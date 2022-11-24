Wisconsin held USC to just one basket in the final 5:41 of the game to earn a 64-59 win over the Trojans in the third-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis on Friday. After a rough start to the tournament, Hepburn played his best game of the season. The sophomore scored a team-high 17 points, dished out four assists and came up with the game-clinching steal and bucket to close things out. Hepburn, who came into the game shooting 29% from beyond the arc, went 3-for-5 on 3-pointers and 7-for-13 overall. Coach Greg Gard said afterward he told Hepburn on Thursday to “just play ball” and stop thinking too much. The guard clearly listened as he played a major role in the victory.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO