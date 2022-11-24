Read full article on original website
3 strategies to buy the S&P500 index and how they performed in 2022
Using extreme levels showed by the VIX index delivered impressive results until November. Buying the S&P 500 when everyone is bearish or selling when everyone is bullish - a good strategy in 2022. US stocks have put a remarkable rally from their 2022 lows. For example, the Dow Jones index...
Should you sell the British pound in 2023? Hedge fund Rokos believes so
Hedge fund Rokos Capital Management believes that the British pound will weaken some more. The COVID-19 pandemic took some heat away from the British pound, given Brexit. But Brexit is one of the causes of further weakness for the pound, according to Rokos Capital Management, an alternative investment fund management firm with over $14 billion in AUM (i.e., Assets Under Management).
Top 3 best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 this year
Oil companies outperformed in 2022 as the prices of oil remained elevated. Besides the capital gains, investors benefited from dividend payments. With only one month left until the end of the year, investors’ attention turns to the holiday season in front of us. Sure enough, plenty of economic events lie ahead, such as the Federal Reserve’s December decision, but investors are unlikely to take any more risk in the week ahead.
Jim Cramer explains why he likes the Shopify stock
Shopify Inc says it saw record sales on the Black Friday this year. Mad Money host Jim Cramer shares his outlook on Shopify stock. Shares of eCommerce giant are currently down 70% for the year. Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) is in the green this morning after the eCommerce giant said...
“Buy the close, sell the open” still rewards for carrying overnight risk
"Buy the close, sell the open" strategy returned over 1100% in the last two decades. US stocks opened the day and the week lower by a little over half a percentage point, but they rallied in November. With two other trading days left in the month and ahead of December, it is worth having a detailed look at how stocks performed during and after the regular, official trading hours.
HSBC share price retreats amid China woes: is it a buy?
HSBC share price has been in a strong bullish trend this month. Ping An Insurance has called for management to break the bank. There are concerns about the Chinese economic slowdown. The HSBC (LON: HSBA) share price has been in a slow recovery mode in the past few weeks. It...
Should you buy DOGE after it jumped in value after Twitter 2.0 plans?
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk confirmed payment integrations on Twitter 2.0. In the last 24 hours, the trading volume of DOGE increased by 101%. Its value saw a difference of 46% in the last 7 days. Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) saw a 19% price surge after Elon Musk confirmed that he intends to...
Is the tumbling Dr Martens share price a bargain?
Dr Martens stock price has nosedived in the past few days. The company issued a profit warning amid soaring inflation. The stock have become extremely oversold. Dr Martens (LON: DOCS) share price has been in a freefall in the past few days as concerns about the company’s growth remains. The shares crashed to a low of 196p, which was its lowest level since May 22. It has plunged by more than 33% from the highest point this month.
Analyst: these three tech stocks will do well in 2023
Daniel Flax expects Amazon, Apple Inc, and Nvidia to do well in 2023. The Neuberger Berman analyst explained why on CNBC Squawk Box. Tech stocks are down significantly this year due to higher interest rates. Tech stocks sure have had a rough 2022 as the Fed moved to aggressively lift...
Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq ahead of U.S. job report
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and S&P 500 (SPX) stand at their highest levels in the last four months, supported by hopes that Federal Reserve would get less aggressive with U.S. interest rate hikes. Nasdaq Composite (COMP) lost -0.2% last trading week, but even with this loss, Nasdaq is...
Gene Munster doesn’t see China shutdowns as a threat for Apple Inc
Munster explains why China shutdowns aren't a threat for Apple Inc. He reiterates his bullish view on shares of the tech behemoth on CNBC. Apple stock is now down more than 20% versus the start of the year. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is trading down on Monday as investors scramble...
ECB Governing Council Member Klaas Knots: Interest Rate Hikes Far From Over
European Central Bank governing council member Klass Knots hints at more interest rate hikes. Knot warns about declaring the fight against inflation won too soon. Klaas Knot, a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank, has hinted that the interest rate hikes cycle intended to combat high inflation is far from over.
How & where to buy VERSE, the new Bitcoin.com DeFi token
VERSE is a cross-chain token compatible with the ERC-20 standard. The token is currently under its initial public sale (Sale B) which started on November 1, 2022. Its current public sale dynamic price is $0.0001. Bitcoin.com, a digital ecosystem and secure self-custody platform where users can safely and easily interact...
Housing Prices in the UK Expected To Drop In 2023
According to a study released on Monday, residential property demand in the UK has almost halved since the government’s September budget, which alarmed the financial markets and forced the UK prime minister to resign. September 23 budget proposal spooked markets. The budget proposal, unveiled on September 23, sparked a...
Tron (TRX) Struggles While Metacade Sails Ahead with MCADE Presale
Tron dragged down this year as Terra fallout continues to pervade crypto markets. Metacade launches onto the scene with a phenomenal deal to start off its compelling presale. Play to Earn projects set to dominate the market as we enter an optimistic 2023. The last two years have been a...
Shell share price analysis amid oil market woes
Shell share price pulled back as crude oil and gas prices retreated. The two prices plunged amid China’s protests. The EU will block Russia’s seaborne cargoes next week. Shell (LON: SHEL) share price has come under intense pressure as the crude oil market faces elevated risks. The stock plunged to a low of 2,300p, which was about 10% below the highest level this month. It has risen by over 22% from its lowest level in July.
