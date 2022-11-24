Read full article on original website
Newark, NJ firefighter attacked at homeless highway encampment
NEWARK — A city fire captain was attacked after a fire at a homeless encampment Sunday morning. Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said firefighters responded to a fire on Riverside Avenue in an area under Route 21 around 11:05 a.m. where homeless individuals gather. The area in the North Ward is primarily industrial.
Bayonne pays final respects to police Sgt. Robert Skalski (PHOTOS)
For the second time in a week, Bayonne police officers were decked out in their dress blues to pay their final respects to one of their own. Sgt. Robert Skalski, 54, who died in his home Nov. 21, was laid to rest Monday after a funeral Mass at St. Vincent de Paul. Family, friends and law enforcement colleagues were joined by elected officials present and past at the Mass.
Bergenfield DWI Crash: Englewood Passenger Critical, Dumont Driver Charged With Assault By Auto
A Dumont driver was drunk when he crashed his sedan into a utility pole in Bergenfield, seriously injuring a passenger from Englewood, authorities said. Passersby got Aaron Estevez, 27, and the unresponsive 30-year-old male passenger out of the Honda Accord after it slammed into the pole near the corner of New Bridge and Wilbur roads shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, Bergenfield Detective Lt. William Duran said.
Cops identify N.J. man killed in Thanksgiving crash on Route 1
A 51-year-old man from Jersey City was killed Thanksgiving night when his pickup truck hit a median and flipped over on Route 1 in Woodbridge, police said. The overturned truck was then hit by a second vehicle, which officials learned was stolen, according to Woodbridge Township Police Department officials. All three occupants of the stolen vehicle were arrested.
Newark fire captain assaulted while responding to fire
NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — A homeless man allegedly threw a can of food at a fire captain on Sunday as the first responder worked to extinguish a blaze in Newark, officials said. The fire captain was responding to a fire under Route 21 at the 100 block of Riverside Avenue, a place where homeless individuals […]
Armed Ex-Con Once Involved In Police Shootout Seized After South Hackensack Motel Standoff
It was a close call when an ex-con who was once wounded in a shootout with police barricaded himself in a South Hackensack motel room, authorities said. Dereen Wofford, 43, who'd been accused of threatening two people with a gun, had a cell phone in his hands as he emerged from a room where he'd been living and then quickly advanced on officers who'd responded to the Travelodge Motel on Huyler Street, Chief Robert Chinchar said.
Police investigate fatal shooting in N.J. neighborhood
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a person Saturday night in a neighborhood in North Jersey, authorities said. The victim, identified only as a male, was found seriously wounded by gunfire about 7:10 p.m. in the area of 900 Boulevard in New Milford, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.
Funeral arrangements for Bayonne police sergeant announced
Mourning family, friends, law enforcement colleagues and the community can pay their respects to a popular Bayonne police sergeant Sunday and Monday. Visitation for Sgt. Robert Skalski, a 25-year veteran of the police force who died in his home Monday, will be held Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at G. Keenen O’Brien Funeral Home, 984 Ave. C in Bayonne.
Driver killed, passengers trapped in Toms River, NJ marsh
TOMS RIVER — A vehicle flipped over into a marsh over the weekend, trapping three occupants and killing the driver as the other two were able to reach safety, authorities said. Toms River police said officers and emergency medical personnel were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday to the...
11-month-old, 3-year-old fatally stabbed in NYC; mother in custody
NEW YORK — Two children were fatally stabbed at an apartment in a New York City family shelter on Saturday night and their mother was in custody, authorities said. The boys -- an 11-month-old and a 3-year-old, died in the Mount Hope neighborhood of the Bronx, WABC-TV reported. Police said the boys were discovered with multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso, according to the television station.
N.J. man, 28, dies after he’s trapped in car that flipped into marsh, authorities say
An Ocean County man died early Saturday, and his two passengers swam to safety after the car he was driving crashed and flipped over into a marsh in Toms River, authorities said. Police and emergency medical workers were called about 2:25 a.m. to the intersection of Hooper Avenue and South...
N.J. man armed with knife faces charges after 2-hour standoff with police, authorities say
An Ocean County man faces criminal charges after police say he assaulted a woman, then held police at bay with a knife for two hours before he was taken to a local hospital for treatment, authorities said. Police were called about 3 p.m. Friday to a home in Toms River...
NYC Correction official forced detainee into ‘cruel’ restraint chair in N.J. jail, lawsuit says
A new top administrator in the city Correction Department is fighting a lawsuit that says he wrongly forced a detainee into a restraint chair at his former job running a New Jersey jail — then tried to wreck the career of his head of training when she complained about the incident. Ronald Edwards — who received a no-confidence vote from two Hudson County correction officers unions — was ...
hobokengirl.com
19 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week
Happy Thanksgiving Week everyone, as always we’re here to cover the local news and bring you a weekly roundup of everything you might have missed in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: new sushi spot coming to Hoboken; Hoboken Girl x The Flow Initiative collect over 30,000 period supplies; Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade trailers destroyed in Kearny fire; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
Two kids dead, mother in custody in the Bronx: NYPD
Editor’s Note: Police sources initially said the father was in custody, but police later clarified he was not in custody. MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two young boys are dead and their mother has been taken into custody in the Bronx, police confirmed to PIX11 News on Saturday. The boys, ages 11 months old […]
jerseydigs.com
Prominent Freestanding Bayonne Retail Building For Lease on Broadway
This listing is brought to you by Levin Management. Want a listing featured? Email [email protected]. Offering future tenants incredible visibility and a hard-to-find surface parking lot along one of Bayonne’s busiest thoroughfares, this opportunity to lease a 10,000-square-foot freestanding retail building with parking won’t last long. Formerly a QuickChek location, the building is ideal for a range of businesses including a specialty grocer, restaurants, retail, medical, fitness, service-retail & professional offices.
Homeless Man Assaults Newark Fire Captain With Food Can
A Newark fire captain putting out a fire at a homeless encampment was hospitalized after a homeless man struck him with a can of food, city officials said. The firefighters had just finished putting out the blaze under Route 21 at Riverside Avenue when the man struck the captain with the can around 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, a statement reads.
Driver Freed With ‘Jaws Of Life,’ Hospitalized After Morris County Crash Downs Pole And Wires
A driver was extricated with the “jaws of life” before being taken to the hospital after a serious crash took down a pole and wires in Morris County, authorities said. The Lincoln Park Hose Co. 2 responded to the crash with reported entrapment and found an electrical pole down with wires in the roadway on Sunday, Nov. 27, they said.
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Sanitation Employee, Jason Strother, 38, Arrested
On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2356 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Jason Strother. NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief;. reckless endangerment;. criminal possession of a weapon. The...
PICS: 90 pounds of weed found in checked bag at JFK Airport
TSA officials discovered a checked bag filled with about 90 pounds of weed at John F. Kennedy Airport last week, authorities announced on Monday.
