Blount County, TN

Airport Hilton, Blount Memorial Hospital new training sites for Blount County Schools' Project SEARCH students

By By Amy Beth Miller
 4 days ago

A couple of the busiest businesses in Blount County now are also job training sites for high school students with disabilities.

With 460 rooms and 20,000 square feet of meeting space, the Airport Hilton has three students training in laundry, banquet services and maintenance. “They’re doing great,” said General Manager Hamilton Martinez, noting the staffing shortages hitting many businesses. “They’re really a big help.”

“They’ve been a breath of fresh air,” said Kim LaFollette, catering director.

“They’re happy, they’re willing to do anything, and they’re excited to work with people,” added Janine Dessez, catering sales manager.

In her second week at the Hilton, Heritage High School student Madison Boring was setting up for events like the weekly Alcoa Kiwanis lunch meeting.

In the laundry room Jenna Otano, also an HHS student, was folding bed linens at a large table with other workers. While Jenna didn’t have to wrangle fitted sheets, because the hotel uses only flat sheets, she did need to ensure every finished fold displayed the small Q or K indicating the size for those who will make the beds.

Blount Memorial Hospital has three HHS students helping deliver hundreds of packages throughout the building. On a typical day 300-400 packages may arrive at the loading dock, and the hospital has more than twice that many pallets of supplies. The students learn to pull inventory from rows of shelves and deliver materials throughout the building.

“It keeps me moving,” said student Chad Ott. Job coach Sandi Osborne logged 3 miles one day working with him.

Sam Payne, shipping and logistics coordinator, said not only did Chad have great people skills but he also remembered codes needed to access various areas for delivery.

Angela McGaha, the hospital’s storeroom manager, praised the students’ math skills too, such as recognizing how many groups of items they need to fulfill an order of 100.

Two students are working this year with Metz Culinary Management in the dining hall at Maryville College, an original partner in the training program.

This is the eighth year for the Blount County Schools Project SEARCH program, part of a nationwide effort to prepare young people with intellectual and developmental disabilities for competitive employment. BCS has its largest class so far in the program, with eight students.

They start the day with an hour of classroom training at the Hilton before heading to the job sites for four and a half hours, with a lunch break. They will each spend 10 weeks at each of the three locations.

In the classroom they discuss topics ranging from safety to budgeting, and they learn to highlight their strengths. “I can be a team player; I can be on time; I can have a good attitude,” they say.

BCS works with the Tennessee Vocational Rehabilitation Center, the Access Program from the state Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and a business advisory council.

While young people with intellectual disabilities typically have a much lower rate of employment than the general population, the Blount County Project SEARCH program has a history of all its graduates going on to jobs, often with the school district in areas such as the cafeteria and maintenance.

