WSAW
First Alert Weather: Good travel weather Sunday, risk of snow by mid-week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday could have been the last time we reach 50° this fall/almost winter season in North Central Wisconsin. Hopefully, you got outside to enjoy the mild conditions, along with the bright sunshine. Clouds will increase Saturday evening in advance of a cold front dropping SE through the region. No precipitation is associated with this front but it will work to bring cooler air back into the area. Lows by morning on Sunday are in the upper 20s to low 30s.
WSAW
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck
ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - It will be a deer season to remember for Payton Schreiber. The 15-year-old Abbotsford teen harvested a buck with an unusual rack. Schreiber’s mother, April, told NewsChannel 7 the animal was entangled in a type of fencing, causing a deformity to its antlers. They believe...
WSAW
Registration open for travel trips at The Landing
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s always something to do at The Landing. The Landing is a senior center in Wausau. Registration is now open for several trips, both near and far. While you don’t need to be a member of The Landing to take part, you do need to be 55 years or older.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: A potential winter storm could impact the region early this week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 10s north to the low to mid 20s in Central Wisconsin. Partly to mostly cloudy to start the work week on Monday. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. We are monitoring Tuesday into early Wednesday for a...
WSAW
Wisconsin Rapids seeks feedback on community rail traffic survey
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wisconsin Rapids has launched a survey to collect feedback on rail traffic. The survey is in response to concerns about vehicle delays at rail crossings. The city hired a consultant to conduct a feasibility study. Depending on the results of the study, the city may consider ways to address vehicle delays, and to reduce congestion, noise, pollution, and safety issues at rail crossings. This survey will help us choose the best solutions for our community.
WSAW
Share Your Holidays hopes to help more people than ever during 20th Year
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- The holiday season is underway and so the 20th year of Share Your Holidays. During the last 19 years, we’ve collected more than $1 million in donations. But we can’t do it alone. You have helped the cause by easing the burden for those who may be struggling this holiday season. And we need your help again this year.
WSAW
Rhinelander Area Chamber seeking winter gear for collection drive
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) -- The Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce is collecting new or gently used coats, sweaters, hats, mittens and other warm clothing items for its Big Bundle Up campaign. Organizers say donating warm winter items is the perfect way to give to local families in need as the...
WSAW
Rotary Winter Wonderland at Marshfield Zoo
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rotary Winter Wonderland at Marshfield Zoo opened Friday. It was started as a way to bring canned goods and money to local food banks and collects over $100,000 each year. “We usually bring 50 to 60 thousand cans of food in 36 days and then...
WSAW
Landlord and tenant rights presentation to be held Thursday in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Public Library will host a free informative talk on landlord and tenant rights in Wisconsin. The presentation is Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Jeffrey Kersten, agency liaison with the Wisconsin Bureau...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Warm and mild on Saturday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mostly sunny, a bit breezy, and milder on Saturday with afternoon temps rising close to 50 degrees. Another big travel day is on tap for Sunday and there could be some messy weather in parts of the region. Clouds will be common on Sunday with a risk of snow showers or light snow south and east of Wausau. Rain is a better bet in southern Wisconsin, extending into Chicago and Detroit. Some delays are possible at airports in those areas. Highs on Sunday in the area will be in the mid 30s.
Man injured while unloading gun in parking lot of Wisconsin mall
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — A 21-year-old Wausau man was injured Friday morning when the gun he was unloading in the parking lot of a northeastern Wisconsin shopping mall went off. The incident happened just before 9:10 a.m. at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute. In a news release, the town’s police department said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and...
WSAW
Wausau Eagle’s Club hosts 2nd annual Secret Santa Shop
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the second year in a row, the Wausau Eagle’s Club’s Secret Santa Shop was a hit amongst its satisfied customers. “It was the best and it was just really fun today,” says Brody Vickford from Wausau. “And my grandma will love it, my dad will love it, and it’s just the best.”
Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day
(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
stevenspoint.news
One dead in Portage County shooting
PORTAGE COUNTY – One man is dead following a shooting in Portage County. In the early hours of Nov. 27, the Portage County Sheriff’s office was called to a residence in the town of Amherst. “Upon arrival of responding deputies a 92-year-old male was located deceased inside the...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WSAW
Taylor County Sheriff’s Department asks for help locating theft suspect
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Department is asking for public help locating a theft suspect. Investigators say Austin Krueger, 23, is a suspect in several thefts and burglary incidents that had occurred in the area of the Chequamegon National Forest during October and November. Authorities said...
spmetrowire.com
One dead, one arrestd, following Amherst shooting
The Portage Co. Sheriff's Office has confirmed that one man is dead following an early-morning shooting in the town of Amherst.
