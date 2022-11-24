Read full article on original website
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAthens, AL
The 2022 Rocket City Christmas Light Show Returns to Huntsville & Madison area at Toyota Field for a Lot of Family FunZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Rules for Thee But Not for Me | Alabama Mayor Ignores City OrdinanceJameson StewardDecatur, AL
There's a Murder Mystery Dinner Party November 19th in Huntsville, AL at Dragon's Forge Café in Lowe Mill Arts CenterZack LoveHuntsville, AL
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Police Investigating After Walmart Shooting
HPD is investigating after one was critically injured in a shooting at the Sparkman Drive Walmart. Huntsville Police Investigating After Walmart Shooting. HPD is investigating after one was critically injured in a shooting at the Sparkman Drive Walmart. Huntsville Police investigating after one injured …. HPD was called out to...
WAFF
2 men found dead at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway after two men were found dead at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur on Sunday. According to a Decatur Police Department (DPD) spokesperson, two people were found dead inside a unit at the apartment building around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 27. The...
Two people found dead in Decatur apartment
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) said it's investigating after two were found dead at a local apartment building.
‘Person of interest’ detained after shooting on Ortega Circle in Huntsville
One person was detained after a shooting in Huntsville Friday evening.
Man arrested for eluding police, drug charges
A man was arrested last week after he ran from law enforcement and was found with drugs while being booked, according to Priceville Police.
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police on scene of death investigation
Decatur Police are on the scene of a death investigation. Police responded to a report around 1:30p.m. at the Wheeler Estate Apartments, at 134 McEntire Ln. SW. Decatur Police say two bodies were located inside the apartment. The causes of their deaths have yet to be determined. Detectives with the...
Two found dead in Decatur apartment; cause of death unknown
Decatur police are investigating after finding two people dead in an apartment Sunday afternoon. According to information released by the Decatur Police Department, officers responded about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, to a report of a deceased subject at Wheeler Estate Apartments at 134 McEntire Lane SW. “Upon arrival, two...
Danville teen found, safe after reported missing
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? A 15-year-old is missing after walking away from a home in Danville.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Somerville woman identified as Priceville bomb caller suspect
UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Lizzie Marie Ann Phillips of Somerville. She is charged with making a terrorist threat. Phillips is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond. From earlier:. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says a caller who made a bomb threat...
radio7media.com
Court date set in Pulaski theft case
A FORMER PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM EMPLOYEE IS SCHEDULED TO APPEAR IN GILES COUNTY CIRCUIT CRIMINAL COURT MONDAY FOR WHAT COURT PAPERS INDICATE AS SETTLEMENT DAY. JENNA COLEMAN, A FORMER CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE, FACES CHARGES OF THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10 THOUSAND DOLLARS, ONE COUNT OF COMPUTER CRIMES OVER 10 THOUSAND DOLLARS AND ONE COUNT OF FALSE ENTRIES IN GOVERNMENTAL RECORDS. BASED ON AN INVESTIGATION BY THE COMPTROLLER’S OFFICE, COLEMAN WAS INDICTED BY THE PULASKI GRAND JURY IN JULY.
police1.com
Ala. officers called heroes after rescuing person trying to jump off bridge
GADSDEN, Ala. — Three Gadsden police officers are being called heroes after they saved a person who was trying to jump off a bridge. “One week ago today, three members of our police department risked their own lives to save the life of someone they had never met before,” police department officials posted on Facebook Friday. “Sgt. Sergeant Danny Haas, Officer Alec Burgess and Officer Chris Phillips went above and beyond the call of duty by placing themselves in danger to save the life of a distraught individual.”
WAAY-TV
Traffic stop leads to trafficking arrest for Decatur man
A Decatur man faces a drug trafficking charge after police say they found a significant amount of marijuana in his vehicle last week. Decatur Police Department pulled over 31-year-old Matthew Tyrone Luckett on Thursday for "multiple traffic infractions," according to the department. An officer then discovered Luckett had warrants for his arrest through the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Texas man charged in connection to Lawrence County pharmacy, insurance office burglaries
Authorities have arrested a man from Texas in connection to multiple business burglaries in Lawrence County.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 22
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 22, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; 4th St. S.W; catalytic converter; $500. November 21. burglary-3rd degree; Warnke Rd. N.W; miscellaneous items. theft of property-2nd degree; Brunner St. N.W; firearm.
wbrc.com
Person of interest arrested for robbery in Holly Pond
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a person of interest in the robbery of Holly Pond Nutrition. The person of interest was arrested for unrelated warrants according to the sheriff’s office. This investigation is still ongoing. ORIGINAL STORY: The...
WAAY-TV
'We know who did it': Huntsville mother pleads for justice in son's shooting death
Nearly eight years ago, Donna Howell lost her son, 16-year-old Larry Flaccamio, to gun violence in Huntsville. The murder remains unsolved. This year marks yet another holiday season that Howell is spending without her son. It's a pain, she said, that never goes away. "I just think about Christmas shopping...
WAAY-TV
Update: Missing Morgan County teen found safe
UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's office says the teen has been found safe. A 15-year-old male has been reported missing in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Christian Wallace left a home in the Danville area on foot and has not been seen since. He is described as...
WAFF
Giving Day: Help Huntsville Hospital upgrade their space for kids!
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re in the giving mood this holiday season, why not give back to the community you’re in? Huntsville Hospital is a place that serves our area every single day. We all know someone who has spent time there, maybe even you have had to do so.
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police make arrest in stolen identity, credit card case
A Decatur woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with the use of a stolen credit card. Michelle Kelly Clark, 38, is charged with identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card. On Oct. 18, the Decatur Police Department received a report from a resident about a stolen credit card....
