Washington, DC

WJLA

Support veterans who have given so much to our country.

Access Housing Inc. in Washington, DC operates a 98-bed single room units for homeless veterans. They also provide needed services to help reintegrate the veterans back into the mainstream and donations from the community is an ideal way to give back to veterans who have given so much to our country.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

SEE IT: Countdown to 75-foot tree lighting at CityCenterDC

WASHINGTON (7News) — CityCenterDC kicked off its ninth annual holiday tree lighting celebration on Saturday. The event was held in the Park at CityCenter in Northwest. 7News' Dave Lucas shot a video as a large crowd counted down to the switch-flick for the 75-foot tree, one of the largest in the city, according to CityCenter.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Cyber Monday: Tips on keeping your packages safe from porch pirates

WASHINGTON (7News) — It’s Cyber Monday and that means many families will be buying gifts online and packages showing up at their homes. Inspector Sylvan Altieri and Commander Darnel Robinson with the Metropolitan Police Department joined 7News Monday morning to talk about what you can do to make sure your gifts don’t fall into wrong hands this holiday season.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Traffic Alert: MDOT warns of looming congestion on DC area roads

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Maryland Department of Transportation is warning Washington, D.C. area drivers of impending congestion Sunday. "Congestion is expected on I-95, I-270 and MD 295 as people return from #Thanksgiving trips," the agency tweeted. "If possible, avoid driving between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m." Millions of people...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Travelers flocking to and from new Dulles Metro Station for Thanksgiving travel

STERLING, Va. (7News) — New numbers obtained by 7News from Metro show how many people have used the new Metro station at Dulles Airport this Thanksgiving week. Normally Metro measures activity by counting the number of people who enter a station, but in this case 7News also asked for the number of people exiting, since local residents taking Metro to Dulles Airport for holiday travel would have been exiting and not entering the station.
DULLES, VA
WJLA

Male pedestrian struck and killed in Southeast DC, MPD says

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Saturday near 52nd St & Central Avenue in Southeast, D.C. police said. The incident took place just after 6 p.m. The man was pronounced dead on scene and the striking vehicle remained on scene, police said.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

2 survive after small plane going 103 mph crashes into Maryland power lines, tower

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — It was a nightmare scenario: a small plane on approach to the Montgomery County Airpark with a pilot and passenger onboard was flying too low and sliced into high-voltage PEPCO transmission lines somehow lodging in a power tower 100 feet in the air. Somehow both people survive and when firefighters arrive they’re conscious and talking.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

16-year-old student arrested for bringing gun to Prince George's County high school

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 16-year-old student at Frederick Douglass High School in Prince George's County, Md. was arrested Monday after bringing a gun onto school property, the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) said. At 8:40 a.m., the school's Security Resource Officer was told that the...

