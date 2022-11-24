Jefferson City to allow interior viewings of three Capitol Avenue buildings

Jefferson City officials have set up two dates for specific people who might be interested to see the inside of three Capitol Avenue homes, according to a press release.

Because of the dangerous conditions only licensed architects, engineers and general contractors who are licensed with the city will be allowed inside.

the three homes for viewing are 413 E Capitol Ave., 419 E Capitol Ave. and 517 E Capitol Ave.

All of these homes are considered dangerous but are still available for any requests for proposals.

Viewings shall be limited to the following times:

9 a.m.-noon Friday, Dec. 2

1-4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5

This is part of an ongoing project involving properties on Capitol Avenue. Several buildings in the area were deemed dangerous The city opened a call for interested buyers in October after several residents suggested that there could be an interest from private investors to buy the buildings.

The buildings were declared dangerous building s under the City Code and were ordered to be repaired or demolished. The property owner has failed to comply with these orders, so buildings were subject to imminent demolition by the city because they present a clear and immediate danger to the public, code enforcement officials, and public safety officers.

Table taken from the agenda for the Oct. 17 Jefferson City Council meeting.

The city originally said if it did not find anyone for those building before a Nov. 30 deadline, it will proceed with demolition, according to a press release.

That deadline was recently extended to Dec. 13.

In order for a party to qualify as an “Interested Party,” the potential buyer must sign a proposal guarantee agreement and deposit the listed escrow amount.

Source: Jefferson City press release.

