CHP: Woman dead after walking in front of a vehicle

By Megan Camponovo
FOX40
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, a female pedestrian died after walking directly in front of a vehicle in Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that a vehicle was traveling in the third lane northbound on Watt Avenue when a woman crossed the street “outside of any marked crosswalks.” The woman then walked directly in front of the vehicle.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 state prison officers, CDCR says

The woman sustained fatal injuries from the accident.

CHP said that the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the agency and that DUI is not a suspected factor in the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 19

empath
4d ago

This will be more common. Now that California has allowed J walking with no repercussions. It’s legal now to walk into the street at any point.

Reply
10
Shirley Slingerland
4d ago

I feel sad for the person that hit her. Doesn't sound like it was his fault but I can't imagine how he felt.

Reply(1)
11
default-avatar
Guest
4d ago

she may have been experiencing a mental health crisis and decided to end it all. It is not uncommon for many that are suicidal to list walking into traffic as a means to commit suicide.

Reply
2
 

