Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2022) - On November 7, 2022, Unisys UIS announced that it was lowering its previously stated 2022 financial guidance by a significant margin and that it would be unable to file, "without unreasonable effort and expense and within the prescribed time period," its Quarterly Report for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Unisys disclosed that its audit and finance committee "is conducting an internal investigation regarding certain disclosure controls and procedures matters" and that Unisys "expects that it may determine that there are one or more material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting, which may result in a conclusion that [Unisys'] disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting are not effective."

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO