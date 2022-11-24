ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens open practice window for RB J.K. Dobbins

Dobbins missed the entire 2021 campaign with a major knee injury, and Baltimore remained cautious in bringing him back. He made his 2022 debut in Week 3, but only suited up for four games. Logging less of a workload than many would have expected, the 23-year-old saw double-digit carries in just one of those contests, however. He underwent knee surgery in October, a procedure which landed him on IR.
BALTIMORE, MD
Pro Football Rumors

Chiefs to sign RB Melvin Gordon to practice squad

Gordon was waived last week, ending his tenure in Denver on a low note. The 29-year-old’s production had fallen off notably compared to his first two campaigns in the Mile High City, and five lost fumbles made for a significant talking point. As the Broncos’ offense continued to search for answers in the backfield, the two sides parted ways, allowing him to catch on elsewhere to finish the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Pro Football Rumors

Will Mike White remain Jets' starter for rest of season?

In the wake of his decision to bench quarterback Zach Wilson, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that he intends to reinsert Wilson into the starting lineup at some point this season. But as Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports writes, Wilson is unlikely to return to the field before Week 15 (barring injury), and if the team remains in playoff contention with Mike White under center, Wilson can probably expect to stay on the sidelines for the rest of the year.
Pro Football Rumors

49ers add veteran CB Janoris Jenkins to practice squad

Out of football since the Titans released him in March, Janoris Jenkins will catch on for an 11th NFL season. The 49ers added the veteran cornerback to their practice squad Monday. A.k.a. “Jackrabbit,” the former second-round pick has bounced around since coming into the league; the 49ers are team No....
Pro Football Rumors

Deshaun Watson reinstated, cleared for Browns debut

During the first 12 weeks of the season, the dominant storyline relating to the Browns has not been the team’s play on the field, but rather the status of their long-term starting quarterback. Deshaun Watson has complied with all conditions of his suspension and now, as expected, has been officially reinstated by the NFL, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Rams WR Allen Robinson to undergo season-ending surgery

Robinson suffered the injury on Friday. Providing further detail on the matter, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Robinson is dealing with a stress fracture, and the procedure will involve placing a screw in his foot (Twitter link). This news marks another significant blow to a Rams WR group that has been underwhelming this season and been hampered by injuries.
Pro Football Rumors

Buccaneers RT Tristan Wirfs facing multi-week absence

The Buccaneers suffered an overtime defeat to the Browns yesterday, but the health of one of their top offensive players was a key talking point in the aftermath of the game. Right tackle Tristan Wirfs was carted off the field with an ankle injury, leading to fears of a lengthy absence and a resultant blow to Tampa’s offensive line.
TAMPA, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Bears fear season-ending injury for WR Darnell Mooney

During the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Jets, Mooney exited the contest and did not return. Pelissero notes that further testing will be done tomorrow to gather more information, but the worst-case scenario appears to be in play at this point. The loss of Mooney could be crippling given his importance to the Bears’ offense, and the team’s limited passing game.
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Football Rumors

Lions OC Ben Johnson generating head-coaching interest?

In a breakdown of emerging head coaching candidates, Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post names Johnson as a staffer generating considerable buzz around the league. Johnson’s Lions have been surprisingly efficient on offense, ranking in the top eight in the league in both total and scoring offense (averaging 374 yards and 25 points per game). Their pass game has been far more effective than many expected, especially with first-round rookie wideout Jameson Williams still yet to make his debut.
DETROIT, MI
Pro Football Rumors

Chargers announce WR Mike Williams' status for Week 12 vs. Cardinals

Injuries continue to plague wide receiver Mike Williams and the Chargers this 2022 season. After making his way back from a three-week absence, during which he missed two games, Williams left the team’s loss to the Chiefs last week after only six offensive snaps. The setback that took him out early in last week’s game will now officially keep him out for another game as Los Angeles has ruled him out for this week’s matchup against the Cardinals.
Pro Football Rumors

Bills to re-evaluate Von Miller's knee injury after several days

A Thanksgiving Day injury for star pass rusher Von Miller initially had some Bills fans hitting the panic button, but as updates continue to pour in, we are getting a clearer picture of the situation. The most recent update tells us that Miller will take seven to ten days to allow the swelling to go down in his knee, allowing for a better evaluation, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.
BUFFALO, NY
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy