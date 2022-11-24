ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

madcitysportszone.com

Minnesota 23, Wisconsin 16: 2-minute drill

MADISON — The trophy case inside the Wisconsin locker room for Paul Bunyan’s Axe will sit empty for another year after the Badgers fell 23-16 to Minnesota on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. Game Balls. Offense:. RB Chez Mellusi. With no Braelon Allen, it was Mellusi’s turn to...
Badgers 64, USC 59: Last word

Wisconsin held USC to just one basket in the final 5:41 of the game to earn a 64-59 win over the Trojans in the third-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis on Friday. After a rough start to the tournament, Hepburn played his best game of the season. The sophomore scored a team-high 17 points, dished out four assists and came up with the game-clinching steal and bucket to close things out. Hepburn, who came into the game shooting 29% from beyond the arc, went 3-for-5 on 3-pointers and 7-for-13 overall. Coach Greg Gard said afterward he told Hepburn on Thursday to “just play ball” and stop thinking too much. The guard clearly listened as he played a major role in the victory.
Preview: Wisconsin vs Minnesota

The teams: The Wisconsin Badgers (6-5, 4-4) vs the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-4, 4-4) The place: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wis. The TV coverage: ESPN with Brian Custer and Dustin Fox on the call, and Lauren Sisler on the sideline. The last time: Minnesota’s defense stifled Wisconsin’s offense and did...
Wisconsin hires Luke Fickell as new head coach

Wisconsin has a new football coach. The Badgers surprised the college football world by bypassing interim coach Jim Leonhard and hiring Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell to replace Paul Chryst. “I am incredibly excited to announce Luke Fickell as our new head football coach and to welcome his entire family to...
Badgers beat Nebraska, earn 4th straight Big Ten volleyball title

Wisconsin volleyball is once again Big Ten champions. The No. 3 Badgers went on the road Saturday night and beat No. 5 Nebraska 3-1 to claim their fourth-straight conference title. Devyn Robinson led the way for Wisconsin, finishing with 16 kills. Sarah Franklin added 12 kills, while Anna Smrek came...
Hire of Luke Fickell and not Jim Leonhard draws mixed reactions

Hire of Luke Fickell and not Jim Leonhard draws mixed reactions. Wisconsin is set to make one of the biggest splashes of the coaching carousel season with the hire of Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell. The news, first reported by ESPN, sent shockwaves around the Big Ten and the country. Most were extremely complimentary of the move, including nearly all of the national media.
