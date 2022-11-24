Read full article on original website
Brian Sanderson, 53, of Brownwood
Brian Keith Sanderson, age 53, of Brownwood, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Celebration of Life for Brian will be from 6 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, November 28, at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Sally Lafuente, born on May 20th, 1946, in Brady, Texas, passed away November 22, 2022. Sall…
Recent arrest made for Assault/Causing Bodily Injury and Resisting
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday morning:. On Friday, November 26, 2022, at approximately 12:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the area of Hall St. and Gifford St. regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they located 27-year-old Gilberto Ramirez...
WATCH: Moving Trucks Mangled in High Speed Crash Near Miles Wednesday Morning
SAN ANGELO – A U-Haul box truck and an unmarked box truck crashed Wednesday morning on US Highway 67 north near Miles that sent one person to the hospital. Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a major motor vehicle crash was called at the intersection of North US Highway 67 and Thompson Road in the area of Hudson Livestock Supplements.
