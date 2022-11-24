Read full article on original website
Hochul wields veto pen after being safely elected to full term
Just after being elected to a full term, Gov. Kathy Hochul wielded her veto pen on key pieces of legislation. The New York’s legislature had a busy year, passing over a thousand bills during the legislative session. Hochul has until midnight on Dec. 31 to approve or veto those...
New law will provide more debt relief to young farmers in New York
College graduates who are pursuing careers in agriculture are in line for expanded student debt relief under a measure approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The new measure is meant to give more students eligibility under a program meant to encourage young people to becomes farmers. The law addresses eligibility for...
Debate grows over proposed wrongful death expansion in New York
A proposed expansion of New York's wrongful death law is coming down to the final weeks of the year as the measure remains one of the more high-profile proposals yet to be considered by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The measure is meant to make it easier for a person to bring...
Supporters disappointed by Hochul's veto of study for group homes
Proponents of a measure that would have studied the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on adult group homes in New York were disappointed after Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed the legislation. The bill was among the dozens of measures Hochul vetoed last week, many of which created task forces to study...
Hochul: Loan repayment will help recruit mental health workers
New York state is providing $9 million in loan repayments for mental health care workers in an effort to recruit and retain psychiatrists and psychiatric nurse practitioners, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced. The money is part of a program meant to provide repayments of up to $120,000 for psychiatrists and...
Hochul plans renewed push against illegal guns
Gov. Kathy Hochul plans to propose "a very comprehensive" plan to staunch the tide of illegal guns into New York, she signaled on Monday ahead of her State of the State address in the coming weeks. Hochul indicated the push against illegal guns will be part of her 2023 agenda...
Crypto industry ponders what's next after New York's proof-of-work moratorium
Gov. Kathy Hochul wants the crypto-based industry to flourish in New York, but she said Monday it can't come at the expense of the environment. "I have said I support the crypto industry," Hochul said Monday. "It does not mean they have to be using our limited resources here in upstate New York to do the mining."
