WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating two fentanyl overdose deaths that happened Sunday morning. Officers were dispatched to an overdose call around 8:30 a.m. in the 2900 hundred block of South Washington. They arrived to find the bodies of 20-year-old Stevie Metts (a woman) and a 35-year-old man, both of Wichita, in an unhoused encampment. Both were unresponsive and unconscious. They died on the scene. A 25-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were also located nearby unresponsive and unconscious. They were transported to a local hospital in grave condition, police said.

WICHITA, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO