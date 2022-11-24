ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 1

J Clem
4d ago

From personal experience Jake is a special person who has a forever place in my heart. When I was homeless he treated me with dignity and made me feel self worth and useful. Plus he and Westys are known across the states in the homeless encampments simply by word of mouth I know cause I traveled those camps for 30+ years. Thank you Jake.( volunteers &staff)James Clemmons

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Volunteer Memphis opens registration for MLK Days of Service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Volunteer Memphis is gearing up for the 6th annual MLK Days of Service set for January 12 – 16. “Dr. King once said, ‘Everybody can be great because everybody can serve,’ and that you need a heart full of grace and a soul generated by love to serve others,” said Reggie Crenshaw, the president and CEO of Leadership Memphis and Volunteer Memphis. “MLK Days of Service offers Memphians a chance to ‘Care Like King’ and serve our community with grace and love.”
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Whitehaven Christmas Parade – Back in stride again!

Bowing to safety protocols during the height of the pandemic, the Christmas Parade in Whitehaven had been a no-show since 2019. Like old times – only better – many said as the parade unfolded amid chilly tempers and the warm hearts of the Whitehaven community and its supporters on Nov. 19.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Christmas in the square lights up Monette

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Using Christmas joy to bring one community closer together. Sunday evening Monette hosted its Christmas on The Square. It celebrates the true meaning behind Christmas. After the lighting of the Christmas tree on the square, the community had service around it. Santa made an appearance and...
MONETTE, AR
actionnews5.com

Memphis Animal Services seeks to raise funding on Giving Tuesday to cover costs of animal care

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) is participating in Giving Tuesday, a day of giving celebrated internationally the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Giving Tuesday is set aside as a day of giving to bring people together to improve their communities by promoting and supporting the causes they believe in, and this year, MAS hopes you will consider supporting them.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

‘Starry Nights’ opens at Shelby Farms Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is kicking off the holidays in a big way!. What better way to celebrate than to get a peek at some bright and dazzling light displays at Shelby Farms Park?. Action News 5 went down to Shelby Farms Park for the first night of “Starry...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

'10th Inning' sports bar hosting a Christmas concert to benefit children

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — A sports bar in Southaven Mississippi has been supporting different charities since they opened in 2019. Last year, "10th Inning" raised over $100,000 for North Mississippi families and charities. The giving starts this year with "Miracle in Mississippi," benefitting the Palmer Home in North Mississippi. Palmer...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

Mid-South Hero: Man finds healing in cleaning local neighborhoods

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kind, caring, and passionate about his community - this month’s Mid-South Hero is the ultimate neighbor. “God put this in my heart. That’s why I do it. I don’t get paid, but I get paid in another way. I get joy from pleasing God, that’s my payment. And that’s all I need.”
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Baptist Women’s Hospital celebrates Thanksgiving in the NICU

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Mid-South families had to celebrate Thanksgiving without their newest family members this holiday, so staff at one hospital brought the festivities to their tiniest patients so the little ones wouldn’t miss out on their very first Thanksgiving. Newborn babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Lighting Up Soulsville – 2022!

It was a chilly evening (Nov. 19) in Soulsville for the sixth annual Soulsville USA Holiday Tree Lighting at Bellevue and Walker. Bundled for comfort, those on hand reveled in the opportunity to be among a crowd dedicated to the ongoing growth and development of the South Memphis community. Young...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Southaven church to host Soulful Christmas Celebration

SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– A Southaven church is already working to bring the spirit of Christmas to life. Brown Missionary Baptist Church will hold a Soulful Christmas Celebration on December 11 for two shows in person for the first time since the pandemic. The free event will feature many musical performers. “It’s a wonderful time to just […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
tri-statedefender.com

Historic Collins Chapel thankful for ‘monumental’ preservation awards

Grants totaling $548,000 recently were awarded to historic Collins Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, the first African-American congregation established in Memphis. The money came from the African American Civil Rights Grant Program Historic Preservation Fund. “I became Collins Chapel pastor four years ago,” said Elder Bethel Harris. “So, I did...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Crews battle blaze in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Firefighters battled a fire Saturday off Park Avenue and Sample Street in South Memphis. A structure caught fire around 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Memphis Fire responded within minutes. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 6:33 p.m., according to the Memphis Fire Department. Below are images and video […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy