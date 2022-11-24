ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WHNT-TV

Huntsville Police Investigating After Walmart Shooting

HPD is investigating after one was critically injured in a shooting at the Sparkman Drive Walmart. Huntsville Police Investigating After Walmart Shooting. HPD is investigating after one was critically injured in a shooting at the Sparkman Drive Walmart. Huntsville Police investigating after one injured …. HPD was called out to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

2 men found dead at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway after two men were found dead at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur on Sunday. According to a Decatur Police Department (DPD) spokesperson, two people were found dead inside a unit at the apartment building around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 27. The...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Decatur Police on scene of death investigation

Decatur Police are on the scene of a death investigation. Police responded to a report around 1:30p.m. at the Wheeler Estate Apartments, at 134 McEntire Ln. SW. Decatur Police say two bodies were located inside the apartment. The causes of their deaths have yet to be determined. Detectives with the...
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Two found dead in Decatur apartment; cause of death unknown

Decatur police are investigating after finding two people dead in an apartment Sunday afternoon. According to information released by the Decatur Police Department, officers responded about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, to a report of a deceased subject at Wheeler Estate Apartments at 134 McEntire Lane SW. “Upon arrival, two...
DECATUR, AL
radio7media.com

Court date set in Pulaski theft case

A FORMER PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM EMPLOYEE IS SCHEDULED TO APPEAR IN GILES COUNTY CIRCUIT CRIMINAL COURT MONDAY FOR WHAT COURT PAPERS INDICATE AS SETTLEMENT DAY. JENNA COLEMAN, A FORMER CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE, FACES CHARGES OF THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10 THOUSAND DOLLARS, ONE COUNT OF COMPUTER CRIMES OVER 10 THOUSAND DOLLARS AND ONE COUNT OF FALSE ENTRIES IN GOVERNMENTAL RECORDS. BASED ON AN INVESTIGATION BY THE COMPTROLLER’S OFFICE, COLEMAN WAS INDICTED BY THE PULASKI GRAND JURY IN JULY.
PULASKI, TN
police1.com

Ala. officers called heroes after rescuing person trying to jump off bridge

GADSDEN, Ala. — Three Gadsden police officers are being called heroes after they saved a person who was trying to jump off a bridge. “One week ago today, three members of our police department risked their own lives to save the life of someone they had never met before,” police department officials posted on Facebook Friday. “Sgt. Sergeant Danny Haas, Officer Alec Burgess and Officer Chris Phillips went above and beyond the call of duty by placing themselves in danger to save the life of a distraught individual.”
GADSDEN, AL
WAAY-TV

Traffic stop leads to trafficking arrest for Decatur man

A Decatur man faces a drug trafficking charge after police say they found a significant amount of marijuana in his vehicle last week. Decatur Police Department pulled over 31-year-old Matthew Tyrone Luckett on Thursday for "multiple traffic infractions," according to the department. An officer then discovered Luckett had warrants for his arrest through the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
DECATUR, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 22

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 22, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; 4th St. S.W; catalytic converter; $500. November 21. burglary-3rd degree; Warnke Rd. N.W; miscellaneous items. theft of property-2nd degree; Brunner St. N.W; firearm.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Person of interest arrested for robbery in Holly Pond

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a person of interest in the robbery of Holly Pond Nutrition. The person of interest was arrested for unrelated warrants according to the sheriff’s office. This investigation is still ongoing. ORIGINAL STORY: The...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Update: Missing Morgan County teen found safe

UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's office says the teen has been found safe. A 15-year-old male has been reported missing in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Christian Wallace left a home in the Danville area on foot and has not been seen since. He is described as...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Giving Day: Help Huntsville Hospital upgrade their space for kids!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re in the giving mood this holiday season, why not give back to the community you’re in? Huntsville Hospital is a place that serves our area every single day. We all know someone who has spent time there, maybe even you have had to do so.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Decatur Police make arrest in stolen identity, credit card case

A Decatur woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with the use of a stolen credit card. Michelle Kelly Clark, 38, is charged with identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card. On Oct. 18, the Decatur Police Department received a report from a resident about a stolen credit card....
DECATUR, AL

