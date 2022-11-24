Maren Morris brought a monochromatic look to “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration,” which aired on ABC yesterday. The Grammy-winning singer performed “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” during the Christmas special, which is now available to stream on Hulu and Disney+. For her performance, Morris donned a festive bright red sweater with a bit of distressing detailing, adding an edgy feel to her holiday outfit. She paired her sweater with a red sequin skirt, which reached her ankles. The singer added even more red to her look with a bold red lip color. For her footwear, the “Girl” singer continued the monochrome...

14 MINUTES AGO