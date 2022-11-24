ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

3 teens shot leaving birthday party at Xquisite Events in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three teens were shot while they were leaving a birthday party in Detroit Saturday night according to police. The Detroit Police Department said the teens were at a sweet sixteen birthday party. Two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were leaving the party at Xquisite Events (19148 Joy Rd) at 10:15 p.m. when unknown suspects fired shots at them.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Driver dead, body in trunk after crash, shootout with Dearborn police

Dearborn — A shootout developed Sunday afternoon near Tireman and Normile between Dearborn police and a suspect under pursuit involving a missing person, Michigan State Police said. The suspect was found dead in the vehicle after a crash and human remains were found in the trunk of the vehicle.
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wanted for stealing pipes from Detroit apartment complex

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a suspect who stole pipes from a Detroit apartment complex. The thefts happened 10 p.m. Nov. 13 at 445 Field Street, which is off Jefferson, close to the bridge to Belle Isle. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Home title problems leave some Detroit families who need debt help in tough spot

Tenai Leali wants to pass down her grandparents’ home — the one she’s living in now — to her own children. The three-bedroom bungalow on the west side of Detroit is full of family memories, like opening up gifts at midnight on Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners that continue to this day. When her grandmother died a few years ago, Leali decided to stay in the home.
DETROIT, MI
wemu.org

Overnight homeless shelter coming to Ypsilanti

This winter, the City of Ypsilanti will have an overnight shelter available to those experiencing homelessness. In recent years, if someone in Ypsilanti needed a place to stay overnight, they didn’t have a local option. They would have to catch a shuttle or find their way to Ann Arbor to stay at the Delonis Center.
YPSILANTI, MI
WTOL 11

Tuba Christmas fills Franklin Park Mall with music

TOLEDO, Ohio — Tubas don't usually get to play the melody, but on Sunday an unusual ensemble gave tubas the starring role in a performance of holiday classics. Dan Corfman, the band director at Gibsonburg schools, said the annual Tuba Christmas event is an opportunity to make joyous music in an unusual way.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Several vehicles hit by gunfire in Spieker Terrace parking lot, Toledo police investigating

TOLEDO, Ohio — An investigation is underway after shell casings and shot-up vehicles were found in a parking lot by Toledo police Sunday night. Officers responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts at two adjacent locations in the 400 block of Spieker Terrace just before 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a report by Toledo police. Several shell casings were found in a parking lot at the location.
TOLEDO, OH
bridgedetroit.com

Warming centers are available in Detroit: Where to find them

Warming centers are available for Detroiters who need a reprieve from cold temperatures. There are three locations open through March 31 for those experiencing homelessness, according to the the City of Detroit, which is working with two nonprofits to operate the centers. While the number of people in emergency shelters in Detroit, Highland Park and Hamtramck is below pre-pandemic levels, their length of stay has ticked up, according to the Homeless Action Network of Detroit, or HAND.
DETROIT, MI
wlen.com

Shooting in Adrian on November 22nd

Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Police just released information about a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. According to APD Chief Vince Emerick, officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of Church and Locust Streets in Adrian around 6 PM. As officers were responding, they were advised that a subject called that their friend was shot in the neck and face and that they were on their way to ProMedica Hickman Hospital.
ADRIAN, MI
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy