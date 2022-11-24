Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to get the best coffee in NashvilleJake WellsNashville, TN
The richest person in Nashville, TennesseeLuay RahilNashville, TN
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Related
WKRN
1 injured in shooting in South Nashville
Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured in South Nashville. Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured in South Nashville. First day back at Stoner Creek Elementary. First day back at Stoner Creek Elementary. Eversong cabin damaged in fire. Father...
WKRN
Overdose response program expands in Middle Tennessee
A program focused on tackling the drug overdose epidemic is expanding in Middle Tennessee. Overdose response program expands in Middle Tennessee. A program focused on tackling the drug overdose epidemic is expanding in Middle Tennessee. Suspects use ‘Cash Cash Scam’ to steal $10K from …. Detectives are looking...
Man found with gun, multiple magazines after shooting in St. Thomas Midtown Hospital
A man has been taken into custody after police he say opened fire inside Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville.
1 injured in shooting outside apartment complex in South Nashville
Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured in South Nashville.
WSMV
Historic Nashville releases 2022 Nashville Nine
A charter bus caught fire on I-40. The Coffee County Sheriff's Department provided pictures of the individuals and the car involved in the incident. Your submitted Halloween costume photos. Tennessee hospital dresses up NICU babies for Halloween. Updated: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT. A gallery of NICU babies...
2 wounded after drive-by shooting during funeral at Nashville church
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two people were wounded on Saturday in a drive-by shooting as they walked out of a Tennessee church where they were attending a funeral, authorities said. Nashville Fire Department officials responded to a call of an active shooter shortly before 1 p.m. CST at the New Season Church in the Bordeaux neighborhood of Nashville, WZTV reported.
Mt. Juliet police chase leads to 2 arrests
Two suspects were arrested following a short police chase through Mt. Juliet.
Man inside stairwell opens fire at Nashville hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of firing a weapon inside a Nashville hospital on Saturday, authorities said. Nicholas Perre Zaayenga, 33, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and vandalism of more than $1,000, according to Davidson County online court records. According...
WJBF.com
Man arrested after firing shots inside a Nashville hospital
A man has been taken into custody after police say opened fire inside Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville. Man arrested after firing shots inside a Nashville …. A man has been taken into custody after police say opened fire inside Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville. Apparo...
clarksvillenow.com
1 hurt in shooting inside home in north Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person was injured in an overnight shooting in north Clarksville. At about 12:46 a.m. Sunday, Clarksville Police responded to the shooting on Bradfield Drive. One person was shot and transported to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries, police spokesman Scott Beaubien told Clarksville Now.
Clarksville police looking for man accused of ‘demanding money’ through note
The Clarksville Police Department is looking for a suspect in a Monday morning robbery at Regions Bank.
Fire reported at historic log cabin in Donelson
The fire began around 8 a.m. at the historic home property located at 1014 Stones River Road.
2 people shot after funeral service at Bordeaux church
Two people were reportedly shot outside a church in Bordeaux after attending a funeral for another victim of gun violence on Saturday.
Man wanted in connection with fake rideshare driver who drugs victims
Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are working to identify a man wanted in connection with a woman believed to be posing as a rideshare driver who drugs passengers and steals their wallets.
WSMV
One person shot during funeral service at North Nashville church
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person attending a funeral service at a church in North Nashville Saturday afternoon. Nashville Fire crews were called to New Season Church on South Hamilton Road for reports of an ‘active aggressor’ and multiple shots fired....
WKRN
Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead
Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead. Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt …. Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead. Woman killed after being hit by car. Woman killed after being hit by car. Metro police identify man shot and killed near...
Detectives Investigating Shooting Outside Nashville Church After Funeral Service
November 26, 2022 – Violent Crimes Division and TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) Unit detectives are pursuing leads in this afternoon’s gunfire outside a S. Hamilton Road church that wounded two persons who had just attended a funeral. The church had hosted the funeral service for...
Nashville’s top 10 most wanted fugitives: Week of Nov. 23
While a number of arrest warrants are filed each week, there are a few violent offenses that have landed suspects on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list.
Father dies after he was hit by SUV in Opry Mills parking lot
They were hit while walking in the crosswalk from the General Jackson Showboat to the mall parking lot around 10 p.m. Saturday.
WSMV
Investigation underway after human skeletal remains found near Franklin
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives are working with forensic experts Monday to determine the source of human skeletal remains found Saturday in Williamson County. According to a Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) media release, a hunter was tracking deer in a wooded area along the eastern part of Clovercroft Road when he discovered the human remains.
Comments / 0