Read full article on original website
Related
Kylie Jenner's Humongous Christmas Tree Has Pissed Off A Lot Of People, But I'm Just Trying To Figure Out What That Potato Sack Thing Is
Another day, another drama. This time about a Christmas tree.
Maren Morris Gets Holiday-Ready in Red Sweater With Sequin Skirt & Matching Pumps at Disney’s ‘Magical Holiday Celebration’
Maren Morris brought a monochromatic look to “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration,” which aired on ABC yesterday. The Grammy-winning singer performed “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” during the Christmas special, which is now available to stream on Hulu and Disney+. For her performance, Morris donned a festive bright red sweater with a bit of distressing detailing, adding an edgy feel to her holiday outfit. She paired her sweater with a red sequin skirt, which reached her ankles. The singer added even more red to her look with a bold red lip color. For her footwear, the “Girl” singer continued the monochrome...
Gay People Who Came Out After Being In Heterosexual Marriages, What Is Your Story?
Share your experience.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
69K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0