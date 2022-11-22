Read full article on original website
Person shot in Wasco during officer involved shooting overnight
One person was taken to Kern Medical Sunday morning after being shot by an officer. Deputies were in the area of Palm and Gromer avenue when they heard gunshots just after 1 a.m.
Truck stolen from Bakersfield area recovered in Delano, 2 under arrest
When a DPD officer tried to talk to the people in the stolen truck, they hid from police in the garage of a nearby house.
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a pedestrian accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on the right shoulder of northbound Highway 99, just south of the California Avenue off-ramp.
1 Person Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a hit-and-run accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on the Panama Lane on-ramp to southbound Highway 99 at around 10:30 a.m. According to the officials, a bicyclist was hit, and then the suspect fled the scene before the police could arrive.
Seven injured, including five children after four car crash in Tulare County
Seven people are injured, including five children following a four-car crash in Tulare County Friday night.
Delano Police recover two unregistered handguns following traffic pursuit
Omar Ramos Valdez, 27, was booked into Kern County Central Receiving Tuesday on evading police and multiple firearms-related charges.
KMPH.com
Suspect believed to be armed, dangerous wanted in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now wanted by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office for having multiple outstanding felony warrants. According to deputies, Pedro Ricardo Ramos, 24, has a criminal history and is believed to be both armed and dangerous. They also mentioned his criminal history...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Highway 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night in central Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers were dispatched to a report of man walking on the right shoulder of northbound Highway 99, just south of the California Avenue off-ramp. A short time later, callers advised […]
Man fatally struck by SUV on Hwy 99 northbound
A man is dead after being hit by an SUV on Highway 99 northbound, south of California Avenue at 8:54 p.m. on Thursday, November 24th.
KMPH.com
Suspect arrested in repeated hate crime vandalism of Delano church
DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Delano police have arrested a suspect they believe vandalized a local church three times. They said 33-year-old Kyle Lewis Sison is accused of painting racial slurs on the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Delano. Security camera footage caught him spray painting the...
Woman admitted fatally shooting boyfriend outside Rosamond motel: docs
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s detectives told Gabriela Martinez they had “overwhelming” evidence she killed her boyfriend the night of Nov. 9. They had surveillance video showing her waving and pointing a gun while arguing with 37-year-old Kevin Ramirez outside the Rosamond Palms Motel. The video captured what appeared to be a muzzle flash after […]
2 arrested after fentanyl, assault rifles seized in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested on suspicion of drugs and weapons offenses Tuesday after police seized fentanyl pills, cocaine base and seven guns — including two assault rifles — from a southwest Bakersfield home. Police said Jorge Lara, 21, and Edwin Bermudez, 29, were arrested around 9:30 p.m. after officers served a […]
Bakersfield Californian
Suspect identified in Buck Owens Blvd. hit-and-run
Bakersfield Police identified a suspect in a hit-an-run incident on Buck Owens Boulevard that severely injured another person. Police identified Joseph Douglas, 36, as a suspect in the Monday collision after finding Douglas' vehicle, BPD reported. Officers went to Buck Owens Boulevard around 2:42 a.m. and found a pedestrian lying in the road.
BPD identify possible suspect in early morning pedestrian hit-and-run
The pedestrian had "life-threatening" injuries and was taken to a hospital. BPD believes they have found the car involved.
YAHOO!
BPD: 2 arrested in connection to fentanyl sales, illegal firearms
Nov. 23—The Bakersfield Police Department arrested two men in a narcotics and weapons investigation Tuesday, according to a news release sent Wednesday. Police seized seven unlawfully owned loaded firearms, suspected fentanyl pills and 35.4 grams of cocaine base in the 3500 block of Ashe Road, according to the news release.
Toddler dies in tragic Thanksgiving Day driveway car accident
California Highway Patrol reports that a toddler was accidentally run over by someone as they were backing their car out of a residential driveway.
KCSO executes search warrant at a home in northeast Bakersfield; 2 arrested
Among the items found during the police search was a gun without a serial number, also known as a "ghost gun."
Golden Empire Most Wanted Nov. 23, 2022
A man that was featured over two years ago on “Golden Empire Most Wanted” was recently released from prison but is on the run again. The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force needs your help finding Ricardo Avila, 41, according to Special Agent Chad Greenwood. Avila is on parole for failing to register as a sex offender. […]
Man pleads no contest to second-degree murder in shooting over cough syrup
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After fatally shooting a man during a drug deal, Darius Poole ran through a Bakersfield neighborhood where he fell into a swimming pool, according to police reports. He got out and got away but police were able to quickly identify him — they found his wallet in the pool, reports say. […]
California Highway Patrol continuing 'maximum enforcement period'
In light of the holiday a reminder that California Highway Patrol officers are taking extra precautions on the roadways this weekend through their "maximum enforcement period."
