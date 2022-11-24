ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

siouxlandnews.com

WINTER WEATHER: Everything you need to stay informed

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — With winter weather arriving in Siouxland, make sure you have everything you need to stay informed and stay safe. Download the Iowa 511 smartphone app for iPhone or Android. Download the Nebraska 511 smartphone app for iPhone or Android. Download the South Dakota 511 smartphone...
siouxlandnews.com

First winter storm of season arrives in Siouxland Tuesday

SIOUX CITY, IOWA — Our first winter storm of the season arrives in Siouxland early tomorrow with accumulating snow and even a light glaze of ice possible. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6pm Tuesday. A light freezing drizzle will begin in the pre-dawn hours Tuesday morning.
siouxlandnews.com

We've got a warm day before more snow

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Here's our last warm day before another snowy cold front. Monday will bring us highs in the mid-50s today with gusts up to 30 mph. Things take a turn with slippery roads on Tuesday morning as a large storm system arrives in Siouxland. Rain quickly transitioning into snow will allow for icy roads in some locations.
siouxlandnews.com

Matt Rhule to serve as Nebraska Football's next head coach

LINCOLN, Neb — A proven program builder in college football, Matt Rhule has been hired as Nebraska’s Head Football Coach. Nebraska Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Trev Alberts will introduce Rhule as the 31st permanent head coach in Nebraska history on Monday in Lincoln. The 47-year-old Rhule has built...
