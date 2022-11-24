Read full article on original website
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Comfort Food Staple ‘Jiffy Mix’ Is Pure Michigan and Run By a Former Indy 500 Driver
It's starting to get cold outside, which means it's time for the Comfort foods. Thick, hefty, hearty foods that stick to your ribs - it's seriously the best, and two of my favorites are Chili, and Beans and Cornbread. Both of those aren't complete, though, without the namesake of the...
Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver
Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
3 Christmas Traditions That Are Pure Michigan
It is the most wonderful time of the year! If you are looking to try and find things that are deep in Michigan tradition this season, well you are in luck. You might have already made these a part of your holiday plans, but here we go. Bronner's Christmas Wonderland...
Black-Owned Wine And Jazz Bar Brings Culture And Community To Grand Rapids
Wine is a $70 billion industry, but it tends to be dominated by white vineyard owners, vintners and sommeliers. Although Black people typically make up more than 10% of American wine consumers, less than 1% of wineries are Black-owned, according to a 2020 survey focused on Black wine entrepreneurs. In...
Looking for top-notch snacks? Visit Popnotch Goods in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Are you looking for a unique gift idea this holiday season, or maybe you’re in the mood to just try a delicious treat?. We have the place for you, a new business that opened last week offering gourmet popcorn and other top-notch snacks. Patrick...
West Michigan Amazon delivery and fulfillment centers busy this holiday season
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cyber Monday is upon us and millions are expected to shop online, even with inflation at a record high. Amazon is expecting Cyber Monday to see similar success as Black Friday which had record breaking sales. People are gearing up for the holiday season, so...
Sports Director Andy Pepper to start 18-hour Bell Ringing Marathon Monday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Another year means another Bell Ringing Marathon with News Channel 3's Sports Director Andy Pepper. For the past seven years, Pepper has set off around West Michigan, putting in 18 hours to raise money on behalf of the Salvation Army. Donations: Salvation Army kicks off annual...
Expo on Small Business Saturday showcases minority-owned businesses in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On its sixth year, the Small Business Saturday Black-Owned Pop Up Shop was held at the Baxter Community Center in Grand Rapids. Dawn Brown, a participant, said being involved in the expo meant a lot. Her daughter, Maneeka Beasley, owns Cakes By The Jar, a small bakery business in West Michigan.
This Super Cool Airbnb Treehouse Near Muskegon is the Real Deal
Located in Whitehall, MichiganIthe Serenity Now Treehouse is a really unique Airbnb stay. This place among the trees is the real deal. This Airbnb treehouse is a real treehouse that was built around four large Oak trees. After looking at the photos below, I think you'll agree that this is the ultimate place to get away and unplug for a few days.
What’s next in the fight over regulating short-term rentals in Michigan?
New Buffalo Mayor John Humphrey has been outspoken about his opposition to the rise of Airbnb-style rentals in his community, which held several packed public meetings in 2021 as the City Council took up the issue. Tackling short-term rentals was a tumultuous two-year process that included a moratorium on city-issued licenses for rentals in May […] The post What’s next in the fight over regulating short-term rentals in Michigan? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
The trauma of Indigenous boarding schools: Can government investigations deliver justice?
Only now has the U.S. government committed to learning the full story of Indigenous boarding schools. Tribes across the country have been inspired by civil rights movements, fighting for representation, to tell their story and maybe for some semblance of justice. But is justice possible?
Kalamazoo housing project by ex-WMU standout gets another boost in funding
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A housing development planned for Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood received another piece of funding to bring the site a step closer to construction. A $630,000 grant from Michigan’s department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy will help fund the cleanup of a site on Kalamazoo’s north side for construction of a housing development, the state agency announced this week.
Michigan Medicaid to reimburse for doula services starting in 2023
One of the biggest mistakes a pregnant woman can face is going to the hospital too early, but doulas like Kirsten Johnson can help. "It starts a bit of a clock with some providers or staff. After hours of being there with no change in dilation, they start talking about inducing to move things along. From a medical standpoint, they want to get the show on the road," said Johnson, co-founder of Detroit Doulas. "Doulas consider these scenarios and help determine when is best to go because the alternative can be a slippery slope that can lead to mental traumatization from the experience."
76th annual antique toy and collectible show brings hundreds to Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The largest antique and collectible toy show in Michigan came back for another year at the Kalamazoo County Fairgrounds on Saturday. The 76th annual antique and toy show brought hundreds of people across West Michigan to experience this unique collection. Increased demand: Michigan mail carriers to...
'Hoping that it won't happen to me again': Family reacts to aftermath of Wyoming 'bullying' incident
WYOMING, Michigan — Liam Birman, a 12-year-old Wyoming Intermediate School student who, his parents said, was cut in the face with a pair of scissors during a fight, is now back in school. "I'm anxious because I don't know if it's going to happen to me again," said Birman....
Michigan's first Mrs. America winner hoping to inspire the intersex community
Jackie Green was the first Michigander to be crowned Mrs. America. Her platform? Raise awareness for the intersex community, of which she is a member.
‘Soda just didn’t love me back’: Meet Michigan kid CEO that created sugar-free soda
KALAMAZOO, MI- In 2021, Beau Blackmon told his parents he wanted to make soda for kids. One year later, that dream has become a reality. The seven-year-old is now the CEO of “Good Soda,” a sugar-free soda. “I really love soda, but soda just didn’t love me back,”...
Western Michigan fires head football coach to 'pursue a new direction'
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Former player and now soon-to-be former Western Michigan University head football coach Tim Lester is parting ways with Bronco Football. Director of Athletics Dan Bartholomae announced Monday the school is looking for a "new direction within our football program." "Western Michigan University can set the standard...
Muskegon Will See Michigan’s First Bar, Dispensary, and Live Music Venue in 2023
The cannabis industry in Michigan has sure come a long way since we first adopted medical marijuana policies in 2008! Now that both medical and recreational marijuana is legal in the Mitten it seems like you'll find a dispensary located on nearly every corner. However, one thing we don't have...
Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan
Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
