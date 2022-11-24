ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Today at the world cup: Brazil and Portugal launch group campaigns

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gcaQM_0jM3YN4B00

World Cup favourites Brazil and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal launch their group campaigns on Thursday against Serbia and Ghana respectively.

Brazil’s Group G rivals Switzerland and Cameroon will kick-off the day’s action, while Uruguay face Korea in Group H, the same pool as Portugal.

On Wednesday, Japan provided another stunning upset as they beat four-time winners Germany 2-1, a day after Saudi Arabia’s shock defeat of Argentina, and Spain thrashed Costa Rica 7-0.

Croatia, 2018 finalists, were held 0-0 by Morocco and lacklustre Belgium squeezed past Canada 1-0, while England skipper Harry Kane appears set to be fit for Friday’s Group B game with USA.

Here, the PA news agency keeps on top of events in Qatar.

Silva fuels Brazil expectation

Brazil arrived in the Gulf state as as number one in the FIFA rankings and captain Thiago Silva declared “we are ready to do a great World Cup”.

The Selecao qualified top of the South American CONMEBOL standings and there is high expectation they can lift the trophy for the first time in 20 years.

Chelsea defender Silva said: “We truly believe in everything we have done up to today and are about to make our first appearance in the World Cup in a very favourable position, in the sense of being well in all ways.

“What I can tell the Brazil fans is please believe in us – rest assured that we are ready to do a great World Cup. It is obvious the title is still very far away, but we can dream on and that is what we do every day.”

I’m completely bullet-proof – Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo insists his explosive interview with Piers Morgan and subsequent departure from Manchester United has not overshadowed Portugal’s World Cup preparations.

Ronaldo urged the media not to focus on him in the build-up to their opening group game against Ghana when he was a surprise attendee at a Portugal press conference on Monday.

In quotes reported by The Daily Telegraph, Ronaldo said: “The atmosphere is excellent, no problems, we are completely focused.

“You can help by not talking about me. I’m completely bullet-proof and iron-clad. If you ask other players about Cristiano Ronaldo, I would be upset. If you want to ask him about the World Cup and the team, I would like you to do that.”

Japan topple Germany in historic upset

Japan boss Hajime Moriyasu described his side’s 2-1 win against Germany in their Group E opener as the greatest result in the nation’s football history.

Germany were leading deep in the second half through Ilkay Gundogan’s 33rd-minute penalty, but late strikes from Japan substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano, who play in Germany for Freiburg and Bochum respectively, produced a huge upset.

Asked afterwards if he thought it was the greatest result in Japanese football history, Moriyasu told a press conference: “Yes, I believe it is a historic moment, a historic victory, to say the least.”

Spain underlined their credentials by recording their biggest-ever World Cup win as they thrashed Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening Group E game, but Belgium’s star-studded line-up laboured to a 1-0 win against Canada and 2018 finalists Croatia were held 0-0 by Morocco.

Kane fitness boost

Harry Kane gave England a huge boost by training with the rest of the squad on Wednesday in preparation for Friday’s Group B clash with the United States.

Kane’s fitness has been in doubt after he sustained an ankle injury in Monday’s 6-2 thrashing of Iran, but the England skipper, who is due for a scan, appears to be fit and is expected in training again on Thursday.

Harry Maguire also trained on Wednesday having come off against Iran feeling unwell, but James Maddison was absent again as he recovers from a knee injury.

Germany to avoid sanctions

Germany will not face disciplinary action from FIFA for covering their mouths during a team photo before their match against Japan, the PA news agency understands.

Tension between the seven European nations who supported the OneLove campaign and FIFA continued to simmer, while the Football Association declined to comment on whether the England team would copy the German gesture ahead of their match against the United States.

The FA is exploring its legal options over the matter alongside its Danish and German counterparts after FIFA threatened to give yellow cards to captains who had planned to wear the OneLove armband during matches to promote diversity and inclusion.

Picture of the day

Group G: Switzerland v Cameroon (1000, ITV1)Group H: Uruguay v Korea (1300, BBC1)Group H: Portugal v Ghana (1600, ITV1)Group G: Brazil v Serbia (1900, BBC1)

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Fans enjoy raucous night in Doha ahead of World Cup ‘Battle of Britain’

England and Wales fans enjoyed a raucous night in Doha ahead of the crunch game that will decide their World Cup futures, with beer flowing and songs sounding throughout. The city’s Red Lion pub has become a popular haunt for supporters of both home nations, and the tens of thousands of international fans who have travelled across continents for football’s biggest tournament.
newschain

5 memorable meetings between Wales and England ahead of their World Cup clash

Their World Cup Group B contest on Tuesday will mark the 104th time Wales and England have met since their first encounter in 1879, when the hosts walked away 2-1 winners in an international friendly at London’s Kennington Oval. Gareth Southgate’s men have history on their side with 68...
newschain

Bruno Fernandes not interested in who scored Portugal opener in win over Uruguay

Bruno Fernandes says it does not matter who scored Portugal’s opener in a 2-0 victory over Uruguay that secured their place in the World Cup knockout phase. It initially looked as though Cristiano Ronaldo had drawn level with Portugal’s record World Cup goalscorer Eusebio when he rose to try and head in Fernandes’ 54th-minute cross.
newschain

Neymar and Brazil boss Tite hail Casemiro as the ‘best midfielder in the world’

Brazil boss Tite and injured superstar Neymar hailed Casemiro as the “best midfielder in the world” after seeing him fire his country through to the World Cup knockout stage. The Manchester United man’s 83rd-minute strike secured a 1-0 Group G win over Switzerland on Monday which means they...
Deadline

Rainbow Flag Protester Runs Onto Field During Portugal-Uruguay World Cup Match, But Moment Is Barely Shown On TV

A protester made it onto the field during the World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay today, but you might not know it if you weren’t on the field yourself. TV footage of the moment, which came in the match’s 51st minute, was almost nonexistant, with the protester running through the bottom left hand corner of the screen in a split-second and the referee then stooping to pick up the rainbow flag the he had been carrying. The man, it appears from news photos, was carrying a Pride flag and wearing a shirt with the Superman logo and the words...
newschain

Bruno Fernandes stars as Portugal beat Uruguay to reach World Cup knockout phase

Bruno Fernandes scored both goals as Portugal booked their place in the World Cup knockout phase with a 2-0 victory over Uruguay at Lusail Stadium. It initially looked as though Cristiano Ronaldo had drawn level with Portugal’s record World Cup goalscorer Eusebio when he rose to try and head in Fernandes’ 54th-minute cross.
newschain

Police chief: ‘Friendly’ World Cup shows need to resist alcohol relaxation

Ministers should resist calls to ease restrictions on drinking in UK football grounds given the lack of trouble at the Qatar World Cup, according to a police chief. Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the UK’s football policing lead, said the tournament in the Gulf state had an atmosphere similar to the “passionate but friendly” one seen at the women’s Euros earlier in the year.
newschain

Sports minister to wear OneLove rainbow armband at England-Wales World Cup clash

Sports minister Stuart Andrew will wear the rainbow-coloured armband prohibited by Fifa when he attends the World Cup clash between England and Wales in Qatar. The Conservative frontbencher, who is gay, said it was “really unfair” that football’s governing body prevented the captains of England and Wales donning the OneLove anti-discrimination armband at the 11th hour.
newschain

Ghana breathe life into World Cup campaign with thrilling win over South Korea

Ghana breathed fresh life into their World Cup campaign with a thrilling 3-2 win against South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Qatar. After Ghana raced into a 2-0 lead, Cho Gue-sung scored twice in three second-half minutes to haul South Korea level before Mohammed Kudus’ winner fired Ghana to their first victory at the World Cup in a dozen years.
newschain

Cameroon battle to thrilling six-goal draw against Serbia

Cameroon fought back from two goals down to force a thrilling 3-3 draw with Group G rivals Serbia at the Al Janoub Stadium. Serbia struck twice in added time before the interval through Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to turn the game on its head after Jean-Charles Castelletto had given Cameroon the lead .
newschain

Casemiro nets late winner against Switzerland as Brazil advance at World Cup

Casemiro came to Brazil’s rescue as they left it late to secure their passage to the World Cup knockout stage with a 1-0 Group G victory over Switzerland. The Swiss, who held the Brazilians to a 1-1 draw in Russia four years ago, looked set to repeat the feat until the Manchester United midfielder struck seven minutes from time to claim the points.
newschain

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo offered ‘mammoth contract’ by Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo’s free agency may not last long, with reports the former Manchester United striker has already been offered a mammoth contract by a Saudi Arabian side. The Daily Star, via American broadcaster CBS Sports, says Al Nassr have offered the Portugal international a three-year deal worth a whopping £186million. It is believed the 37-year-old will wait until the World Cup is over before making any decision on his future.
newschain

Gareth Southgate eyes complete World Cup performance from England against Wales

Gareth Southgate wants a complete World Cup performance as England look to progress to the knockout phase as group winners and end neighbours Wales’ Qatar stay in the process. Having enjoyed their best ever start to a major tournament by thrashing Iran 6-2 last Monday, the side played out...
newschain

Carlos Queiroz refuses to be distracted by off-field issues as Iran eye last 16

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz will not allow himself or the team to fall into the trap of any mind games and ‘self destruct’ ahead of their crucial Group B showdown against the United States. The Iranian Football Federation has complained to FIFA about the USA removing the Islamic...
newschain

Cameroon’s ‘collective spirit’ pleases Rigobert Song after thrilling Serbia draw

Cameroon head coach Rigobert Song hailed his players’ “collective spirit” after they fought back from two goals down in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Serbia. Serbia led 2-1 at the interval after Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored in first-half added time after Jean-Charles Castelletto had given Cameroon the lead.
newschain

Gregg Berhalter calls for USA to focus on performance ahead of Iran decider

United States coach Gregg Berhalter challenged his team to focus on delivering their own required performances rather than background noise surrounding the all-or-nothing final Group B game against Iran. Having recovered from their opening 6-2 defeat by England to beat Wales, Carlos Queiroz’s squad stand on the verge of Iran...
newschain

Son Heung-min in tears over ‘lack of justice’ against Ghana – Sergio Costa

Son Heung-min was left in tears following defeat against Ghana because of a “lack of justice” shown by English referee Anthony Taylor, South Korea assistant coach Sergio Costa has claimed. Tottenham’s Son was visibly upset at the final whistle after South Korea suffered a 3-2 loss which leaves...
newschain

Talking points ahead of England’s crunch World Cup clash against Wales

England and Wales come head to head in a crunch World Cup clash in Qatar on Tuesday evening. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five of the main talking points ahead of the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium encounter. Turning tide of history. Wales have not beaten England...

Comments / 0

Community Policy