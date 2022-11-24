ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Central Europe, Russia And Turkey Fund, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

By Via News Editorial Team
via.news
 5 days ago
via.news

Artesian Resources Corporation And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – John Hancock Tax (HTY), Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX), Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
WISCONSIN STATE
via.news

Less Than Five Hours Before The NYSE Open, Credit Suisse Group Is Down By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and Credit Suisse Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.46% down. Credit Suisse Group’s last close was $3.59, 66.04% under its 52-week high of $10.57. The last session, NYSE finished with Credit Suisse Group (CS) dropping 6.27% to...
via.news

LendingTree Stock Went Down By Over 21% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) slid by a staggering 21.45% in 10 sessions from $28.53 at 2022-11-11, to $22.41 at 14:11 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.01% to $11,112.94, following the last session’s downward trend. LendingTree’s...
via.news

Canopy Growth Stock Down Momentum With A 0% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) dropped by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $3.42 to $3.42 at 14:56 EST on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.45% to $11,063.55, following the last session’s downward trend. Canopy Growth’s...
via.news

LendingTree Already 5% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and LendingTree‘s pre-market value is already 5.81% down. LendingTree’s last close was $23.59, 83.51% under its 52-week high of $143.09. The last session, NASDAQ finished with LendingTree (TREE) jumping 2.97% to $23.59. NASDAQ slid 0.52% to $11,226.36,...
The Associated Press

Sonic Healthcare Acquires Strategic Stake in Microba Life Sciences, Establishes Significant Commercial Partnership

BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- Microba Life Sciences Limited (ASX: MAP) (“ Microba ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that leading medical diagnostics provider Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX: SHL) (“ Sonic ”) has agreed to invest $17.8m to acquire a 19.99% shareholding in Microba. In addition, Sonic is seeking to acquire options for an additional 5% equity position, subject to shareholder approval. Exercise of the options by Sonic would result in a further investment of $7.5m in Microba. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005863/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
via.news

Catalent Stock Up Momentum With A 9% Rise So Far On Monday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) jumped 9.22% to $45.21 at 13:58 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.97% to $15,453.91, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
via.news

FMC Technologies Already 4% Up, Almost Six Hours Before The NYSE Open

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than six hours and FMC Technologies‘s pre-market value is already 4.3% up. FMC Technologies’s last close was $12.10, 2.58% below its 52-week high of $12.42. The last session, NYSE ended with FMC Technologies (FTI) sliding 0.25% to $12.10. NYSE jumped...
via.news

Catalent Stock Was 12.37% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Catalent (CTLT) rising 12.37% to $46.51 on Monday while NYSE fell 1.54% to $15,365.06. Catalent’s last close was $41.39, 69.6% under its 52-week high of $136.13. Is Catalent Stock a Good Investment?. Despite the current uncertainty in the market, Catalent...
via.news

Pinduoduo Stock Was 12.57% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Pinduoduo (PDD) rising 12.57% to $74.01 on Monday while NASDAQ slid 1.58% to $11,049.50. Pinduoduo’s last close was $65.75, 21.78% below its 52-week high of $84.06. About Pinduoduo. Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's...
via.news

Burlington Stores Stock Up By 34% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) rose by a staggering 34.49% in 21 sessions from $146.18 at 2022-11-10, to $196.60 at 20:04 EST on Sunday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 0.39% to $15,605.67, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

S&P 500 Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Monday, 28 November, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,002.27. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 298430772, 86.93% below its average volume of 2284736059.38. Regarding S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news

Gevo Stock Went Down By Over 9% On Monday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) dropped 9.4% to $1.98 at 16:13 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.58% to $11,048.74, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today. Gevo’s last...
COLORADO STATE
via.news

EUR/GBP Down By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.34% for the last 10 sessions. At 12:11 EST on Sunday, 27 November, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.86. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.778% up from its 52-week low and 6.929% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
via.news

NYSE Composite Up By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 6.48% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Monday, 28 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,513.37. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 31.12% up from its 52-week low and 7.26% down from its 52-week high.

