information about vaccine locations, testing locations, and treatment locations that you can bring up by county and then by city.
Waterfront Park groundbreaking event scheduled for Nov. 30
The city of Palm Coast has received a multi-year grant through the Florida Inland Navigation District (FIND) for enhancements to Waterfront Park to build non-motorized boat access. This will provide access for kayaks, paddleboards, canoes, row boats, and others, further adding to residents’ recreational experience at one of Palm Coast’s...
Leesburg woman gives black eye to man friend who wasn’t trying to better their situation
A Leesburg woman gave a man a black eye when she allegedly attacked him because he wasn’t trying to better their situation. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched to that location when a witness called 911 early in the afternoon of Nov. 17 at the intersection of South 14th Street and Sumter Street. The officer talked to the witness who said he saw a woman, later identified as 26-year-old China Jordan, arguing loudly with a man. The man turned and started walking away from Jordan who then attacked the man striking him several times in the head.
Volusia County chase ends with 4 teens arrested, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Four teens face charges after a chase through Volusia County that started when a license plate reader flagged a stolen car in Deltona, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators said the license plate reader flagged the car around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. [TRENDING: New...
Daytona Beach visitors making their way back post-storm damage
As the recovery from two major storms continues along the coastlines of Florida, visitors at the world's most famous beach are starting to return to Volusia County. The estimated price tag is in the tens of millions. “My grandfather used to drive the big Winnebago down to the beach,” smiled...
Encompass Health (EHC) Proposes 50-Bed Hospital in Florida
EHC - Free Report) recently announced plans to construct an inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Daytona Beach, FL. The hospital will house 50 beds and comprise advanced rehabilitation technologies and equipment. The latest update reflects EHC’s endeavor to expand rehabilitative care across the Atlantic coast of Florida. This, in turn, is...
