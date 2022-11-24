Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Related
Ravens open practice window for RB J.K. Dobbins
Dobbins missed the entire 2021 campaign with a major knee injury, and Baltimore remained cautious in bringing him back. He made his 2022 debut in Week 3, but only suited up for four games. Logging less of a workload than many would have expected, the 23-year-old saw double-digit carries in just one of those contests, however. He underwent knee surgery in October, a procedure which landed him on IR.
Giants designate Ben Bredeson, Azeez Ojulari, Tony Jefferson for return
The Giants were one of the surprise stories of the NFL during the early portion of the season, but the team has become increasingly hampered by injuries on both sides of the ball lately. New York will soon be receiving reinforcements, however, as the team has designated three players for return from IR.
Chiefs to sign RB Melvin Gordon to practice squad
Gordon was waived last week, ending his tenure in Denver on a low note. The 29-year-old’s production had fallen off notably compared to his first two campaigns in the Mile High City, and five lost fumbles made for a significant talking point. As the Broncos’ offense continued to search for answers in the backfield, the two sides parted ways, allowing him to catch on elsewhere to finish the season.
Will Mike White remain Jets' starter for rest of season?
In the wake of his decision to bench quarterback Zach Wilson, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that he intends to reinsert Wilson into the starting lineup at some point this season. But as Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports writes, Wilson is unlikely to return to the field before Week 15 (barring injury), and if the team remains in playoff contention with Mike White under center, Wilson can probably expect to stay on the sidelines for the rest of the year.
Pro Football Rumors
49ers add veteran CB Janoris Jenkins to practice squad
Out of football since the Titans released him in March, Janoris Jenkins will catch on for an 11th NFL season. The 49ers added the veteran cornerback to their practice squad Monday. A.k.a. “Jackrabbit,” the former second-round pick has bounced around since coming into the league; the 49ers are team No....
Aaron Rodgers undergoing more tests on injured ribs
Already dealing with one notable injury, Aaron Rodgers was even more banged up by the end of Green Bay’s loss to the Eagles Sunday night. Rodgers exited the game in the third quarter with a rib injury and did not return. The reigning MVP confirmed last week that he...
Deshaun Watson reinstated, cleared for Browns debut
During the first 12 weeks of the season, the dominant storyline relating to the Browns has not been the team’s play on the field, but rather the status of their long-term starting quarterback. Deshaun Watson has complied with all conditions of his suspension and now, as expected, has been officially reinstated by the NFL, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Rams WR Allen Robinson to undergo season-ending surgery
Robinson suffered the injury on Friday. Providing further detail on the matter, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Robinson is dealing with a stress fracture, and the procedure will involve placing a screw in his foot (Twitter link). This news marks another significant blow to a Rams WR group that has been underwhelming this season and been hampered by injuries.
Dolphins LT Terron Armstead expected to miss time with pec strain
Armstead suffered the injury in the second quarter of the Dolphins’ win over the Texans, and did not return. Questions were raised about the severity of the ailment, and as such the length of Armstead’s absence, but the worst-case scenario appears to have been avoided. NFL Network’s Ian...
Buccaneers RT Tristan Wirfs facing multi-week absence
The Buccaneers suffered an overtime defeat to the Browns yesterday, but the health of one of their top offensive players was a key talking point in the aftermath of the game. Right tackle Tristan Wirfs was carted off the field with an ankle injury, leading to fears of a lengthy absence and a resultant blow to Tampa’s offensive line.
Does Bears' latest move suggest Justin Fields will miss Week 12 vs. Jets?
It sounds like the Bears are preparing for Sunday's game as if they won’t have Justin Fields under center. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that Chicago has promoted quarterback Nathan Peterman from the practice squad. Fields has been nursing a shoulder injury that resulted in him being listed...
Panthers QB Sam Darnold to remain starter in Week 13
Sam Darnold made his season debut during Sunday’s win over the Broncos, serving as the third different option under center for the Panthers in 2022. His tenure back in the No. 1 role will not be a one-off, however. Interim head coach Steve Wilks said on Sunday that Darnold...
Bears fear season-ending injury for WR Darnell Mooney
During the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Jets, Mooney exited the contest and did not return. Pelissero notes that further testing will be done tomorrow to gather more information, but the worst-case scenario appears to be in play at this point. The loss of Mooney could be crippling given his importance to the Bears’ offense, and the team’s limited passing game.
Lions OC Ben Johnson generating head-coaching interest?
In a breakdown of emerging head coaching candidates, Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post names Johnson as a staffer generating considerable buzz around the league. Johnson’s Lions have been surprisingly efficient on offense, ranking in the top eight in the league in both total and scoring offense (averaging 374 yards and 25 points per game). Their pass game has been far more effective than many expected, especially with first-round rookie wideout Jameson Williams still yet to make his debut.
Chargers announce WR Mike Williams' status for Week 12 vs. Cardinals
Injuries continue to plague wide receiver Mike Williams and the Chargers this 2022 season. After making his way back from a three-week absence, during which he missed two games, Williams left the team’s loss to the Chiefs last week after only six offensive snaps. The setback that took him out early in last week’s game will now officially keep him out for another game as Los Angeles has ruled him out for this week’s matchup against the Cardinals.
Giants, QB Daniel Jones did not engage in extension talks
The Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones did not engage in extension discussions prior to GM Joe Schoen‘s self-imposed Week 10 deadline to talk contract, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com writes. So, as expected, the contract situations of Jones and running back Saquon Barkley — both of whom are eligible for...
Bills to re-evaluate Von Miller's knee injury after several days
A Thanksgiving Day injury for star pass rusher Von Miller initially had some Bills fans hitting the panic button, but as updates continue to pour in, we are getting a clearer picture of the situation. The most recent update tells us that Miller will take seven to ten days to allow the swelling to go down in his knee, allowing for a better evaluation, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.
Browns DT Perrion Winfrey blames scooter accident for head injury
Winfrey’s most recent absence was last week, when he missed Cleveland’s loss to the Bills as a result of a head injury which landed him in concussion protocol. Providing more details on the matter, he said that a scooter accident was the cause of the injury, adding to his reasons for missed time in his debut season.
Bills sign CB Xavier Rhodes to active roster, send CB Christian Benford to IR
Benford stepped up early in the season for Buffalo. In a stacked position room, Benford started in place of an injured Tre’Davious White to begin the year, earning the role over first-round rookie Kaiir Elam and fifth-year cornerback Siran Neal. Elam would eventually work his way into the starting...
Free agent Odell Beckham Jr. escorted off plane after 'medical emergency'
In the latest of the Odell Beckham Jr. saga, an incident at the Miami International Airport led to a confrontation with the Miami-Dade Police Department, first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Beckham left the scene without further incident and no charges are expected to be filed against the NFL receiver.
Pro Football Rumors
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.https://www.profootballrumors.com/
Comments / 1