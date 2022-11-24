Read full article on original website
Shannon Evans
4d ago
I understand the misinterpretation in this generation of people who "no one loses" "everyone wins" and "no" is a bad word style of teaching. but some want strong athletes, community, and nation. so I guess keep your kids out of sports if they are soft. problem solved
Reply
4
Related
valleynewslive.com
Hamling Guides NDSU Women’s Basketball Past Boise State, 68-53
RENO, Nev. – The North Dakota State women’s basketball team topped Boise State, 68-53, at the Nugget Classic at Lawlor Events Center on Friday night. With the win, the Bison improve to 5-0 on the season for the first time since 2004. Heaven Hamling paced NDSU with a...
valleynewslive.com
New Mexico Defeats NDSU Men’s Basketball, 76-55
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The North Dakota State men’s basketball team lost 76-55 at New Mexico Saturday evening on the second day of the Lobo Classic. NDSU (1-6) trailed 32-25 at halftime, and the Lobos extended the margin to 10 points early in the second half. The Bison fought back to pull within six at 42-36 with just over 15 minutes left, but New Mexico responded with nine straight points to go up 51-36.
Hockey: Legacy finds the net 5 times against West Fargo
Both Bismarck and Legacy back on the ice Saturday facing off against teams from the East. Bismarck Demons 0 Fargo North Spartans 9 Final Legacy Sabers 5 West Fargo Packers 2 Final
247Sports
NDSU faces tough test at New Mexico
NDSU takes the floor again tonight when they take on the host New Mexico in the Lobo Classic. The Bison come into the game at 1-5 while New Mexico sits at 4-0. NDSU lost their opening game to Northern Colorado, 80-70, last night while New Mexico beat Jacksonville St, 79-61. The Bison have four players averaging in double figures with Grant Nelson leading the way at 16.4 points per game. Andrew Morgan sits at 13.3 per game, Tajavis Miller at 11.2 per game and Boden Skunberg averages 10.2 per game. New Mexico is led by three guys averaging over 16 points per game. Morris Udeze leads the way at 18 points per game with Jamal Mashburn Jr sitting at 17 per game and Jaelen House at 16.5 per game. The game is set for a 6 PM tipoff.
UNM topples NDSU, improves to 5-0
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team kept the hot streak alive on Saturday night against North Dakota State. Through a complete team performance, UNM took down the Bison on day two of the Lobo Classic. After a slow start to the first half filled with turnovers and less than ideal shooting, the cherry […]
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead man shot while hunting in rural Jamestown
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 26-year-old Moorhead man is recovering at a Fargo hospital after the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office says he was shot while hunting. Sheriff Chad Kaiser says the man and his friend, a 37-year-old man from Jamestown, were out hunting coyotes Friday night around 11:30 p.m. in rural Jamestown.
North Dakota State University hosts Irrigation Workshop
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota State University Extension, in partnership with the North Dakota Irrigation, will be hosting a public irrigation workshop on Thursday, December 8. The workshop is themed on economic opportunities related to the science of irrigation. In addition to the workshop itself, an irrigation exposition for suppliers will be held […]
kvrr.com
Fargo South Band Teacher Arrested for Corruption of a Minor, Placed on Leave
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo South High School band teacher is in the Cass County Jail accused of the corruption of a minor. 43-year-old Sebastian Tackling was arrested and jailed on Saturday according to the jail roster. A Fargo Police Department spokesperson says Tackling was arrested at the...
valleynewslive.com
Massive turnout for opening day at Detroit Mountain
DETROIT LAKES, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The refrigerator is stuffed, half-eaten pies line the pantry and the house is a little jumbled from Thursday’s big feast. Thanksgiving is over and many are heading off down a different trail, to Detroit Mountain for opening day. “Oh my word, opening...
valleynewslive.com
Police surround vacant hotel in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police surrounded a vacant hotel Thursday night in West Fargo. Squad cars blocked the entrances to the permanently closed Howard Johnson Inn on Main Ave. E. for about an hour. That’s right next door to McDonald’s. Authorities say they were called...
wdayradionow.com
Three vehicles, including school bus, involved in crash in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- UPDATE: A spokesperson for Fargo Public Schools tells WDAY News First the school bus involved in the crash did not have students on board at the time. The bus had been used to drop students off at Fargo Davies High School prior to the crash. Captain Bryan Niewind with the North Dakota Highway Patrol says the agency is expected to announce details on the accident sometime Monday afternoon.
valleynewslive.com
Car rolled on its roof on University Drive in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car was flipped over on it’s roof at University and 2nd Ave. N in Fargo. According to Fargo PD, a driver was going west on 2nd Ave. N and entered the intersection of University Drive without stopping. That’s when the Jeep traveling...
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Restaurants To Experience In Fargo, North Dakota
Way back in 1996, a little film called Fargo premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and then quickly went on to collect a bunch of awards and inspire a television series of the same name. It put the North Dakota city on the map, even if it sent the message that big fur hats, quirky speech patterns, and new uses for a woodchipper were all the rage.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo woman charged with terrorizing and for kicking police officer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman was arrested after allegedly making threats, and then kicking a police officer. Madison Joy Schatz is charged with two counts of terrorizing and one count of simple assault of a peace officer. Court documents state that officers were called to...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman facing charges after assaulting an officer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is facing felony charges for assaulting a police officer, and it’s not the first time. Authorities say they were called to the 3000 blk. of 33rd St. in Fargo Friday night around 10:30 p.m. They say a woman called to report a burglary when 39-year-old Amy Goodsky broke into her apartment and began damaging property.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: 2 people with serious injuries in SUV-school bus crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: North Dakota Highway Patrol says two people have serious injuries and a bus driver is uninjured after a crash on 25th St. near 34th Ave. S. Monday morning. Officials say while investigating the crash, they learned a Jeep Wrangler was traveling north and...
valleynewslive.com
‘Thank God everyone is alive’: Fertile, MN, family loses home in fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family is devastated after their home in Fertile, MN, of nearly two decades was burned to the ground on Saturday. The Jagols believe the fire started in the garage. “The whole corner of the house over here was just, it was big flames,”...
Affordable housing push in North Dakota
The assistance will support the development or preservation of 266 housing units statewide.
wdayradionow.com
Pedestrian hit by car in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. The collision happened Saturday night at the intersection of Main Avenue and University Drive. The male victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. No word on his current condition.
agupdate.com
Sunflower harvest end nears, prices unchanged…for now
With the 2022 sunflower harvest nearing the end, sunflower prices haven’t seen much movement during the past few weeks. “Nearby NuSun and high-oleic prices at the crush plants are unchanged this week, “ commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in NSA’s weekly newsletter on Nov. 21. “Overall, NuSun and high-oleic prices continue to trade 70-80 cents per hundredweight lower than the 60-day moving average at the North Dakota crush plants.”
Comments / 2