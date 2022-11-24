Read full article on original website
NYC police officers on losing side of the law under District Attorney Alvin Bragg, union leader
NEW YORK, NY – The wave of violent crime sweeping New York City isn’t getting any better, and New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg isn’t helping the matter. Bragg reported on the city’s District Attorney website this week that in 2022, his office has successfully downgraded 52% of all violent felony cases to misdemeanor crimes. That means criminals in New York City are literally getting away with violent crime. In 2019, the rate was 39%. It was no accident, either. Bragg campaigned on criminal justice reform and directed his prosecutors to downgrade felony charges against criminals and to keep The post NYC police officers on losing side of the law under District Attorney Alvin Bragg, union leader appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey Receives The Third Most Disaster Aid In The Country, Ocean County With The Highest Compounding Risks, New Report Shows
New Jersey ranks the third most vulnerable state in the country when it comes to weather disasters, a newly released report by Rebuild by Design shows. During the 10-year period between 2011 and 2021, Garden State residents had suffered an average of $815 per person in weather-related damages, trailing only New York and Louisiana, and had 13 declared disaster zones.
Ballot-harvesting fraud in Staten Island election shows we need to rein in absentee voting (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – It’s one of the lingering after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic: A pretty much wide-open system in New York State for absentee voting. It’s time to pull back on it. During the pandemic, New York began allowing residents to vote absentee if they feared...
Updated 2022 General Election Results – East Brunswick, Jamesburg, South River, and Spotswood
MIDDLESEX COUNTY – The official results are in for the 2022 General Election. Below are the current results for elections in East Brunswick, Jamesburg, South River, and Spotswood. Results are as of press time on Nov. 21. EAST BRUNSWICK ELECTIONS – Township Council & Board of Education. JAMESBURG...
Toms River burglary suspect caught in Jackson
A burglary suspect who fled from Toms River police officers Friday afternoon was captured a short time later by police officers in Jackson Township. The Toms River Police Department alleges that Juan Alston, 27, of Toms River was wanted for a burglary within the township. Police notified that Alston had entered Jackson Township. Jackson Township police officer Ruiz located him about 40 minute later and he was taken into custody before being returned to Toms River to be formally charged. The post Toms River burglary suspect caught in Jackson appeared first on Shore News Network.
Big changes for Monmouth ferry service — What you need to know
Baring a legal setback, NY Waterway is out and rival Seastreak is in to provide ferry service from Monmouth County to New York. Here is what you need to know about the changes. When does it begin?. Seastreak is scheduled to begin service Dec. 5 at Middletown's Belford Terminal traveling...
Verona man in runoff for Georgia U.S. Senate seat; poll shows him trailing
Early voting in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff began on Friday, where a Verona man, Republican Herschel Walker, faces Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent. More than 90,000 Georgia voters cast early votes on Saturday, about 1.3% of the total electorate. In comparison, New Jerseyans cast 25,658 early votes on the first Saturday of early voting in October 2022.
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing Problems
Large populations of wild turkeys that roam freely throughout New Jersey neighborhoods have been causing ongoing problems for years for local residents, yet very little is really being done to solve the problem.
This Street in Toms River, NJ Has A lot of Magical and Amazing Christmas Inflatables
I love the Christmas lights in my neighborhood and every neighborhood in Ocean County. I love checking out different Christmas lights in all towns. I pretty much stay in Ocean County when we're driving around. This past weekend, the lights came alive in my neighborhood of Bayville. There's nothing better...
Foodie Website Names This The Best Pizza Place in New Jersey
There may be no more controversial topic in the history of New Jersey than the battle for the best pizza, so why don't we dive right into the middle of it? A foodie website has named the best pizza in New Jersey. Let the battle begin. This is without a...
Residents of N.J. town protest planned warehouse complex that would be 2/3 the size of American Dream mall
When Alyssa Marcella and her husband Dan were looking to relocate to New Jersey from Syracuse, New York, the bucolic landscape of Mullica Hill in Gloucester County felt like a perfect fit. In 2021, the couple and their three children moved to Casella Farms, a residential development of approximately 40...
Atlantic City anti-violence worker among four charged in stabbings at Harrah’s
Four men are charged in a melee at Harrah’s Atlantic City that led to three people being stabbed. One of the victims is among those charged, and has been released on a summons. Videos have been making the rounds online showing several fights, including a member of the city’s...
Fight at The Pool at Harrah’s in Atlantic City ends with three stabbed
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A fight that started at The Pool at Harrah’s Resort and Casino in Atlantic City ended in the valet area with three people being sent to the hospital with stab wounds. Three people were stabbed/cut during an altercation at Harrah’s Resort on November 24, 2022. Following an investigation, four men were charged with the crime, however they remain at large. Officers were dispatched to Harrah’s Resort and Casino at 1:31 AM for a report of a fight at The Pool. Upon arrival, officers discovered a disturbance in the valet area of Harrah’s and discovered that three The post Fight at The Pool at Harrah’s in Atlantic City ends with three stabbed appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cab driver carjacked at gunpoint in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – A Newark cab driver was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday night. The Newark Police Department is now investigating the incident that took place at around 8:30 pm in the area of the 1000 block of South Orange Avenue. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé, a Classic Cab taxi was stolen when a suspect approached the driver and pointed a gun at him, forcing him out of the cab. “Police responded to a report about a carjacking that occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Orange Avenue,” Frage said today. “The Classic The post Cab driver carjacked at gunpoint in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
15-year-old arrested after Trenton shooting, foot chase
TRENTON, NJ – A Trenton teenager was arrested after a shooting and brief foot chase in the area of Oakland Street last Monday. The Trenton Police Department announced today that a 15-year-old male suspect was arrested after a shot spotter alert notified police of the gunshots. Two shots were fired in total. “.While in the area and conducting their investigation, they observed a juvenile offender running from the area of the shots fired and ordered him to stop,” the Trenton Police Department said today in a statement. “After a brief foot pursuit he was taken into custody and found in The post 15-year-old arrested after Trenton shooting, foot chase appeared first on Shore News Network.
The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ
Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
Amazing Best Priced Restaurant in New Jersey is Right in Asbury Park, NJ
Let's face it the economy is having a really tough time and it makes it tough for all of us to enjoy a good meal out. There are many fantastic local restaurants here on the Jersey Shore, just is the price tag. Many local restaurants are making meals more affordable so we can go out and enjoy ourselves.
The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December
We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
Spotlight: Essex County woman becomes one of the most successful entrepreneurs in New Jersey
Bayoh, who escaped the civil war in her native country of Liberia when she was 13, has mission of bringing high quality food and services to urban communities.
Five charged in Atlantic City drug surveillance operation, given tickets and released
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Five people were arrested and charged in Atlantic City during a drug enforcement operation on Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City on Wednesday. Officers conducting surveillance in the neighborhood observed suspicious individuals loitering outside a business suspected of being part of a citywide drug dealing operation. Shortly after 5 pm, officers noticed a woman leaving the area after taking part in an illegal drug purchase. Amanda Santiago was approached by an Atlantic City Police Department and was found to be in possession of wax folds of heroin. She was taken into custody. Throughout the day, officers observed The post Five charged in Atlantic City drug surveillance operation, given tickets and released appeared first on Shore News Network.
