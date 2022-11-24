ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

markerzone.com

KEVIN CHEVELDAYOFF & JETS PERSONNEL FURIOUS OVER BLOWN CALL WHICH LED TO TYING GOAL

The Winnipeg Jets were absolutely livid during their game against the Dallas Stars on Friday night, when the Dallas Stars scored a late game-tying goal while Connor Hellebuyck's mask was knocked off his head. Normally, when a goalie's mask gets knocked off, play is immediately called dead. For whatever reason, this play was allowed to continue, putting the Jets' goaltender at risk and also knotting the game up in the dying minutes.
DALLAS, TX
markerzone.com

MAPLE LEAFS REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN 28-YEAR-OLD DUCKS FORWARD

During last week's edition of the '32 Thoughts Podcast', Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that the Toronto Maple Leafs have interest in trading for Anaheim Ducks forward Frank Vatrano. The biggest issue with the Maple Leafs trying to acquire Vatrano, as Friedman pointed out, was his cap hit and that...
ANAHEIM, CA
markerzone.com

FORMER MAPLE LEAFS DEFENCEMAN HANDED MULTI-GAME SUSPENSION IN SWEDISH HOCKEY LEAGUE

Following a dangerous knee-on-knee incident on Saturday in a game between Linkoping and Frolunda HC, the Swedish Ice Hockey Association has announced supplemental discipline for former Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Andreas Borgman. The Swedish Ice Hockey Association's Disciplinary Board have suspended Borgman for four games and fined him 34,375 SEK...

