fox2detroit.com
3 teens shot leaving birthday party at Xquisite Events in Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three teens were shot while they were leaving a birthday party in Detroit Saturday night according to police. The Detroit Police Department said the teens were at a sweet sixteen birthday party. Two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were leaving the party at Xquisite Events (19148 Joy Rd) at 10:15 p.m. when unknown suspects fired shots at them.
fox2detroit.com
Fatal Thanksgiving Day shooting • deadly crash after family argument • 2 killed in wrong way crash on M-14
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day on San Juan St in Detroit, a family argument on Thanksgiving Day turned into a shooting and ended as a deadly head-on collision on I-94, and two people were killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on M-14: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted for kicking woman in head multiple times in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect who they say kicked a woman in the head multiple times earlier this month. According to police, the assault happened at 7875 E. Jefferson, which is a liquor store, at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13. The suspect left in a...
Detroit News
Driver dead, body in trunk after crash, shootout with Dearborn police
Dearborn — A shootout developed Sunday afternoon near Tireman and Normile between Dearborn police and a suspect under pursuit involving a missing person, Michigan State Police said. The suspect was found dead in the vehicle after a crash and human remains were found in the trunk of the vehicle.
Police find remains of missing mother in trunk following shootout with suspect
DEARBORN, MI -- An investigation is ongoing after police discovered the remains of a missing Tennessee woman which were found in the trunk of a car Sunday following a shootout with police. According to Michigan State Police, officers from the Dearborn Police Department were attempting to stop a driver around...
Three teens shot while leaving birthday party on Detroit's west side
Three teenagers are reportedly hospitalized after being shot by unknown suspects while leaving a birthday party on Detroit’s west side Saturday night.
Look Inside This Massive Abandoned Movie Theater In Detroit
While the location has only been sitting abandoned now for two years, you probably wouldn't guess that based on the condition of the theater. The inside too is something that you won't see much of at a majority of the theaters you attend. Astounding Abandoned Detroit Movie. When it was...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted for stealing pipes from Detroit apartment complex
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a suspect who stole pipes from a Detroit apartment complex. The thefts happened 10 p.m. Nov. 13 at 445 Field Street, which is off Jefferson, close to the bridge to Belle Isle. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700...
1 teenager dead after being accidentally shot in Detroit
According to police, a teenage male suspect was handling a gun when he accidentally shot the male teen, fatally wounding him.
Home title problems leave some Detroit families who need debt help in tough spot
Tenai Leali wants to pass down her grandparents’ home — the one she’s living in now — to her own children. The three-bedroom bungalow on the west side of Detroit is full of family memories, like opening up gifts at midnight on Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners that continue to this day. When her grandmother died a few years ago, Leali decided to stay in the home.
wemu.org
Overnight homeless shelter coming to Ypsilanti
This winter, the City of Ypsilanti will have an overnight shelter available to those experiencing homelessness. In recent years, if someone in Ypsilanti needed a place to stay overnight, they didn’t have a local option. They would have to catch a shuttle or find their way to Ann Arbor to stay at the Delonis Center.
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
Tuba Christmas fills Franklin Park Mall with music
TOLEDO, Ohio — Tubas don't usually get to play the melody, but on Sunday an unusual ensemble gave tubas the starring role in a performance of holiday classics. Dan Corfman, the band director at Gibsonburg schools, said the annual Tuba Christmas event is an opportunity to make joyous music in an unusual way.
Several vehicles hit by gunfire in Spieker Terrace parking lot, Toledo police investigating
TOLEDO, Ohio — An investigation is underway after shell casings and shot-up vehicles were found in a parking lot by Toledo police Sunday night. Officers responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts at two adjacent locations in the 400 block of Spieker Terrace just before 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a report by Toledo police. Several shell casings were found in a parking lot at the location.
bridgedetroit.com
Warming centers are available in Detroit: Where to find them
Warming centers are available for Detroiters who need a reprieve from cold temperatures. There are three locations open through March 31 for those experiencing homelessness, according to the the City of Detroit, which is working with two nonprofits to operate the centers. While the number of people in emergency shelters in Detroit, Highland Park and Hamtramck is below pre-pandemic levels, their length of stay has ticked up, according to the Homeless Action Network of Detroit, or HAND.
wlen.com
Shooting in Adrian on November 22nd
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Police just released information about a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. According to APD Chief Vince Emerick, officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of Church and Locust Streets in Adrian around 6 PM. As officers were responding, they were advised that a subject called that their friend was shot in the neck and face and that they were on their way to ProMedica Hickman Hospital.
Detroit News
Flight from Detroit to Orlando returns due to issue with landing gear doors
Detroit — A Spirit Airlines flight from Detroit Metro Airport to Orlando turned around about an hour into the trip Sunday morning due to issues with the doors for the landing gear, according to a passenger. Keila Ramirez was supposed to have landed in Orlando at about 10 a.m....
As waitlists grow, Washtenaw County child care centers seek staff to meet demand
CHELSEA, MI - The unique half-wall structure that cuts across the middle of Chelsea’s Mudpies and Lullabies gives those working inside the child care center a bird’s eye view into each of its age-specific areas, where children are watched over with state-required staff-to-child ratios. The child care center...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit philanthropist gives away 2,100 circus tickets so children can enjoy free show
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Thousands of children were able to enjoy a free circus show thanks to a Detroit philanthropist. "We came here to have some fun and see some live performances." Horatio Williams, teaming up with several corporate sponsors, gave away 2,100 tickets to the Universoul Circus’ Thanksgiving Day...
