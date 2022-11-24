ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person fatally struck by Caltrain near Burlingame station

By CBS San Francisco
BURLINGAME – Caltrain service has been stopped in San Mateo Wednesday night after a person was fatally struck on the tracks, officials said.

A spokesperson from the agency said northbound train #415 struck a person south of the Burlingame station shortly after 7:30 p.m. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

The incident led to trains in both directions being stopped. Around 9 p.m., Main Track 2 was reopened through the area for single-tracking.

According to the Caltrain spokesperson, there were 40 passengers on board the train, with no reported injuries.

The incident is the 9th fatality on Caltrain this year.

