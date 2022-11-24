ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE NXT LVL UP REPORT

Your announcers are Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton. Quinn refuses to lock up and walks past Tank. They lock up and Quinn with a wrist lock. Tank with an arm wringer. Quinn wants a test of strength and Tank does it. Quinn gains the advantage and Tank bridges and gets back to an even base. Quinn with a knee and side head lock. Quinn with a shoulder tackle. Tank blocks a hip toss and Tank with a hip toss of his own. Quinn with a drop toe hold into the turnbuckles. Quinn with punches. Quinn pulls at the face and connects with a forearm to the back. Quinn with a belly-to-back suplex for a near fall. Quinn with a rear chin lock. Quinn with a forearm to the lower back followed by a clothesline. Tank with a fallaway slam.
WWE SURVIVOR SERIES TONIGHT, ONGOING COVERAGE ON PWINSIDER

WWE will present the 2022 Survivor Series event tonight on Peacock, the WWE Network and PPV from The TD Garden Arena in Boston, MA, featuring:. *Wargames: Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka & Mia Yim & Becky Lynch vs. Bayley & Nikki Cross & Dakota Kai & IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley.
BRAWLING OUTSIDE THE RING, LIGHT TUBES IN WWE, STREAMING AEW AND MORE

SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Nothing, which leads me to believe that Tony Khan is hoping that will be part of his next deal with Discovery or anyone else he ends up signing a deal with for AEW's rights going forward when the current deal is done.
WWE SMACKDOWN STAR UNDERGOES NAME CHANGE

As of tonight, Sarah Logan is now known as Valhalla. WWE filed a trademark on that name a few weeks back. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
AUSTIN THEORY'S EVOLUTION, FOLLOW THE ARC OF SAMI ZAYN IN THE BLOODLINE AND MORE

Michael Carpenter sent this item. ... WWE canceled the 12/29 event in Laval, Canada. Also, Raw is coming to Boston on March 6, 2023 and Providence, RI on March 13, 2023. "I Can't Take Selfies Forever!" New United States Champion Austin Theory On His Character Evolving. WWE definitely knows what...
11/24 WRESTLING OPEN AUTUMN CLASSIC 2022 LIVE REPORT

It’s Thanksgiving night. Turkey has been consumed, both with family and with the wrestling family outside in the line at the White Eagle. Autumn Classic has had a monster build for the last several weeks so it’s time to see if this is going to pay off in practice. 46 weeks of good shows mean all signs point to yes but our biggest story is absolutely hot to death:
WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING TV PREVIEW

This weekend's edition of WOW - Women of Wrestling will feature:. *Siren the Voodoo Doll and Chainsaw vs. The Tonga Twins and Sweet Heat. *BK Rhythm and Glitch the Gamer vs. Kandi Krush and Keta Rush. *The Disciplinarian vs. Commander Sahara Spars. *Also appearing are Samantha Smart, Ice Cold, and...
SURVIVOR SERIES FALLOUT, SMACKDOWN ON FS1, NXT IRON SURVIVOR CHALLENGERS TO BE NAMED, HOLIDAY SUPERSHOW TOUR DATES COMMENCE AND MORE

As WWE moves past Survivor Series, they will have a busy broadcast and live schedule beyond tonight's Raw this week:. Tomorrow's WWE NXT on the USA Network will feature Katana Chance & Kayden Carter & Nikkita Lyons vs. WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose & Toxic Attraction, Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James, Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez, the WWE NXT Deadline Iron Survivor Challenge competitors announced and the fallout of Dijak's attack on Wes Lee.
FIRST FIVE COMPETITORS NAMED FOR PWG BATTLE OF LOS ANGELES 2023

The 2023 Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Battle of Los Angeles tournament will take place on Saturday 1/7/23 and Sunday 1/8/23 in Los Angeles, CA at The Globe Theater. There is no word yet when tickets will go on sale. Announced thus far as competing:. Michael Oku. Shun Skywalker. Masha Slamovich. “Speedball”...
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from Norfolk, VA at the Norfolk Scope Arena:. *The Survivor Series PPV fallout. If you are attending the taping, locally advertised is Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out...
GREAT STORYTELLING AT SURVIVOR SERIES, KENNY OMEGA SHOULD GROW UP AND HEED HIS OWN WORDS, KHAN IS CLUELESS WITH THE ROH TITLE AND MORE

You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. How great was the storytelling in the Bloodline storyline at War Games?. It was fantastic. From Roman investigating backstage, to him sending out Sami instead of Jey, to Sami’s nut shot on KO, to Jey hugging Sami, it was awesome. I can’t wait for the follow up on Smackdown. Great storytelling makes the matches better. Wrestling is about way more than just people doing moves, it’s about storytelling.
11/27 NJPW SUPER JUNIOR & WORLD TAG LEAGUE RESULTS FROM AICHI, JAPAN

11/27/22 Results from New Japan's Super Jr. and World Tag Leagues from Aichi, Japan:. All matches will be Tag League matches. Knight hit a running dropkick to BUSHI who was on the top rope. Knight then hit a dropkick to Titan's chest when Titan was on KUSHIDA's shoulders. The crowd popped for this.
NWA POWERRR REPORT

NWA Powerrr is still in Charlotte LA at the Sigur Arena, and has Joe Galli, Tim Storm, and Velvet Sky are our commentary team. Kyle Davis is in the ring with EC3 and Thom Latimer. Thom says that EC3 can talk about his problems and addictions, but the last thing he will allow EC3 to say anything bad about his wife. EC3 says that the tag team match tonight is standard wrestling 101 and gives all of the cliches for this kind of match. EC3 says that Thom represents everyone who watches wrestling because he had had problems, and he gives viewers hope.
HEYMAN TALKS WAR GAMES, NEW WWE MERCH, BLISS ON GOING INSIDE THE CAGES AND MORE

As was announced last night on SmackDown, the former Sarah Logan is now known as Valhalla, the spiritual advisor of the Viking Raiders. The name is a reference to the Norse afterlife for warriors in battle. WWE Shop has the new Becky Lynch "Box Office" T-shirt. Paul Heyman tweeted:. Triple...
NJPW STRONG REPORT: WHITE VERSUS ROSSER, AND MORE

Your announcers are Ian Riccaboni and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono and Hiroshi Tanahashi. (in Japanese) Match Number One: Greg Sharpe and Jakob Austin Young versus Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis. Davis and Fletcher attack Sharpe and Young before the bell rings. Davis sends Young to the floor...
AEW DYNAMITE AUDIENCE UP POST FULL GEAR

The 11/23 post Full Gear episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS brought in 880,000 overnight viewers, up from last week's 818,000 overnight viewers. In the 18-49 demo, AEW scored a 0.32, up from last week's 0.28. Date Audience AEW People 18-49 Demo. 11/23/22 - Jericho vs. Ishii 880,000 0.32. 11/16/22...
TONY KHAN TALKS ABOUT HIS BUSY SCHEDULE, ANOTHER TURN AND MORRE

The Athletic wrote a piece on Tony Khan. Amanda Huber and Preston Vance had the following interaction on Twitter following the angle that closed yesterday's Rampage, which saw the former 10 of Dark Order destroy Evil Uno, John Silver and Alex Reynolds before taking off his mask in front of Brodie Lee Jr. and joining Rush and La Facción Ingobernable.

