J Clem
4d ago
From personal experience Jake is a special person who has a forever place in my heart. When I was homeless he treated me with dignity and made me feel self worth and useful. Plus he and Westys are known across the states in the homeless encampments simply by word of mouth I know cause I traveled those camps for 30+ years. Thank you Jake.( volunteers &staff)James Clemmons
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
tri-statedefender.com
Boutique’s opening delivered Thanksgiving ‘miracle’ for Frayser family and others
The grand opening of the Regroup Upscale Thrift Boutique was, well, grand. And for one Frayser family – the Johnson-Crump household – it marked an extraordinary fresh start. “I started out homeless more than 20 years ago,” said Patrice Johnson, a member of the Pursuit of God Transformational...
actionnews5.com
Whitehaven residents create fundraiser for better Southland Mall Christmas tree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A picture of Southland Mall’s new Christmas Tree has been making its rounds on social media after some Whitehaven residents weren’t too holly-jolly about its appearance. The tree was put up Monday, but it was criticized so badly online, the mall took it down...
actionnews5.com
Volunteer Memphis opens registration for MLK Days of Service
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Volunteer Memphis is gearing up for the 6th annual MLK Days of Service set for January 12 – 16. “Dr. King once said, ‘Everybody can be great because everybody can serve,’ and that you need a heart full of grace and a soul generated by love to serve others,” said Reggie Crenshaw, the president and CEO of Leadership Memphis and Volunteer Memphis. “MLK Days of Service offers Memphians a chance to ‘Care Like King’ and serve our community with grace and love.”
tri-statedefender.com
Whitehaven Christmas Parade – Back in stride again!
Bowing to safety protocols during the height of the pandemic, the Christmas Parade in Whitehaven had been a no-show since 2019. Like old times – only better – many said as the parade unfolded amid chilly tempers and the warm hearts of the Whitehaven community and its supporters on Nov. 19.
actionnews5.com
Christmas in the square lights up Monette
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Using Christmas joy to bring one community closer together. Sunday evening Monette hosted its Christmas on The Square. It celebrates the true meaning behind Christmas. After the lighting of the Christmas tree on the square, the community had service around it. Santa made an appearance and...
Shelby Farm’s Starry Nights lights up the holiday season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Millions of lights are on display again at Shelby Farms Park. The opening night of Starry Nights brought out families from all across the Mid-South. The huge family attraction draws in people of all ages, providing something the whole family can enjoy during the holiday season.
fox13memphis.com
Local church to serve 5,000 meals on Thanksgiving Day at 10 locations across the city
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re well into the holiday season, and one local church is using this time to give back to the less fortunate. Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church plans to feed 5,000 people Thanksgiving Day. The dedicated group of church members spent over seven hours Tuesday smoking turkeys...
actionnews5.com
Memphis Animal Services seeks to raise funding on Giving Tuesday to cover costs of animal care
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) is participating in Giving Tuesday, a day of giving celebrated internationally the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Giving Tuesday is set aside as a day of giving to bring people together to improve their communities by promoting and supporting the causes they believe in, and this year, MAS hopes you will consider supporting them.
actionnews5.com
‘Starry Nights’ opens at Shelby Farms Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is kicking off the holidays in a big way!. What better way to celebrate than to get a peek at some bright and dazzling light displays at Shelby Farms Park?. Action News 5 went down to Shelby Farms Park for the first night of “Starry...
localmemphis.com
'10th Inning' sports bar hosting a Christmas concert to benefit children
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — A sports bar in Southaven Mississippi has been supporting different charities since they opened in 2019. Last year, "10th Inning" raised over $100,000 for North Mississippi families and charities. The giving starts this year with "Miracle in Mississippi," benefitting the Palmer Home in North Mississippi. Palmer...
actionnews5.com
Law enforcement and local residents share ways to protect your packages during the holidays
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This holiday season, you might not be the only one on the lookout for packages you ordered online. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office warns residents to watch out for porch pirates. Just last month in Cooper-Young, porch pirates struck, snatching packages one by one from...
Not so busy Black Friday: Why shoppers are staying at home instead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the biggest and most popular shopping day of the season took place Friday. But many shoppers chose to online shop for Black Friday than wait in the long lines at stores. FOX13 spoke to shoppers and they said this Black Friday wasn’t the same...
actionnews5.com
Mid-South Hero: Man finds healing in cleaning local neighborhoods
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kind, caring, and passionate about his community - this month’s Mid-South Hero is the ultimate neighbor. “God put this in my heart. That’s why I do it. I don’t get paid, but I get paid in another way. I get joy from pleasing God, that’s my payment. And that’s all I need.”
Want a Christmas tree? Hurry up and get one before it’s too late
BARTLETT, Tenn. — If you want a live Christmas tree, you may need to move fast. The next two weeks are set to be the busiest for tree lots and farms across the nation. Employees at Priddy Farms in Bartlett said that they are ready for the rush. Whether...
actionnews5.com
Baptist Women’s Hospital celebrates Thanksgiving in the NICU
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Mid-South families had to celebrate Thanksgiving without their newest family members this holiday, so staff at one hospital brought the festivities to their tiniest patients so the little ones wouldn’t miss out on their very first Thanksgiving. Newborn babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care...
tri-statedefender.com
Lighting Up Soulsville – 2022!
It was a chilly evening (Nov. 19) in Soulsville for the sixth annual Soulsville USA Holiday Tree Lighting at Bellevue and Walker. Bundled for comfort, those on hand reveled in the opportunity to be among a crowd dedicated to the ongoing growth and development of the South Memphis community. Young...
Owner of Memphis gay bar undeterred after mass shooting; spreads message of love, tolerance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a mass shooting at a gay bar in Colorado Springs, Colo. last weekend, bars around the Mid-South are re-evaluating security protocol. “It’s a different world now,” said Tami Montgomery, owner of DRUS Bar, a LGBTQ-friendly bar in Memphis’ Midtown neighborhood. Montgomery took...
Southaven church to host Soulful Christmas Celebration
SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– A Southaven church is already working to bring the spirit of Christmas to life. Brown Missionary Baptist Church will hold a Soulful Christmas Celebration on December 11 for two shows in person for the first time since the pandemic. The free event will feature many musical performers. “It’s a wonderful time to just […]
tri-statedefender.com
Historic Collins Chapel thankful for ‘monumental’ preservation awards
Grants totaling $548,000 recently were awarded to historic Collins Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, the first African-American congregation established in Memphis. The money came from the African American Civil Rights Grant Program Historic Preservation Fund. “I became Collins Chapel pastor four years ago,” said Elder Bethel Harris. “So, I did...
Crews battle blaze in Orange Mound
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Firefighters battled a fire Saturday off Park Avenue and Sample Street in South Memphis. A structure caught fire around 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Memphis Fire responded within minutes. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 6:33 p.m., according to the Memphis Fire Department. Below are images and video […]
