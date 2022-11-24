ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Indonesian quake survivor's 'blessing': baby born in a tent

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NvJl4_0jM2zbyv00

CIANJUR, Indonesia, Nov 24 (Reuters) - A couple of days after Indonesia's deadly earthquake, heavily pregnant Rohmat Kartini began experiencing contractions.

Having narrowly escaped Monday's quake with her husband, Rohmat had to be driven for hours on roads clogged with debris and mud to a makeshift medical centre set up in a tent in an open field.

While others grappled with the devastating aftermath of the magnitude-5.6 quake, which killed at least 271 people in western Java, Rohmat and her husband Solihin welcomed their fourth child.

"Perhaps this earthquake carried its own blessing for my wife, because my wife was handled by specialist doctors who were very good. My wife made it into labour, the baby was born and I am happy with the blessings," Solihin said, holding the baby boy wrapped in a purple blanket.

Obstetrician Monica Wulandari, who delivered the baby, said the process was made all the more difficult by aftershocks and limited medical equipment and medication.

Indonesia is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries, regularly recording strong earthquakes offshore where fault lines run.

Monday's quake, followed by more than 160 aftershocks, was particularly deadly because it struck a densely populated area at a depth of just 10 km (6 miles). Poor construction standards also caused buildings to collapse, officials said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Utah grandmother, 56, gives birth to her son and daughter-and-law’s baby

A grandmother from Utah who was a gestational carrier for her son and daughter-in-law gave birth to a "perfect" baby girl named Hannah. "She is here and my heart could explode," Hannah's mom, Cambria Hauck, wrote on Instagram Friday, sharing a video of her mother-in-law Nancy Hauck giving birth while surrounded by family. "She is perfect in every way."
UTAH STATE
Daily Mail

Baby dies in locked-down China: Four-month-old girl dies in quarantine hotel after medics refused to treat her for 12 HOURS because 'it wasn't urgent'

Another child has died in locked-down China amid growing calls for the country to abandon its 'zero-Covid' policy. The four-month-old girl died after suffering from vomiting and diarrhea in a quarantine hotel in the central city of Zhengzhou, according to a post by her father on on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Wednesday.
travelnoire.com

Man Pushes Pregnant Wife Off Cliff While Vacationing To Collect Life Insurance

A Turkish man has been convicted of pushing his wife, who was seven months pregnant, off a cliff. According to Fox News, Hakan Aysal, 41, and Semra Aysal, 32, were vacationing in southern Turkey when the crime occurred. Authorities believe Aysal summoned his wife to the edge of the 1,000-foot-high cliff to take a selfie, after which he then pushed her to her death.
The Independent

Heroic mother died pushing baby daughter’s pram away from oncoming lorry, partner reveals

A heroic mum was killed saving the life of her young daughter when she pushed the youngster’s pram out of the way of a lorry.NHS healthcare assistant Rebecca Ableman, 30, was walking to a local shop with her two-year-old daughter Autumn when she was tragically hit by a lorry carrying a crane.Her partner and Autumn’s father, Chris Tuczemskyi, said an eyewitness saw Rebecca push the pram away from her before she was struck.Mr Tuczemskyi, 34, said: “We planned to get married but life got in the way. It’s tough, especially with Autumn. They were so close.“Because she’s only two she...
People

German Girl, 8, Freed After Allegedly Being Locked Away by Mother Since She Was a Toddler

The girl, identified only as "Maria", had not been seen in public since 2015 when she was 18 months old and was reportedly kept in a single room An 8-year-old German girl has been found by local authorities after allegedly being held captive by her mother and grandparents since she was a toddler. The girl, identified only as "Maria," was discovered in her grandparents' home in Attendorn, about an hour east of Cologne, according to The Times. Authorities say that Maria, who had not been seen in public since 2015 when she was...
The Independent

Mum feared her toddler’s life was ruined after boiling pan fell on him

A mum feared she had ruined her baby’s life when a boiling pan full of vegetables fell on him in her kitchen leaving him horrifically injured.Michelle Whalley, 47, will never forget hearing her toddler son Charlie’s scream, which was so excruciating she thought he had “cut off a limb”, or the nightmare that followed the accident as his organs began shutting down.Now 14, Charlie endured skin graft surgery, nine years of physiotherapy and was left permanently scarred – but has become a budding footballer and has just written the book with his mum which is available at burns units across...
The Independent

TV studio shakes during live broadcast as earthquake strikes Turkey

A Turkish television studio shook during a live broadcast as an earthquake rattled northern Turkey.NTV’s studio can be seen being shaken during the powerful quake in the early hours of Wednesday, 23 November.At least 50 people were injured, according to officials, and more than 100 aftershocks were recorded.Local authorities recorded it as a magnitude 5.9, but the US Geological Survey said it was 6.1 magnitude.The epicentre was in Duzce province’s Golyaka district.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Strong tremors felt as earthquake strikes TurkeyJoe Biden pardons Chocolate the Thanksgiving turkeyTurkey attacks Kurdish targets in Syria and Iraq after Istanbul street bombing
The Associated Press

Italian rescuers search for missing in island landslide

MILAN (AP) — Rescuers dug through mud for a second day Sunday in the search for people lost in an enormous landslide on the Italian resort island of Ischia. One body was recovered on Saturday and about a dozen people, including children, were reported missing in the port town of Casamicciola, feared buried under mud and debris that firefighters said was six meters (20 feet) deep in some places. Small bulldozers were being used to clear debris, and Italian media said digging was continuing by hand in some places and that teams of divers had been brought in. “We are continuing the search with our hearts broken, because among the missing are also minors,” Giacomo Pascale, the mayor of the neighboring town of Lacco Ameno, told RAI state TV. The massive landslide before dawn on Saturday was triggered by exceptional rainfall, and sent a mass of mud and debris hurtling down a mountainside toward the port of Casamicciola, collapsing buildings and sweeping vehicles into the sea. By Sunday, 164 people were left homeless by the events.
Reuters

Reuters

654K+
Followers
365K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy