Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Kennesaw Hosting Two Holiday Illumination Events in DecemberDeanLandKennesaw, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Yardbarker
Cris Collinsworth uses one word to describe Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP contender for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. There are lots of words you could use to describe him and his play on the field. But what is his personality like? That’s another matter. Hurts spoke with NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris...
Yardbarker
The Underdog Steelers And Embattled Mike Tomlin Absolutely Have To Have A Win Against The Colts In Week 12
The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 season has not gone as planned. They are 1-2 in the division and 3-7 overall. Incredibly, with seven games to play, the black and gold have not been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. The normally sure-footed Justin Tucker missed a chip shot 67-yard field goal at the gun to end the Baltimore Ravens four-game winning streak in Jacksonville to drop them into a tie at 7-4 with the Cincinnati Bengals for first place in the AFC North.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers knocked out of Packers-Eagles clash with oblique injury
The Green Bay Packers had to finish their competitive clash with the Philadelphia Eagles without Aaron Rodgers on Sunday night after the reigning MVP took a hard hit to his midsection. For much of his career, future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers has been a bit of an iron man for the...
Yardbarker
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers gives update on rib injury
Aaron Rodgers is one tough guy. New details came out about his thumb injury and it is a wonder he is playing through it. Midway through the third quarter, Rodgers was in visible pain. After the series, he was immediately taken to the locker room. Many assumed that his thumb had been aggravated in some way. However, it seemed he sustained a new injury during the game. In his postgame press conference, Aaron Rodgers revealed a new injury he suffered.
Yardbarker
Packers Insider Declares It Is Time For A Major Change
Whether it was truly due to injury, or simply wanting to see what they had in their younger option at the position, the Packers made a quarterback change during their Sunday Night Football game against the Philadelphia Eagles. When Rodgers was taken off the field due to injury, some Packers...
Yardbarker
Hugh Freeze makes admission about Auburn job
Hugh Freeze made an admission on Saturday about the Auburn job. Freeze and Lane Kiffin have been mentioned as the two leading candidates for the Auburn job. They have both coached like they have been distracted lately, with their programs losing their last three games. After Freeze’s Liberty Flames shockingly...
Yardbarker
Auburn reportedly hiring Hugh Freeze, passing on promoting Cadillac Williams
The call came to light after Freeze attempted to engineer a smear campaign against former Ole Miss coach Houston Nutt, per Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel:. "Ole Miss orchestrated a misinformation campaign, by supplying media with off-the-record lies so they'd write and broadcast inaccurate stories that Ole Miss wasn't going to receive major sanctions, in part, because most of the violations occurred under former coach, Houston Nutt. This was not true. Hugh Freeze knew it."
Yardbarker
Report: Deion Sanders offered Power 5 head-coaching job
Deion Sanders will have his chance to coach a Power 5 school if he wants it, according to a report. Sanders has been offered the head-coaching job at Colorado, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. It is not clear if Sanders plans to take the job or not. Sanders...
Yardbarker
Packers HC Matt LaFleur reveals QB plans for Week 13
The Green Bay Packers offense did well on Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers played competently for most of the game, although he had a couple of bad interceptions. When head coach Matt LaFleur called in Jordan Love to relieve an injured Rodgers, Love led the...
Yardbarker
Tom Brady Made Unfortunate Personal History On Sunday
For the last two decades, Tom Brady has made a living by coming through in the clutch and killing the hopes of many opposing teams with the game on the line. But on Sunday, something happened to him that he had never dealt with before. For the first time in...
Yardbarker
Report reveals why Lane Kiffin passed on Auburn job
Despite being heavily linked to the Auburn Tigers job for the last few weeks, Lane Kiffin is staying at Ole Miss, and we have some idea why. Multiple reports indicated that Kiffin agreed to a contract extension with the Rebels that will run for at least six years and pay him roughly $9 million per year. According to Zach Barnett and John Brice of Football Scoop, this is a better offer than Auburn put on the table for Kiffin.
Yardbarker
Can the Browns still make the playoffs?
Cleveland has reinforcements coming as QB Deshaun Watson "is officially back and active," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Browns may have been written off if the team didn't pull out the overtime win against the Buccaneers in Week 12. Head coach Kevin Stefanski gave QB Jacoby Brissett a game ball following his final start.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Great Hines Ward Is Again A Semi-Finalist For The HOF — But Insists This Is The 1 Reason He’s Still Not In
The Pittsburgh Steelers have an incredible amount of legends currently with a bronze bust residing in Canton, Ohio in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. There’s still a few Steelers that arguably should be in by now, but aren’t for whatever reason. There’s always one name that seems to come up when this topic arises, and that’s former Steelers’ great WR Hines Ward .
Yardbarker
South Carolina HC Shane Beamer calls out ESPN analyst after win
Shane Beamer led South Carolina to a major upset of Clemson on Saturday, and apparently he had some extra motivation from an ESPN analyst. Beamer called out ESPN’s Jesse Palmer in his postgame interview after the 31-30 win over the Tigers, essentially suggesting that both Clemson and Palmer had overlooked the Gamecocks.
Yardbarker
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa seemingly takes a shot at Brian Flores
It’s safe to say that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a newfound appreciation for his occupation. Since Mike McDaniel took over as Dolphins head coach in February, Tagovailoa has gone from Miami’s most unwanted to potential NFL MVP. He hinted McDaniel was the reason why during a post-game interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala CBS Sports following Miami’s 30-15 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday in which he also took a slightly veiled shot at former Dolphins coach Brian Flores in the process.
Yardbarker
Steelers Will Break Out An Explosive Secret Weapon In Week 12 For Matt Canada To Use
It hasn’t necessarily been enjoyable to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers offense since the 2022 season began. The rushing attack has just recently shown life, but rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett hasn’t wow’ed anyone during his first year. The receiving core has been inconsistent and far from impressive while the offensive line has proved preseason theories right about the unit’s inability to be consistent. One of the questions that no one seems to have the answer to is: how does Matt Canada‘s offense find a way to be unpredictable and unique? It hasn’t been either of those things this season, but Monday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts could provide an opportunity to mix things up.
Yardbarker
Bills sign former WR to practice squad
The Buffalo Bills are kicking it back to Josh Allen’s sophomore season. Buffalo announced on Saturday that they have reunited with wide receiver John Brown. The eight-year NFL veteran Brown will be joining the Bills’ practice squad. Brown, 32, played for the Bills for two seasons from 2019-20....
Yardbarker
Watch: Broncos DL has heated exchange with Russell Wilson
At least one member of the Denver Broncos’ defense appears to be fed up with the performance of Russell Wilson’s offense. FOX cameras caught veteran nose tackle Mike Purcell angrily confronting Wilson while coming off the field during Sunday’s game against Carolina. It was unclear what was said, but Purcell’s body language made it pretty clear he was angry or fired up. Notably, the exchange happened right next to head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who did not even react to it.
Yardbarker
Steelers Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada Had No Idea Metrics Have Labeled WR1 Diontae Johnson As One Of NFL’s Most Open Receivers
The frustration seems to continue to mount for the Pittsburgh Steelers offense, despite putting up 30 points in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals. One of the hardest things to swallow has been newly extended and top wide receiver, Diontae Johnson ‘s production. While he leads the team in targets with 86, he has just 51 receptions for 456 yards and no touchdowns. All are underwhelming numbers as he is coming off a Pro Bowl a year ago. A little less than a month ago, the pass catcher was at the top of an ESPN metric that labeled him as the most open wide receiver in the entire NFL.
Yardbarker
Cavaliers Buzz: Trade Rumors, Osman, Allen, Injury Updates
Rounding up the latest NBA buzz surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers, including trade rumors and injury updates. Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert are both questionable for the Cavaliers’ matchup against the Pistons on Sunday. Cleveland is already without Kevin Love in the frontcourt because of a thumb injury. Detroit has several players questionable as well with rookie Jaden Ivey among those uncertain to play.
