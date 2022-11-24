DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Here's our last warm day before another snowy cold front. Monday will bring us highs in the mid-50s today with gusts up to 30 mph. Things take a turn with slippery roads on Tuesday morning as a large storm system arrives in Siouxland. Rain quickly transitioning into snow will allow for icy roads in some locations.

IOWA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO