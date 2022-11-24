ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

Deal | ZOTAC Gaming MEK Hero G1 A5837 desktop gaming PC with AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 now 25% off on Amazon

While most pre-build desktop gaming PCs come with air cooling, the ZOTAC Gaming MEK Hero G1 A5837 is a different beast. In this case, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor is cooled by an EKWB liquid cooling solution with a 240 mm radiator mounted on the top of the case. Thanks to a Black Friday Deal currently active on Amazon, the US$1,999.99 list price of this PC is now down to US$1,499.99.
KOLR10 News

50 best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon today and counting

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Cyber Monday is the best time of year to be an online shopper. This sales holiday takes place the Monday after Black Friday, and e-commerce titans like Amazon have countless deals worth checking out. This year, we’re keeping up with Amazon’s best Cyber Monday deals, so you don’t […]
notebookcheck.net

OPPO Find X6 Pro backed to beat Xiaomi 13 Pro in terms of periscope zoom lens performance

Both Xiaomi and OPPO may have underwhelmed some mobile photography fans by leaving advanced periscope zoom lenses out of their respective 12 and Find X5 flagship Android smartphone lines in 2022. However, both OEMs are apparently now ready to take up arms in this particular arena for their next-gen premium devices.
notebookcheck.net

Christie Griffyn 4K35-RGB large venue projector with 36,500 ANSI lumens brightness arrives

Christie has unveiled the new Griffyn 4K35-RGB projector for large venues. The device has been designed for use in larger venues such as theme parks. The native 4K projector has up to 36,500 lumens brightness and covers 98% of the Rec.2020 color gamut. The solid-state RGB laser light source is expected to last for over 50,000 hours with typical use. The company claims that the 3DLP gadget is exceptionally bright and compact compared to similar models; the device weighs 179 lbs (~81 kg) and measures 36.3 x 25 x 15-in (~922 x 635 x 380 mm).
notebookcheck.net

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2: Multimedia tablet with notebook ambitions

The second version of Lenovo's versatile multimedia and productivity tablet offers quite a few improvements over its predecessor. The refresh rate has increased from 60 to 120 Hz, the OLED QHD display is now almost twice as bright, and updates are guaranteed up to Android 14. The tablet can also be used as a notebook via the special desktop mode.
notebookcheck.net

Schenker’s Vision 16 Pro shows that a lightweight laptop does not have to sacrifice performance, ports, or maintenance options

Notebook manufacturers keep creating slimmer and lighter laptops, but they often come with major limitations in terms of maintenance options and port selection. Many compact notebooks use soldered memory and Wi-Fi modules, and there are also many USB-C-only devices. Many manufacturers also followed Apple’s example in the multimedia segment (like Dell with the XPS 15 & 17), even though Apple already reintroduced some ports on their current MBP lineup.
notebookcheck.net

RTX 4080 review roundup suggests 33% faster 4K performance, 39% better perf/W, and 31% worse perf/price for the GPU vs RTX 3080

Nvidia put the RTX 4080 on sale on November 16, one day after reviews for the card went live. Just like it did with the RTX 4090 launch reviews, 3DCenter has published an RTX 4080 launch review roundup. The report includes a performance overlook for the GPU, power consumption figures, and price/performance ratio compared to other boards.
notebookcheck.net

Medion S40 robot vacuum cleaner with 14-stage HEPA filter and self-emptying dock launches

The Medion S40 robot vacuum cleaner has been launched in European countries such as the Netherlands and France. The device has up to 2,000 Pa suction power, three brushes and a 14-stage HEPA filter. The company suggests that this makes the gadget particularly well-suited for those with allergies or pet owners.
notebookcheck.net

Smart heating scarf with temperature controls arrives on Xiaomi Youpin

The Everyday Elements Intelligent Temperature Control Heating Scarf is now available via Xiaomi Youpin in China. The gadget uses a carbon nanotube film to distribute heat evenly around the scarf. This technology is lightweight and has fast heating, providing warmth in as little as three seconds. You can choose from three temperatures: 38, 45 and 50 °C (~100, 113 and 122 °F). The scarf appears to be labelled smart as it will automatically adjust the temperature after a certain period or based on the temperature detected by a built-in sensor.
notebookcheck.net

iQOO 11, 11 Pro and Neo7 SE officially set to launch together in December 2022

IQOO has just confirmed the existence of a rumored SE version of the Neo7 with a new mid-range Dimensity 8200 processor in place of the top-end 9000+. However, one could hope for the new Android smartphone's sake that it can hold its own against its brand's new flagships, as they will be sharing a launch platform soon.
notebookcheck.net

Zotac announces new ZBOX mini-PCs with Intel Alder Lake-P processors

Zotac has updated its ZBOX C mini-PC series to Intel Alder Lake-P series processors. Typically, adopting Alder Lake processors also results in a switch to DDR5 RAM and WiFi 6 connectivity, but Zotac has avoid these upgrades with the ZBOX CI627 nano, ZBOX CI647 nano and ZBOX CI667 nano. Instead, all three machines retain DDR4 RAM and WiFi 5 connectivity, as well as Zotac’s established designs.
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi 12T Pro reviewed: 200 MP sensor from Samsung compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro offers high-end features in many areas, but it is not a flagship smartphone. Nevertheless, the cameras are a strong selling point, especially the main camera, and so the smartphone attempts to give the camera elite a run for their money. We compare how the 200 MP sensor compares to the "old" 108 MP camera...

Comments / 0

Community Policy