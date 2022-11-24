Central Europe, Russia And Turkey Fund, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- Microba Life Sciences Limited (ASX: MAP) (“ Microba ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that leading medical diagnostics provider Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX: SHL) (“ Sonic ”) has agreed to invest $17.8m to acquire a 19.99% shareholding in Microba. In addition, Sonic is seeking to acquire options for an additional 5% equity position, subject to shareholder approval. Exercise of the options by Sonic would result in a further investment of $7.5m in Microba. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005863/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)

22 MINUTES AGO