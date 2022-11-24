GADSDEN, Ala. — Three Gadsden police officers are being called heroes after they saved a person who was trying to jump off a bridge. “One week ago today, three members of our police department risked their own lives to save the life of someone they had never met before,” police department officials posted on Facebook Friday. “Sgt. Sergeant Danny Haas, Officer Alec Burgess and Officer Chris Phillips went above and beyond the call of duty by placing themselves in danger to save the life of a distraught individual.”

