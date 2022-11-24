Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dietician Shares 12 Foods You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Getting FatGreg Wilson, CFA
Where you'll find best steak in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Where to find the best barbecue in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
Here’s how St. Louis plans to spend the $790 million received in the Rams relocation settlementJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Related
This popular school safety app has St. Louis roots
CLAYTON, Mo. — 5 On Your Side is helping search for solutions to the active shooter problem plaguing American schools, and it turns out a popular school safety app used by people across the globe has roots in St. Louis. If you check its website, you’ll see that the...
Jefferson Barracks still needs sponsors for holiday wreaths for headstones
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — A widow grieving her first Thanksgiving without her husband of 57 years visited his grave at Jefferson Barracks, a national military cemetery, on Thursday morning so she wouldn't be alone without him. "He was a great guy," Pat Foushee said holding back tears. "We loved...
14-year-old injured in shooting Monday morning in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot Monday morning. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the 8400 block of North Broadway. The shooting occurred just before 7 a.m., police said. The teen...
Tim McGraw to play at Chaifetz Arena to support Cardinal Glennon
ST. LOUIS — Tim McGraw is coming to St. Louis in 2023. McGraw will play a concert at Chaifetz Arena on April 29, 2023 for SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital's 2023 Glennon LIVE event. The concert will benefit the hospital and celebrate the hospital's patients, families and caregivers,...
Woman charged in fatal shooting at Lucas Hunt Village apartments
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman was charged in a domestic dispute that led to a shooting Friday night in Lucas Hunt Village. The shooting left another woman dead. It happened in the 5300 block of Gladstone Place in Lucas and Hunt Village on Friday at about 10 p.m. when police went to a call for help about a shooting.
Salvation Army team reeling after a thief steals the charity's vehicle
ST. LOUIS — The folks at the Salvation Army are excited to ring in the 75th anniversary of their Tree of Lights Campaign. The historic, Christmas event is the non-profit’s biggest fundraiser. “The money that’s raised every year helps not just our work at Christmas with toys and...
St. Ferdinand Parish cancels annual Thanksgiving dinner, citing lack of volunteers
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Ferdinand Parish has made the decision to cancel its annual Thanksgiving Day dinner for 2022. The Florissant parish said on its website that the dinner had been canceled because it lacked volunteers to help with planning, and no longer had someone to roast the turkeys.
'We are not robots' Amazon workers in St. Peters join international picket on Black Friday
ST. PETERS, Mo. — With a chorus of chants, megaphone messages, and drum beats, dozens of Amazon workers walked out of their shift at the St. Peters fulfillment center known as STL8 on Black Friday, part of an international strike for better pay and conditions at the e-commerce giant.
2022 'Old Man Winter' promo drops during Macy's Thanksgiving parade
ST. LOUIS — If you grew up in St. Louis or have been here for decades, one festive tune and happy lyrics may put you in the holiday spirit. In 1992, KSDK launched a promo campaign with a song called "Old Man Winter." We've recreated this popular video for 2022 featuring your favorite 5 On Your Side anchors.
2 St. Louis delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint in separate incidents
ST. LOUIS — Two delivery drivers were robbed in separate events this past week in St. Louis. The first incident occurred at 11 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North Boyle Avenue and West Pine Boulevard in the Central West End neighborhood. A man was delivering food for Uber...
Local business owners celebrate 'Small Business Saturday'
ST. LOUIS — From South Grand to Midtown, shoppers and business owners across the city celebrated 'Small Business Saturday.'. It's a day focused on supporting the locally owned businesses that help elevate St. Louis. Shops across the bi-state had deals throughout the day as they headed into their busiest...
Water out on Dutchtown street for nearly a day after car hits fire hydrant
ST. LOUIS — The water to a city block in Dutchtown was out for nearly 24 hours after neighbors said a car hit a fire hydrant. The City of St. Louis Water Division said water on Liermann Avenue has since been restored. “We were decorating the house for Christmas...
'We have lost a dear, dear friend': Co-workers, family and friends remember 2 sisters killed in south St. Louis car crash
ST. LOUIS — Family, co-workers and friends are mourning the loss of two beloved sisters, who were killed by a speeding driver in a stolen car. Police said a stolen Cadillac XTS was speeding when it hit the back of a Chevy Trax on Meramec and Gravois around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
'We are scared for our lives': Downtown St. Louis residents beg for safety improvements
ST. LOUIS — Casandra Hodges faced the floor out of fear Tuesday night. After hearing multiple gunshots, she dropped to the ground for safety in her apartment. "I heard the gunshots, it sounded like tah tah tah," Hodges tells 5 On Your Side. Wednesday morning, the noise is still...
'We need an outlet': Dance class offers chance to express feelings, raise money for CVPA
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — The Greater St. Louis area is still finding ways to express its hurt and healing nearly one month after the deadly school shooting at the shared campus of Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience. On Sunday morning, Charmette...
'We have each other, that's the main thing': St. Peters couple loses everything after Thanksgiving house fire
ST. PETERS, Mo. — A St. Peters couple is thankful they're alive after a fire spread throughout their house. The flames caused them to lose almost everything on Thanksgiving night. While the origin of the fire is unknown at this time, the shock and heartache are still sinking in...
The Salvation Army asks for public's support after vehicle theft
ST. LOUIS — The Salvation Army is asking for the public's support after one of its vehicles was stolen last week. The organization is reaching its busiest time of the year raising money to support services to the local community. It is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Tree of Lights campaign which kicked off on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Kiener Plaza.
St. Louis trucking company tries to swerve past inflation challenges
ST. LOUIS — During the month of November 5 On Your Side has been taking a deeper look into how 2022’s record levels of inflation and supply chain issues are affecting consumers and companies. We checked in with one St. Louis trucking company who said the transport industry...
Gov. Parson will not grant clemency to Kevin Johnson
ST. LOUIS — Kevin Johnson might not be facing imminent execution if he was white, attorneys speaking on his behalf told the Missouri Supreme Court on Monday. Meanwhile, Gov. Mike Parson announced he will not grant clemency. Johnson, 37, is scheduled to die by injection at 6 p.m. Tuesday for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in 2005.
Soccer bar in Tower Grove South shuts down street for World Cup fans
ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of fans filled the street outside of Amsterdam Tavern in Tower Grove South for the big World Cup match between the United States and England on Friday. The game started at 2 p.m. but the owners of the bar said people were there as early as 7:30 a.m.
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 0