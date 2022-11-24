ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clips' Kawhi Leonard, Paul George have no return timetable, Ty Lue says

By Ohm Youngmisuk
ESPN
ESPN
SAN FRANCISCO -- LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard is feeling better, but head coach Ty Lue said there is currently no timetable for his return from a right ankle sprain.

The Clippers played the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night without their two best players, Leonard and Paul George , who missed his second straight game with a right hamstring tendon strain. Lue said the Clippers also have no timetable for when George will return.

ESPN's Malika Andrews reported that Leonard and George worked out and underwent treatment in Los Angeles on Wednesday and that Leonard is expected to be reevaluated in a few days.

Lue, when asked what changed after Monday night's game when the coach said Leonard looked like he would be OK, said that Leonard "woke up with some soreness in his ankle."

"Saw the play. It was a little more than we thought," Lue said. "But he's OK, feeling better, getting better. So we don't know a timetable right now though."

Guard Luke Kennard (right calf strain) also missed his fourth game Wednesday for the Clippers, who lost 124-107.

Leonard rolled his ankle late in the fourth quarter Monday when he tried to block a shot and landed awkwardly. After that game, Leonard said, "I should be fine."

George has not played since he was held out of the second half last Saturday in a win over San Antonio.

The Clippers host Denver on Friday and then Indiana on Sunday.

