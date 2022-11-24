ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Man accused of dragging elderly woman outside Kaseman Hospital during carjacking

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is accused of carjacking an elderly couple in a hospital parking lot, dragging one of them down the street. It happened in September outside Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital.

Presbyterian’s smallest baby celebrates first birthday

Albuquerque police say a 79-year-old woman was helping her 83-year-old husband into their car when they got carjacked. Police say the carjacker, Fernando Granados, drove off with the woman hanging out of the passenger side until she was thrown from the car.

Bystanders rushed to find her badly hurt. Police say Granados was upset after. He was released from the ER and Presbyterian denied him a ride to another facility. Granados is charged with aggravated battery.

Comments / 17

Crystal's Momma
4d ago

#abqtrue. Where's the carjacking charge? Grand theft auto? Elderly abuse? Well he'll do better next time. Maybe even finally pick up a murder charge, then he can finally see his Daddy in prison.

Reply
10
Elaine Baca
4d ago

Where's this guy from?? If not from here, is he homeless or illegal? They don't want Keller or Grisham to look bad, so they don't say.

Reply(7)
9
MeowBot
4d ago

Just another episode in the Q. I hate that we're so numb about these things. 😢

Reply
8
 

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

