Off Hours: Why pet one cat when you can pet ALL the cats?

Hello, dear readers! I'm William Morris, courts reporter for the Des Moines Register. My favorite cat-related movie (and one of my favorite movies in general) is "Secondhand Lions. "

Welcome to Off Hours , your free weekly newsletter from the Des Moines Register that showcases all things fun you can do in central Iowa. If you sign up for our newsletter , you get to see this early Thursday morning in your inbox.

The Deal

Here's the deal: I am not the only cat owner working for the Register, not by a long shot, but I do flatter myself that I provide the newsroom's best cat - related Twitter content .

My family got our first cats, Sandy and Andy, when I was a teenager, and even though they were technically for my sister's birthday, I was definitely Their Person. So in 2018, when I moved to a pet-friendly apartment in Minneapolis, I visited the local Humane Society and came away with Shuri, who has made guest appearances in this newsletter before.

People always ask me, "Well, do you like dogs too?" And sure! Dogs are great. But the thing is, when a dog loves you, it can't help it. That's just what dogs do! But when a cat loves you (or even decides to tolerate you) you know they chose to permit you in their presence. So while I enjoy unconditional puppy love as much as the next person, there's something much more satisfying to me about the reciprocal relationship you can have with a cat.

Shuri is delightful, of course, but one can never hang out with too many cats. That's why, earlier this month, I headed to Valley Junction to meet the residents at Coffee Cats café .

Like any café, Coffee Cats offers various drinks and baked goods. But what makes Coffee Cats special is the cat lounge, where guests can pay to spend time with cats up for adoption supplied by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Owner Mary Jankowski says that, in their more than two years in business, nearly 900 cats have found permanent homes with people who came to meet them at the café.

From 2021: One year in, Valley Junction's Coffee Cats café has helped hundreds of cats find forever homes

Inside the cat lounge, which costs $10 an hour and accepts reservations in advance, I made several new friends. I was particularly taken with Langston, a big orange fellow who lounged very regally on one of the window seats, and Daisy, a little black and white kitty who made clear to me that she had never been fed before, had never even been exposed to the concept of food, but was eager to fix that.

The room has handy information sheets with names and details for each cat, but one cat, a pretty gray tabby, wasn't listed. That was Yara, I was told, and she'd already been adopted and was just waiting for her new people to pick her up. Congratulations, Yara!

Alas, Shuri does not play nice with other cats, so I wasn't there to adopt myself, but I firmly believe just hanging out in a room full of cats is good for the spirit. If you'd like to meet them yourself, you'll find Coffee Cats at 312 Fifth Street, online at www.coffeecatscafe.com .

Send me your cat pics at wrmorris2@registermedia.com .

My Top Three Animal Adoption Agencies

Of course, there are plenty of other shelters and adoption centers around Des Moines that have animals in need of a good home. Here are a few:

1. Animal Rescue League of Iowa: The ARL, which also provides animal control services in Des Moines, has locations in Des Moines and West Des Moines and partnerships with numerous local pet supply stores that care for dogs, cats, rabbits and even horses. To see animals currently up for adoption, including special adoption programs for veterans and seniors, visit www.arl-iowa.org.

2. Forever Home Dog Rescue: This organization fosters out homeless and abandoned dogs and finds them permanent adoptive families. To meet their current adoptable animals, or to find out about fostering yourself, go to www.foreverhomedogs.org .

3. Animal Lifeline of Iowa: ALI bills itself as central Iowa's only special needs, no-kill shelter, caring for dogs and cats with injuries and disabilities, pregnant and nursing animals, and others who are more difficult to adopt out, and more at risk of euthanasia, in other shelters. Learn more about what they do at www.animal-lifeline.com .

Eat This, Drink That

Two cheese enchilada combo plate, $7.79: Sometimes when it’s late at night, a Mexican combo plate does the trick. This one included two enchiladas, rice and beans. I also ordered guacamole on the side, but it came in a separate container with guac applied to each corn tortilla chip. Weird.

Get it: Where can you find late-night Mexican food after a night of carousing? The drive-thru at Lina’s Mexican Restaurant , 1221 Keosauqua Way in Des Moines, is open 24 hours a day. —Susan Stapleton

Adult hot chocolate, $7: That nip in the air means it’s hot chocolate season, and this adult version features Baileys Irish Cream, Kahlua, amaretto and hot chocolate for a heady treat. True, it is a dose of sugar, but it sure does warm you up.

Get it: The Machine Shed specializes in hearty meals with sides served family style. The Urbandale location at 11151 Hickman Road is open Monday through Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. —Susan Stapleton

Tell me some of your favorite places to eat late at night. Drop me a line at sstapleton@gannett.com .

48 Hours Off

Thursday morning: You may have your stretchy pants on to accommodate all that turkey, but you can get a head start on wearing off the turkey by running in the Turkey Trot . The 5K and five-mile runs start at 9 a.m. at the Des Moines Courthouse, 500 Mulberry St., and winds through the East Village, the State Capitol Complex, and more. Kids can run in the Tot Trot. You can still run for $45 per person for the 5K and five-mile runs.

Friday evening : Disney on Ice is back in Des Moines for Thanksgiving week with nine performances starting on Thanksgiving Day and extending through Sunday at Wells Fargo Arena , 233 Center St. Performances take place on Friday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., giving audiences two chances to see the stories of “Frozen” and “Encanto” performed on the ice. Tickets start at $19.

Saturday, all day : The city of Clive is inviting those who want to get holiday shopping done to stop in local stores from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. as part of a Shop Local Scavenger Hunt. Attendees can get a form online from clivechamber.org to fill out with their teams while visiting various businesses over the course of the day. Forms have to be turned in by 6:05 p.m. and prizes include products from participating businesses like Eileen’s Colossal Cookies and Windsor Clock & Watch.

Sunday evening : “Come From Away” is about to head to far away after this weekend. The Tony-winning musical was one of the last to tour through Des Moines in 2020 and is back again now, telling the story of thousands of passengers stuck in a Newfoundland town in the wake of the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center. Tickets for the show start at $40 at the Des Moines Civic Center.

— Isaac Hamlet

Around Town

My Day Job

This time of year is a busy one on the courts beat, where I write about everything from Polk County trials to federal appellate courts. Earlier this month I covered the elections for Polk County attorney and all the judicial retention elections around the state, and the Iowa Supreme Court has started its new term after its summer pause and is issuing new decisions. And while district courts aren't nearly as clogged as they were coming out of the pandemic, there's still always something notable happening down at the courthouse.

I'm always glad to hear from readers, especially if they send cat pics, at wrmorris2@registermedia.com , or come enjoy the chaotic disintegration of Twitter with me @DMRMorris .

Thanks for reading! Next week, our entertainment reporter Isaac Hamlet looks for fun local gifts at Mainstream Studio's First Friday.

If a friend sent you this newsletter, feel free to subscribe for free for your own copy, delivered on Thursdays right to your email box.

Follow Off Hours on Instagram and Twitter .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Off Hours: Why pet one cat when you can pet ALL the cats?