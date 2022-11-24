ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow remains in South Buffalo in the midst of a snow pick up pause

By Krizia Williams
 4 days ago
Around 11 Wednesday morning, the city of Buffalo reported a high loader truck dumped some snow on McKinley Parkway and in the process of backing up it hit and killed a municipal worker.

After McKinley was cleared, snow removal operations were suspended starting Wednesday evening and will resume Friday morning.

With that being said, neighbors in South Buffalo are still seeing lots of snow.

"Everyone is trying to do their best," resident Andrew Schmit said.

People in the neighborhood are playing catch up on Woodside Avenue.

"The way the snow was a snow blower just wouldn't handle it. So trying to get caught up," he said.

Other neighbors said the amount of ice accumulating is making them worry about their safety.

"I just had to salt because I'm pretty much going to break my neck with the ice," resident Diana Cooper said.

But on the other hand, some feel as if this is normal.

"Its like normal so I'm used to this," resident Paul Bellet said.

Going into Thanksgiving, Bellet said he is just trying to make his driveway safe for travel.

"I'm trying to help my mother, tomorrow's Thanksgiving," he said. "Especially going to my sisters house for the dinner."

While others, like Cooper, will be staying home and playing it safe.

"Every year, I haven't missed it, but this year I'm missing. And I told her the reason I just don't feel safe driving and walking," she said. "So I'm just having a small - I'm just going to bring a dinner next door to my neighbor because he's not traveling to his daughter's either,"

