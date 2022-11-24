ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

NYC police officers on losing side of the law under District Attorney Alvin Bragg, union leader

NEW YORK, NY – The wave of violent crime sweeping New York City isn’t getting any better, and New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg isn’t helping the matter. Bragg reported on the city’s District Attorney website this week that in 2022, his office has successfully downgraded 52% of all violent felony cases to misdemeanor crimes. That means criminals in New York City are literally getting away with violent crime. In 2019, the rate was 39%. It was no accident, either. Bragg campaigned on criminal justice reform and directed his prosecutors to downgrade felony charges against criminals and to keep The post NYC police officers on losing side of the law under District Attorney Alvin Bragg, union leader appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Receives The Third Most Disaster Aid In The Country, Ocean County With The Highest Compounding Risks, New Report Shows

New Jersey ranks the third most vulnerable state in the country when it comes to weather disasters, a newly released report by Rebuild by Design shows. During the 10-year period between 2011 and 2021, Garden State residents had suffered an average of $815 per person in weather-related damages, trailing only New York and Louisiana, and had 13 declared disaster zones.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Toms River burglary suspect caught in Jackson

A burglary suspect who fled from Toms River police officers Friday afternoon was captured a short time later by police officers in Jackson Township. The Toms River Police Department alleges that Juan Alston, 27, of Toms River was wanted for a burglary within the township. Police notified that Alston had entered Jackson Township. Jackson Township police officer Ruiz located him about 40 minute later and he was taken into custody before being returned to Toms River to be formally charged. The post Toms River burglary suspect caught in Jackson appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Verona man in runoff for Georgia U.S. Senate seat; poll shows him trailing

Early voting in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff began on Friday, where a Verona man, Republican Herschel Walker, faces Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent. More than 90,000 Georgia voters cast early votes on Saturday, about 1.3% of the total electorate. In comparison, New Jerseyans cast 25,658 early votes on the first Saturday of early voting in October 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
Fight at The Pool at Harrah’s in Atlantic City ends with three stabbed

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A fight that started at The Pool at Harrah’s Resort and Casino in Atlantic City ended in the valet area with three people being sent to the hospital with stab wounds. Three people were stabbed/cut during an altercation at Harrah’s Resort on November 24, 2022. Following an investigation, four men were charged with the crime, however they remain at large. Officers were dispatched to Harrah’s Resort and Casino at 1:31 AM for a report of a fight at The Pool. Upon arrival, officers discovered a disturbance in the valet area of Harrah’s and discovered that three The post Fight at The Pool at Harrah’s in Atlantic City ends with three stabbed appeared first on Shore News Network.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cab driver carjacked at gunpoint in Newark

NEWARK, NJ – A Newark cab driver was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday night. The Newark Police Department is now investigating the incident that took place at around 8:30 pm in the area of the 1000 block of South Orange Avenue. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé, a Classic Cab taxi was stolen when a suspect approached the driver and pointed a gun at him, forcing him out of the cab. “Police responded to a report about a carjacking that occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Orange Avenue,” Frage said today. “The Classic The post Cab driver carjacked at gunpoint in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
15-year-old arrested after Trenton shooting, foot chase

TRENTON, NJ – A Trenton teenager was arrested after a shooting and brief foot chase in the area of Oakland Street last Monday. The Trenton Police Department announced today that a 15-year-old male suspect was arrested after a shot spotter alert notified police of the gunshots. Two shots were fired in total. “.While in the area and conducting their investigation, they observed a juvenile offender running from the area of the shots fired and ordered him to stop,” the Trenton Police Department said today in a statement. “After a brief foot pursuit he was taken into custody and found in The post 15-year-old arrested after Trenton shooting, foot chase appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ

Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December

We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
EDISON, NJ
Five charged in Atlantic City drug surveillance operation, given tickets and released

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Five people were arrested and charged in Atlantic City during a drug enforcement operation on Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City on Wednesday. Officers conducting surveillance in the neighborhood observed suspicious individuals loitering outside a business suspected of being part of a citywide drug dealing operation. Shortly after 5 pm, officers noticed a woman leaving the area after taking part in an illegal drug purchase. Amanda Santiago was approached by an Atlantic City Police Department and was found to be in possession of wax folds of heroin. She was taken into custody. Throughout the day, officers observed The post Five charged in Atlantic City drug surveillance operation, given tickets and released appeared first on Shore News Network.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
