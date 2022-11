WASHINGTON - Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half, and the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 on Monday after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury.Towns grabbed at his leg and went down near midcourt. He was helped off without putting weight on the leg, and the team announced that he had a right calf strain.Porzingis made all six of his 3-pointers in the first half. Washington shot 57% from the field for the game.Kyle Kuzma scored 23 points for the Wizards and Bradley Beal...

