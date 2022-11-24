Read full article on original website
classiccountry1070.com
Police identify victim of fatal Wichita crash
A Wichita man was killed in a crash Saturday evening near Kellogg and I-135. The crash was reported around 8:15 p.m. Police said 27-year-old Chandler Christiansen was driving west on Kellogg when he lost control of his pickup at the Washington exit. The pickup went off the roadway and hit two trees, and Christiansen was thrown out. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WIBW
Teen driver hospitalized after rear-end collision causes interstate rollover
BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A teen driver has been hospitalized after a rear-end collision on a Kansas interstate caused her SUV to roll over. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 95.9 on northbound I-35 with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
Wrong-way driver on Kansas interstate dies in head-on collision
NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man headed the wrong way on a Kansas interstate early Sunday morning has been pronounced dead after a head-on collision. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 29.3 on southbound I-135 - about half a mile south of U.S. Highway 50 - with reports of a crash.
WIBW
Kansas teen pronounced dead following ATV accident
MARION, Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old boy from Kansas has been pronounced dead after an ATV accident near Marion. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, emergency crews were called to an area of 170th St. just over a mile west of U.S. Highway 77 - about two miles southeast of Marion - with reports of a crash.
Wichita man, 45, dead after wrong-way, head-on collision on I-135 Sunday, report says
The other person involved was a man from San Francisco.
KWCH.com
Wichita police investigate 2 deadly fentanyl overdoses, 2 others in grave condition
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating two fentanyl overdose deaths that happened Sunday morning. Officers were dispatched to an overdose call around 8:30 a.m. in the 2900 hundred block of South Washington. They arrived to find the bodies of 20-year-old Stevie Metts (a woman) and a 35-year-old man, both of Wichita, in an unhoused encampment. Both were unresponsive and unconscious. They died on the scene. A 25-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were also located nearby unresponsive and unconscious. They were transported to a local hospital in grave condition, police said.
KWCH.com
One dead in Kellogg crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency Communications confirmed one person is dead in a crash near westbound Kellogg at I-135. The crash happened at 8:17 p.m. Saturday evening. We have a crew on the scene gathering more details. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or...
16-year-old dead after ATV crash in Marion Co.
MARION, Kan. (KSNW) – A 16-year-old Hillsboro teen has died after an ATV crash Saturday night in Marion Co, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. KHP reports show around 9 p.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old was heading west on 170th St. when the teen failed to move around a curve in the road. The teen’s ATV […]
ksal.com
Fatal Wrong-Way Crash on I 135
A driver was killed in a two-vehicle wrong-way head-on crash on Interstate 135 early Sunday morning in South Central Kansas. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Nissan Altima passenger car was headed north in the southbound lanes of I 135. The car collided head-on with an oncoming 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van.
KAKE TV
One dead in Saturday evening accident along Kellogg in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is dead after an accident near Kellogg and I-135. Sedgwick County dispatch has confirmed to KAKE News that an accident at the intersection of N I-135 and W. Kellogg has claimed the life of one person. The accident happened at approximately 8:15 p.m.
KWCH.com
3 killed in Marion County crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in a Friday afternoon crash in Marion County. The two-vehicle crash happened a little before 1:30 p.m. at the U-56 and K-256 junction. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash involved a minivan and a passenger car, a 2003 Dodge...
KAKE TV
Two dead in suspected fentanyl overdoses at homeless encampment, Wichita police say
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating two suspected fentanyl overdoses that left two Wichita residents dead. The overdoses happened at approximately 8:35 a.m. on Sunday, near the 2900 block of south Washington. The Wichita Police Department says officers found 20-year-old Stevie Metts (female) and a...
3 dead, 2 hospitalized in Kansas crash
Three people have been killed in a t-bone crash in Marion County on Friday.
WPD investigates two overdose deaths in south Wichita
Police are investigating two apparent overdose deaths in south Wichita Sunday. Officers were dispatched to an encampment in the 29-hundred block of south Washington, near the John Mack Bridge.
Update: Wichita Police Department identify victim of deadly suspected fentanyl poisoning
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has identified one of the two victims of a deadly suspected fentanyl poisoning.
ksal.com
Three Killed in Crash
A woman from Salina was a passenger in a car which was involved in a crash near Marion that killed three people. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan was headed north on K 256 Highway. It pulled out onto US 56 Highway in front of a 2016 Ford Taurus passenger car and was struck on the passenger side. Both vehicles came to rest in the north ditch.
New Wichita police chief is in town
Accident on Thanksgiving sends two to hospital
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people were taken to the hospital on Thanksgiving just before noon after an accident at US-50 and Buhler Road. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Toyota Corolla was southbound on Buhler Road and failed to yield the right of way at the posted stop sign at US-50 and was struck by an eastbound 2004 Chevy Tahoe.
Woman shot in south Wichita
Wichita Police responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Thursday night at the MacArthur’s Lake Apartments in the 700 block of west MacArthur. Police say the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
Woman was ‘negligently’ shot Thanksgiving night in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 19-year-old Wichita woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot Thanksgiving night. It happened around 9:50 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 700 block of West MacArthur. The Wichita Police Department says the woman was in an apartment with others when a 20-year-old man “negligently […]
