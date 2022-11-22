ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KMPH.com

Suspect believed to be armed, dangerous wanted in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now wanted by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office for having multiple outstanding felony warrants. According to deputies, Pedro Ricardo Ramos, 24, has a criminal history and is believed to be both armed and dangerous. They also mentioned his criminal history...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Highway 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night in central Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers were dispatched to a report of man walking on the right shoulder of northbound Highway 99, just south of the California Avenue off-ramp. A short time later, callers advised […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect arrested in repeated hate crime vandalism of Delano church

DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Delano police have arrested a suspect they believe vandalized a local church three times. They said 33-year-old Kyle Lewis Sison is accused of painting racial slurs on the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Delano. Security camera footage caught him spray painting the...
DELANO, CA
KGET

Woman admitted fatally shooting boyfriend outside Rosamond motel: docs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s detectives told Gabriela Martinez they had “overwhelming” evidence she killed her boyfriend the night of Nov. 9. They had surveillance video showing her waving and pointing a gun while arguing with 37-year-old Kevin Ramirez outside the Rosamond Palms Motel. The video captured what appeared to be a muzzle flash after […]
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

2 arrested after fentanyl, assault rifles seized in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested on suspicion of drugs and weapons offenses Tuesday after police seized fentanyl pills, cocaine base and seven guns — including two assault rifles — from a southwest Bakersfield home. Police said Jorge Lara, 21, and Edwin Bermudez, 29, were arrested around 9:30 p.m. after officers served a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Suspect identified in Buck Owens Blvd. hit-and-run

Bakersfield Police identified a suspect in a hit-an-run incident on Buck Owens Boulevard that severely injured another person. Police identified Joseph Douglas, 36, as a suspect in the Monday collision after finding Douglas' vehicle, BPD reported. Officers went to Buck Owens Boulevard around 2:42 a.m. and found a pedestrian lying in the road.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YAHOO!

BPD: 2 arrested in connection to fentanyl sales, illegal firearms

Nov. 23—The Bakersfield Police Department arrested two men in a narcotics and weapons investigation Tuesday, according to a news release sent Wednesday. Police seized seven unlawfully owned loaded firearms, suspected fentanyl pills and 35.4 grams of cocaine base in the 3500 block of Ashe Road, according to the news release.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Golden Empire Most Wanted Nov. 23, 2022

A man that was featured over two years ago on “Golden Empire Most Wanted” was recently released from prison but is on the run again. The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force needs your help finding Ricardo Avila, 41, according to Special Agent Chad Greenwood. Avila is on parole for failing to register as a sex offender. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

