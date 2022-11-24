Read full article on original website
3 men arrested in connection to string of car break-ins
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of three men regarding a recent string of car break-ins. Jaeson Collins and Brandon Houser, both 21, and Dontavious Houser, 19, all of Macon, committed the crimes early Friday, checking for locked cars, according to police. 12 cars were entered in...
3 teens arrested in connection to deadly shooting, robbery of Georgia man
BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Three teenagers have been arrested and face several charges in connection to a shooting and robbery, investigators said. The U.S. Marshals arrested Dashawn Adams, 16, Kameryn Ke’mauri Mims, 17, and Taquez Mentrae Moore Jr., 19, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
wgxa.tv
CORDELE, Ga. (WGXA) -- A dispute between brothers sees one man in jail and another released after the fight ended in gunfire in the presence of children. According to a press release from the Cordele Police Department, 28-year-old Quendarius Robinson, his brother, and two children were traveling back to Macon and made a stop in Cordele, where an argument led to Robinson being put out of the car by his brother.
wfxg.com
Suspected stabbing leaves one dead in Washington County, GBI says
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The GBI says it is investigating a suspected stabbing that left one man dead in Washington County. Authorities say a woman is suspected of stabbing 54-year-old Edward Porter following an incident at their Harrison home. The GBI says Porter was allegedly involved in a reported assault on a juvenile at the home prior to the stabbing.
wgxa.tv
52-Year-Old Leon James Killed In A Fatal Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Macon. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred east on Thomaston Road near the 5800 block when he lost control of the vehicle.
wgxa.tv
Bibb deputies searching for hit-and-run driver who injured pedestrian
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Bibb County deputies say a hit-and-run driver injured a pedestrian Sunday night along Gray Hwy. The crash happened sometime after 6 p.m. in the northbound lanes near the Woodlawn Dr. intersection. That's close to the Store Space Self Storage facility on Gray Hwy. Deputies say first responders...
WALB 10
3 men arrested for multiple car break-ins in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Three men have been arrested on multiple charges after a string of car break ins in Monroe County. According to a press release by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, 3 men were arrested by the Monroe Sheriff's Office and Bib Sheriff's Office for a string of car break-ins.
wgxa.tv
41nbc.com
wgxa.tv
wgxa.tv
Troopers: Driver dead, passenger seriously hurt in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A person is dead after a wreck in Baldwin County Sunday afternoon. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the wreck happened on Deepstep Road near O'Quinns Pond Road, in Baldwin County, around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Troopers say the driver of a Ford Ranger was traveling east on Deepstep Road at a high rate of speed when the driver left the roadway and hit a tree.
'Still lacking in communication': People in east Macon neighborhood react to school speeding cameras resuming
MACON, Ga. — Drivers, you'll want to listen up. Macon-Bibb County will start back ticketing using speeding cameras in front of several county schools beginning Monday. That's after the county gave drivers a two-week long grace period. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with one woman who was affected by this...
One Person Dead after Stabbing in Washington County
Washington County, GA (WJBF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an incident that left one man dead in Washington County. Investigators say a Washington County woman is suspected of stabbing 54 year old Edward Porter after an incident in a mobile home in Harrison, Georgia. Porter was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators […]
Four teens charged with stealing multiple cars in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Four teens face charges in connection to stealing four cars in Macon. They are now charged with four counts each of carjacking and aggravated assault. They were taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center. The teens also face robbery charges after deputies say they stole from...
4 boys arrested, man shot during Bibb County burglary
Four boys were arrested after a man was shot during a burglary Monday night in Bibb County. Just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 21, the victim, Jason Seales, 39, was walking to his vehicle in a Walmart parking lot that was parked near a wooded area. Seales noticed a group...
3 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Macon County (Macon, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Central Georgia on Thursday. The crash happened on Interstate 75 in Macon. In the southbound lanes of I-75, a 27-year-old male was operating a Chevy Tahoe north when he collided head-on with another car.
