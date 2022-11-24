ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A fight that started at The Pool at Harrah’s Resort and Casino in Atlantic City ended in the valet area with three people being sent to the hospital with stab wounds. Three people were stabbed/cut during an altercation at Harrah’s Resort on November 24, 2022. Following an investigation, four men were charged with the crime, however they remain at large. Officers were dispatched to Harrah’s Resort and Casino at 1:31 AM for a report of a fight at The Pool. Upon arrival, officers discovered a disturbance in the valet area of Harrah’s and discovered that three The post Fight at The Pool at Harrah’s in Atlantic City ends with three stabbed appeared first on Shore News Network.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO