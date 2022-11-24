Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
Winter WonderlandyaqianWashington, DC
Why Activists Are Taking Action for Climate Change.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
United Airlines Uses 100% Sustainable FuelJudyDWashington, DC
Related
WJLA
Support veterans who have given so much to our country.
Access Housing Inc. in Washington, DC operates a 98-bed single room units for homeless veterans. They also provide needed services to help reintegrate the veterans back into the mainstream and donations from the community is an ideal way to give back to veterans who have given so much to our country.
WJLA
SEE IT: Countdown to 75-foot tree lighting at CityCenterDC
WASHINGTON (7News) — CityCenterDC kicked off its ninth annual holiday tree lighting celebration on Saturday. The event was held in the Park at CityCenter in Northwest. 7News' Dave Lucas shot a video as a large crowd counted down to the switch-flick for the 75-foot tree, one of the largest in the city, according to CityCenter.
WJLA
PHOTOS: Anne Arundel County police dog, 'Comfort' celebrates 8th birthday
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An Anne Arundel County Police dog celebrated his 8th birthday on Monday. Comfort the dog is a facility assistance dog that travels to schools and community events with his partner, Captain Ryan Frashure who serves as Captain of the community relations division. See...
WJLA
Two DC girls, 12 & 13, charged for stealing Tupperware from victim on Thanksgiving: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl were arrested and charged with a Thanksgiving Day robbery, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. The incident took place in the 300 block of I Street, Southwest at approximately 8:08 p.m., MPD said. Police said three girls approached...
WJLA
Cyber Monday: Tips on keeping your packages safe from porch pirates
WASHINGTON (7News) — It’s Cyber Monday and that means many families will be buying gifts online and packages showing up at their homes. Inspector Sylvan Altieri and Commander Darnel Robinson with the Metropolitan Police Department joined 7News Monday morning to talk about what you can do to make sure your gifts don’t fall into wrong hands this holiday season.
WJLA
ZooLights return to Smithsonian National Zoo after 2-year COVID hiatus
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — ZooLights at the Smithsonian National Zoo is back, and on night one, the crowd packed the park, snapping up all of the special entry passes. "It's back and so are we," said visitor Melissa Kang. Visitors, including loads of little ones, were happy to welcome...
WJLA
Montgomery County, Md. passes bill restricting gun possession in public places
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — It is now illegal to possess a firearm in or near public places in Montgomery County, Maryland. This includes schools, parks, libraries, healthcare facilities, and places of worship. The new law also applies to those with Maryland State Police-issued wear and carry permits. The...
WJLA
Missed out on Black Friday? Check out these Cyber Monday deals around the DMV
WASHINGTON (7News) — Shopping local isn't just for Small Business Saturday. Check out these Cyber Monday deals around the DMV. Whether it be clothes, activities or dining, be sure to shop now before these deals go away. APPAREL. District of Clothing: This local company is offering 15% off all...
WJLA
Officers praised for rescuing owl struck by car in Anne Arundel County
WASHINGTON 7News — Officers in Anne Arundel County are being praised for their efforts to save an owl struck by a car Sunday night. Thankfully, the woman who hit the bird remained at the scene. "This poor fella was hit by a car last night," the agency tweeted. "The...
WJLA
Traffic Alert: MDOT warns of looming congestion on DC area roads
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Maryland Department of Transportation is warning Washington, D.C. area drivers of impending congestion Sunday. "Congestion is expected on I-95, I-270 and MD 295 as people return from #Thanksgiving trips," the agency tweeted. "If possible, avoid driving between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m." Millions of people...
WJLA
6 teens, including 13-year-old girl, among those facing vehicle-related charges in DC: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Six teenagers, including a 13-year-old girl, have been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle in D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. MPD added that four other adults face similar charges. A list of those arrested, and which charges each faces, can be found...
WJLA
Travelers flocking to and from new Dulles Metro Station for Thanksgiving travel
STERLING, Va. (7News) — New numbers obtained by 7News from Metro show how many people have used the new Metro station at Dulles Airport this Thanksgiving week. Normally Metro measures activity by counting the number of people who enter a station, but in this case 7News also asked for the number of people exiting, since local residents taking Metro to Dulles Airport for holiday travel would have been exiting and not entering the station.
WJLA
Daycare owner pleads guilty to shooting alleged 'child molester' husband
WASHINGTON (7News) — Baltimore County woman Shanteari Weems pleaded guilty in a District courtroom Monday to charges related to the July shooting of her husband over allegations of child sex crimes. 7News' Sam Ford was inside the courtroom during the hearing. In the plea deal, the prosecutor called for...
WJLA
Male pedestrian struck and killed in Southeast DC, MPD says
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Saturday near 52nd St & Central Avenue in Southeast, D.C. police said. The incident took place just after 6 p.m. The man was pronounced dead on scene and the striking vehicle remained on scene, police said.
WJLA
Power restored following Md. small plane crash, MCPS schools remain closed Monday
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Power is now restored to thousands of residents Monday after a small plane crash in Montgomery County left customers, nearby hospitals and transit systems without power Sunday night. More than 120,000 people were in the dark after a single-engine Mooney M20J crashed into the Pepco...
WJLA
2 survive after small plane going 103 mph crashes into Maryland power lines, tower
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — It was a nightmare scenario: a small plane on approach to the Montgomery County Airpark with a pilot and passenger onboard was flying too low and sliced into high-voltage PEPCO transmission lines somehow lodging in a power tower 100 feet in the air. Somehow both people survive and when firefighters arrive they’re conscious and talking.
WJLA
VIDEO: Police investigating an attempted robbery at the Wheaton Metro Station
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) is investigating an attempted robbery in Wheaton, Md. Officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery at approximately 10:35 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Wheaton Metro Bus Bay on Georgia Avenue. MCPD released a surveillance video to...
WJLA
NTSB working on 'logistical plan' to investigate plane crash in Gaithersburg, Md.
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — After a small plane crashed into a Pepco tower and power lines Sunday evening in Gaithersburg, Md., The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is working on a "logistical plan" to further investigate the incident. According to the FAA, the single-engine Mooney M20J departed from Westchester...
WJLA
16-year-old student arrested for bringing gun to Prince George's County high school
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 16-year-old student at Frederick Douglass High School in Prince George's County, Md. was arrested Monday after bringing a gun onto school property, the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) said. At 8:40 a.m., the school's Security Resource Officer was told that the...
Comments / 0