Jets players comment on Zach Wilson, quarterback switch

The Jets’ decision to bench quarterback Zach Wilson certainly made waves throughout the NFL landscape. Naturally, it sent waves through the Jets’ locker room as well.

A few players spoke to the media Wednesday regarding Wilson and the switch at the quarterback position.

Cornerback D.J. Reed told ESPN’s Rich Cimini Wilson spoke to the team Wednesday and called it a “heartfelt” message and “something that had to happen.”

Wide receiver Elijah Moore, who had been upset this season with his usage in the offense, said he supports both quarterbacks. He and the team have Wilson’s back despite his demotion and will support Wilson the way the team supported Moore and Denzel Mims following their respective trade requests.

Wide receiver Corey Davis was “glad” Wilson addressed the team. “It shows who he is,” Davis said. “He’s a leader and we’re going to need him moving forward.”

Even the new starting quarterback, Mike White, had good things to say about Wilson, saying Wilson has been extremely supportive of him and that he is a friend more than he is a teammate.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley, one of the leaders of the defense, said he doesn’t have any hard feelings towards Wilson for his postgame comments and appreciated him speaking to the team Wednesday. Mosley added Wilson “put everything on him” and said he has to be better.

Mosley also spoke on the quarterback switch:

With the decision now set, the team is ready to move forward and continue toward their goal of reaching the playoffs and they seem ready to continue supporting Wilson in any way they can. But for now, it’s Mike White running the show.