ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets players comment on Zach Wilson, quarterback switch

By Billy Riccette
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11tN00_0jM1dyxv00

The Jets’ decision to bench quarterback Zach Wilson certainly made waves throughout the NFL landscape. Naturally, it sent waves through the Jets’ locker room as well.

A few players spoke to the media Wednesday regarding Wilson and the switch at the quarterback position.

Cornerback D.J. Reed told ESPN’s Rich Cimini Wilson spoke to the team Wednesday and called it a “heartfelt” message and “something that had to happen.”

Wide receiver Elijah Moore, who had been upset this season with his usage in the offense, said he supports both quarterbacks. He and the team have Wilson’s back despite his demotion and will support Wilson the way the team supported Moore and Denzel Mims following their respective trade requests.

Wide receiver Corey Davis was “glad” Wilson addressed the team. “It shows who he is,” Davis said. “He’s a leader and we’re going to need him moving forward.”

Even the new starting quarterback, Mike White, had good things to say about Wilson, saying Wilson has been extremely supportive of him and that he is a friend more than he is a teammate.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley, one of the leaders of the defense, said he doesn’t have any hard feelings towards Wilson for his postgame comments and appreciated him speaking to the team Wednesday. Mosley added Wilson “put everything on him” and said he has to be better.

Mosley also spoke on the quarterback switch:

With the decision now set, the team is ready to move forward and continue toward their goal of reaching the playoffs and they seem ready to continue supporting Wilson in any way they can. But for now, it’s Mike White running the show.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Broncos' defense seems to have had enough of Russell Wilson

It’s not exactly a secret that the Denver Broncos’ trade for Russell Wilson has been an unmitigated disaster. Giving up all kinds of draft capital and three players for the former Seahawks quarterback was supposed to be the deal that propelled Denver to the Super Bowl, but Wilson has appeared to be utterly lost in whatever offense head coach Nathaniel Hackett is putting out there. As the Broncos signed Wilson to a five-year, $245 million contract extension after the trade, they’re stuck with him for several more years.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska commits react to the hiring of Matt Rhule

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have found their new head coach. After a lengthy process, they have hired former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. Rhule enjoyed great success as a collegiate head coach at both Baylor and Temple. In 2013, Temple had a 2-10 record in Rhule’s first season. He quickly turned the program around, and they won 10 games in 2015 and made it to the Boca Raton Bowl. In 2017, Rhule became the head coach at Baylor, and his tenure followed a similar pattern. They had an abysmal 1-11 record in his first season. In 2019, the Bears went 11-3 and made it to the Sugar Bowl. Some of Nebraska’s 2023 commits reacted the hiring. Let’s take a quick look. ATH Malachi Colemanhttps://twitter.com/ChiColeman23/status/1596521854897983493RB Arnold Barnes IIIhttps://twitter.com/Duda_gocrazy/status/1596537517259780096CB Dwight Bootle IIhttps://twitter.com/BootleII/status/1596557006864879616DL Riley Van Poppelhttps://twitter.com/Riley_VanPoppel/status/1596559403104501760[mm-video type=playlist id=01fvdd6z9hqw4epb9e player_id=none image=https://cornhuskerswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/plugins/mm-video/images/playlist-icon.png] Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! [listicle id=7960]11
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs to sign WR Bryan Edwards to practice squad

Melvin Gordon wasn’t the only big addition the Kansas City Chiefs made to the practice squad on Monday. According to the NFL’s personnel notice for Monday, the Chiefs have signed former Las Vegas Raiders third-round draft pick Bryan Edwards to the practice squad. A standout in college at South Carolina, Edwards holds a number of career records for the Gamecocks including receptions (234), receiving yards (3,045) and receiving touchdowns (22). His college success made the 6-3 and 212-pound wideout an intriguing pickup for the Raiders, even with some injuries during the pre-draft process, but that wouldn’t last.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What the Eagles are saying after 40-33 win over Packers in Week 12

Jalen Hurts made Eagles’ franchise history on Sunday night, rushing for more yards in a game than Randall Cunningham, Donovan McNabb, or Michael Vick. Hurts topped Michael Vick’s 130 rushing yards from December 2010 against the New York Giants, and he became the first player since at least 1950 with 150-plus yards rushing and 150-plus yards passing with multiple pass touchdowns in a game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon’s 5-star QB commit Dante Moore posts message to former OC Kenny Dillingham

One of the biggest questions that Oregon Duck fans have now that former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has taken the head coaching job for the Arizona State Sun Devils is whether or not the departure will have an impact on recruiting. More importantly, will Dillingham’s absence have an impact on the commitment of 5-star quarterback Dante Moore, the No. 2 rated QB in the 2023 class. While the two had a close relationship that was built during the recruiting process, a recent tweet from Moore might suggest that he isn’t planning to move on from the Ducks simply because the main recruiter...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

178K+
Followers
235K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy