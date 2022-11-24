Read full article on original website
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Billions in scholarships are available for high school studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other ProductsJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
KEVIN CHEVELDAYOFF & JETS PERSONNEL FURIOUS OVER BLOWN CALL WHICH LED TO TYING GOAL
The Winnipeg Jets were absolutely livid during their game against the Dallas Stars on Friday night, when the Dallas Stars scored a late game-tying goal while Connor Hellebuyck's mask was knocked off his head. Normally, when a goalie's mask gets knocked off, play is immediately called dead. For whatever reason, this play was allowed to continue, putting the Jets' goaltender at risk and also knotting the game up in the dying minutes.
markerzone.com
MAPLE LEAFS REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN 28-YEAR-OLD DUCKS FORWARD
During last week's edition of the '32 Thoughts Podcast', Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that the Toronto Maple Leafs have interest in trading for Anaheim Ducks forward Frank Vatrano. The biggest issue with the Maple Leafs trying to acquire Vatrano, as Friedman pointed out, was his cap hit and that...
markerzone.com
SURPRISE EASTERN CONFERENCE TEAM REPORTEDLY A 'DARK HORSE' FOR JAKOB CHYCHRUN
Arizona Coyotes defenceman Jakob Chychrun returned to the team's lineup this past week after being out for the first 16 games of the season due to wrist surgery he had in the summer. Through three games, Chychrun has three points (one goal, two assists), two penalty minutes and is a...
markerzone.com
PANTHERS CAPTAIN ALEKSANDER BARKOV TO MISS PORTION OF TEAM'S UPCOMING ROAD TRIP
According to George Richards of Florida Hockey Now, Panther captain Aleksander Barkov will not travel with the team for the start of their Western Canadian road trip and will miss Monday and Tuesday's games against Edmonton and Calgary, respectively. Barkov, 27, missed Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the St. Louis...
markerzone.com
JACK HUGHES SCORES NATURAL HAT-TRICK, INCLUDING ONE FROM NEARLY IMPOSSIBLE ANGLE
Jack Hughes has been on absolute fire to start this season. Hughes now has 25 points in 22 games, with time left on the clock against Washington. He has a natural hat-trick against the Washington Capitals; his first hatty of his young NHL career. Just minutes before he scored one...
markerzone.com
FORMER MAPLE LEAFS DEFENCEMAN HANDED MULTI-GAME SUSPENSION IN SWEDISH HOCKEY LEAGUE
Following a dangerous knee-on-knee incident on Saturday in a game between Linkoping and Frolunda HC, the Swedish Ice Hockey Association has announced supplemental discipline for former Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Andreas Borgman. The Swedish Ice Hockey Association's Disciplinary Board have suspended Borgman for four games and fined him 34,375 SEK...
