Houston, TX

Woman’s current boyfriend opens fire on her child’s father, his mother, his brother during custody exchange in NE Houston, police say

 4 days ago
LeaTea
4d ago

Why be petty and stir up controversy by taking the new man/woman around the ex especially if there's been tension. Love and respect the kids more than trying to out do the ex!

Brandon Brown
4d ago

reason #1 why when my son was a child it was just me and his mother at the drop off...... people are throwed off

Carolyn Uvette
4d ago

so sad Now it's gonna be Dad taking the child to visit in jail cause mom needs to be charge also She knew it was bout to go down

thesource.com

Takeoff Murder Involvement Suspect Lil Cam Taken Into Custody in Houston

Less than a month after Takeoff‘s murder, some progress may be in the works toward bringing justice in the case. Lil Cam, whose real name is Joshua Cameron, was arrested for a felony charge of unlawful carry of a weapon. Cameron has reportedly been affiliated with Mob Ties records for about 16 years.
HOUSTON, TX

