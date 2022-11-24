ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

NJ.com

Bayonne pays final respects to police Sgt. Robert Skalski (PHOTOS)

For the second time in a week, Bayonne police officers were decked out in their dress blues to pay their final respects to one of their own. Sgt. Robert Skalski, 54, who died in his home Nov. 21, was laid to rest Monday after a funeral Mass at St. Vincent de Paul. Family, friends and law enforcement colleagues were joined by elected officials present and past at the Mass.
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Bergenfield DWI Crash: Englewood Passenger Critical, Dumont Driver Charged With Assault By Auto

A Dumont driver was drunk when he crashed his sedan into a utility pole in Bergenfield, seriously injuring a passenger from Englewood, authorities said. Passersby got Aaron Estevez, 27, and the unresponsive 30-year-old male passenger out of the Honda Accord after it slammed into the pole near the corner of New Bridge and Wilbur roads shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, Bergenfield Detective Lt. William Duran said.
BERGENFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Cops identify N.J. man killed in Thanksgiving crash on Route 1

A 51-year-old man from Jersey City was killed Thanksgiving night when his pickup truck hit a median and flipped over on Route 1 in Woodbridge, police said. The overturned truck was then hit by a second vehicle, which officials learned was stolen, according to Woodbridge Township Police Department officials. All three occupants of the stolen vehicle were arrested.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
PIX11

Newark fire captain assaulted while responding to fire

NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — A homeless man allegedly threw a can of food at a fire captain on Sunday as the first responder worked to extinguish a blaze in Newark, officials said. The fire captain was responding to a fire under Route 21 at the 100 block of Riverside Avenue, a place where homeless individuals […]
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Armed Ex-Con Once Involved In Police Shootout Seized After South Hackensack Motel Standoff

It was a close call when an ex-con who was once wounded in a shootout with police barricaded himself in a South Hackensack motel room, authorities said. Dereen Wofford, 43, who'd been accused of threatening two people with a gun, had a cell phone in his hands as he emerged from a room where he'd been living and then quickly advanced on officers who'd responded to the Travelodge Motel on Huyler Street, Chief Robert Chinchar said.
SOUTH HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Police investigate fatal shooting in N.J. neighborhood

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a person Saturday night in a neighborhood in North Jersey, authorities said. The victim, identified only as a male, was found seriously wounded by gunfire about 7:10 p.m. in the area of 900 Boulevard in New Milford, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.
NEW MILFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Funeral arrangements for Bayonne police sergeant announced

Mourning family, friends, law enforcement colleagues and the community can pay their respects to a popular Bayonne police sergeant Sunday and Monday. Visitation for Sgt. Robert Skalski, a 25-year veteran of the police force who died in his home Monday, will be held Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at G. Keenen O’Brien Funeral Home, 984 Ave. C in Bayonne.
BAYONNE, NJ
Boston 25 News WFXT

11-month-old, 3-year-old fatally stabbed in NYC; mother in custody

NEW YORK — Two children were fatally stabbed at an apartment in a New York City family shelter on Saturday night and their mother was in custody, authorities said. The boys -- an 11-month-old and a 3-year-old, died in the Mount Hope neighborhood of the Bronx, WABC-TV reported. Police said the boys were discovered with multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso, according to the television station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC Correction official forced detainee into ‘cruel’ restraint chair in N.J. jail, lawsuit says

A new top administrator in the city Correction Department is fighting a lawsuit that says he wrongly forced a detainee into a restraint chair at his former job running a New Jersey jail — then tried to wreck the career of his head of training when she complained about the incident. Ronald Edwards — who received a no-confidence vote from two Hudson County correction officers unions — was ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hobokengirl.com

19 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week

Happy Thanksgiving Week everyone, as always we’re here to cover the local news and bring you a weekly roundup of everything you might have missed in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: new sushi spot coming to Hoboken; Hoboken Girl x The Flow Initiative collect over 30,000 period supplies; Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade trailers destroyed in Kearny fire; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Two kids dead, mother in custody in the Bronx: NYPD

Editor’s Note: Police sources initially said the father was in custody, but police later clarified he was not in custody. MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two young boys are dead and their mother has been taken into custody in the Bronx, police confirmed to PIX11 News on Saturday. The boys, ages 11 months old […]
BRONX, NY
jerseydigs.com

Prominent Freestanding Bayonne Retail Building For Lease on Broadway

This listing is brought to you by Levin Management. Want a listing featured? Email [email protected]. Offering future tenants incredible visibility and a hard-to-find surface parking lot along one of Bayonne’s busiest thoroughfares, this opportunity to lease a 10,000-square-foot freestanding retail building with parking won’t last long. Formerly a QuickChek location, the building is ideal for a range of businesses including a specialty grocer, restaurants, retail, medical, fitness, service-retail & professional offices.
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Homeless Man Assaults Newark Fire Captain With Food Can

A Newark fire captain putting out a fire at a homeless encampment was hospitalized after a homeless man struck him with a can of food, city officials said. The firefighters had just finished putting out the blaze under Route 21 at Riverside Avenue when the man struck the captain with the can around 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, a statement reads.
NEWARK, NJ
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Sanitation Employee, Jason Strother, 38, Arrested

On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2356 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Jason Strother. NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief;. reckless endangerment;. criminal possession of a weapon. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
