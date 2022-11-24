ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

WINTER WEATHER: Everything you need to stay informed

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — With winter weather arriving in Siouxland, make sure you have everything you need to stay informed and stay safe. Download the Iowa 511 smartphone app for iPhone or Android. Download the Nebraska 511 smartphone app for iPhone or Android. Download the South Dakota 511 smartphone...
IOWA STATE
KLEIN NAMED NEW NEBRASKA COUNTY COURT JUDGE

A NEW COUNTY JUDGE HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO SERVE NORTHEAST NEBRASKA’S 6TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT. GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS APPOINTED THOMAS KLEIN OF WAHOO TO THE JUDICIAL DISTRICT CONSISTING OF DAKOTA, DIXON, BURT, CEDAR, DODGE, THURSTON, AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES.. THE 55-YEAR-OLD KLEIN HAS SERVED AS THE SAUNDERS COUNTY PUBLIC DEFENDER SINCE...
CEDAR COUNTY, NE
Nebraska Game & Parks Cautions Users of Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area

People are encouraged to use caution until further notice while visiting Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported Nov. 22. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected the waterfowl, which are being tested for cause of death. Due to the size of the lake and the number of snow geese currently utilizing it, additional birds may be affected or found over the holiday weekend.
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in South Dakota

If you live in South Dakota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Dakota that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing

Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point has announced it will close January 14, 2023. Officials says the closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ELK POINT, SD
Nebraska reports third hunting accident in three days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 20-year-old Indianola man is injured in Nebraska’s third hunting accident in the last three days. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, the man was seriously injured while hunting around 5 p.m. Sunday in Red Willow County. The man was allegedly shot accidentally by the...
RED WILLOW COUNTY, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

Steak with roasted vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Sebastian Coman Photography on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised.
IOWA STATE
First winter storm of season arrives in Siouxland Tuesday

SIOUX CITY, IOWA — Our first winter storm of the season arrives in Siouxland early tomorrow with accumulating snow and even a light glaze of ice possible. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6pm Tuesday. A light freezing drizzle will begin in the pre-dawn hours Tuesday morning.
IOWA STATE
Over 100 animals reportedly dead on Iowa farm

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the Iowa Farm Sanctuary reported that they were called out to a farm for an emergency rescue on Monday. According to the Iowa Farm Sanctuary, conditions were “deplorable” with starving sheep, goats, and pigs found living among other dead animals with no access to adequate food or water.
IOWA STATE
Boebert: 'Disgusting' to Criticize Me for Colorado Springs Rampage

Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is on the defensive after many pointed out the correlation between her attacks on the LGBTQ+ community and this weekend's mass shooting at a queer Colorado nightclub near her district, where five people died and at least 18 were injured. Boebert, a gun fetishist narrowly reelected...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

