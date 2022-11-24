ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Jokic has 39 points, Nuggets outlast Thunder 131-126 in OT

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OyzK3_0jM2Lyp000

OKAHOMA CITY (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 39 points, Aaron Gordon added 30 and Bruce Brown had a triple-double to help the depleted Denver Nuggets outlast the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-126 in overtime Wednesday night.

Brown had 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

“He’s a winner. Those are the guys you want on your team. Some guys are in the foxhole with you, some guys have one foot out, one foot in. Bruce is all the way in,” Nuggets coach Mike Malone said. “He’s a guy that leaves his heart out there every night. And 17, 13 and 10 with four steals. That’s a pretty impressive stat line in 45 minutes of play.”

Playing without starters Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., Jokic took it upon himself to dominate the opening period, hitting all five of his shots and scoring 14 points as the Nuggets took a 17-point lead into the second.

But Isiah Joe came off the Thunder bench to hit four-three pointers and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 points in the second quarter as Oklahoma City put up 42 points and pulled within six at the half. Alexander finished with 31 points and 11 assists. Joe hit 7 of 10 3s for the game to finish with 21 points.

Lu Dort hit back-to-back 3s and rookie Jalen Williams also hit from distance to give Oklahoma City its first lead, 75-72 three minutes into the second half. The Thunder outscored the Nuggets 35-14 in the period to lead by 13.

But Jokic hit Gordon with a no look pass for a layup in the final minute to tie it game and neither team could score on their final possession, taking the game to overtime. Denver scored the first five points of the extra period.

“For us to come down from 15 in the fourth? That’s what they do,” Malone said. “OKC makes a habit of that. They’ve come back a lot of times from big deficits and tonight we were able to flip the script.”

“I gave Nikola about a minute forty-nine rest at the end of the third and he played the rest of the way. I played him 64 for minutes in a playoff game once, People don’t think he’s athletic, but he’s like Secretariat man. He can run for days.”

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Porter. missed the game with a left heel injury, while Murray was held out for rest. Bones Hyland, Ish Smith, Jeff Green and Payton Watson had already been ruled out so, Denver had only had 10 players in uniform and only nine played, as DeAndre Jordon never got off the bench.

Thunder: Aleksej Pokusevski returned to the starting lineup after missing Monday’s game against the Knicks with an ankle injury. Mike Muscala was not in uniform after suffering a broken thumb Monday against the Knicks.

Nuggets: At Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

Thunder: Host Chicago on Friday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Stephen Curry scores 33 points as Warriors beat Jazz 129-118

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As Klay Thompson stays patient searching for his shot, the Golden State Warriors’ offense starts humming along like days of old. The snappy ball movement matters for the defending champions as they still strive to find defensive consistency. “It’s been fun to watch,” coach Steve Kerr said. “... “I loved Klay’s game tonight.” Stephen Curry scored 33 points with six 3-pointers to lead all five Golden State starters in double figures, and the Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 129-118 on Friday night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Staley: SC’s Boston a game-time decision vs. No. 15 UCLA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said Aliyah Boston’s availability for No. 15 UCLA on Tuesday night is a game-time decision. Boston missed the final two quarters of the top-ranked Gamecocks 85-38 win over Hampton on Sunday after falling hard on a drive to the basket right before halftime. Moments later, Boston headed to the locker room and returned in the third quarter with a walking boot around her right foot and ankle.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Associated Press

Clingan lifts UConn past Iowa State for Phil Knight title

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Donovan Clingan had 15 points and 10 rebounds to power No. 20 UConn to a 71-53 win over Iowa State in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday night. Tristen Newton scored 13 points for the Huskies (8-0), who went 20 for 25 at the free-throw line. Alex Karaban and Andre Jackson, Jr. each had 10 points. Osun Osunniyi led Iowa State (5-1) with 14 points. Tamin Lipsey had 12 points and Jaren Holmes finished with 11. “They were the more aggressive team,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “We wanted a physical game. We didn’t want a physical game with them getting the rebounds and then also us putting them on the foul line. Lesson that we’ve got to learn is we need to embrace being the aggressor at both ends of the floor at all times.”
AMES, IA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
581K+
Post
620M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy