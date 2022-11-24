Read full article on original website
Pence calls on Trump to apologize for dinner with antisemite
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Monday said Donald Trump “demonstrated profoundly poor judgment” and called on him to apologize after the former president had dinner last week with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West days after launching his third campaign for the White House.
Far-right Pa. House Republicans form Freedom Caucus
Less than one month after losing the majority in the Pennsylvania House, a far-right bloc of Republicans is forming a freedom caucus, modeled after a similar caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives and a handful of other states.
