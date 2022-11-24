CORDELE, Ga. (WGXA) -- A dispute between brothers sees one man in jail and another released after the fight ended in gunfire in the presence of children. According to a press release from the Cordele Police Department, 28-year-old Quendarius Robinson, his brother, and two children were traveling back to Macon and made a stop in Cordele, where an argument led to Robinson being put out of the car by his brother.

