CHP: Woman dead after walking in front of a vehicle

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, a female pedestrian died after walking directly in front of a vehicle in Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that a vehicle was traveling in the third lane northbound on Watt Avenue when a woman crossed the street “outside of any marked crosswalks.” The woman then walked directly in front of the vehicle.

The woman sustained fatal injuries from the accident.

CHP said that the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the agency and that DUI is not a suspected factor in the cause of the crash.

