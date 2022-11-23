Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
A Predator May Be Operating In MiamiStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
Related
Two catering staff on Denzel Washington's The Equalizer 3 arrested after authorities seize 120 grams of cocaine following head caterer's fatal heart attack
Authorities with the paramilitary police in Italy seized 120 grams of cocaine from hotel rooms used by the catering staff of The Equalizer 3 after the film's head caterer suffered a fatal heart attack. Two caterers were arrested by Carabinieri cops in connection with the drug bust at the hotel...
Sheriff encourages Floridians to shoot intruders ‘like grated cheese.’ The next week, two shot at an innocent woman | Commentary
We have several topics to cover today, including some election predictions, praise for a unique charitable donation from Disney and an update on the Seminole Chamber’s internal investigation into its CEO, Sen. Jason Brodeur. But first, let’s check in with Polk County. After Hurricane Ian stormed through Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd made national news for urging Floridians to shoot suspected ...
Mexican prosecutors identify U.S. suspect in killing of Shanquella Robinson
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have filed charges against a U.S. woman on suspicion of killing another American seen being beaten in a viral video.Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur did not name the suspect in the Oct. 29 death of Shanquella Robinson.But they said they have approached Mexican federal prosecutors and diplomats to try to get the woman extradited to face charges in Mexico.Robinson's death at a resort development in the Baja resort town of San Jose del Cabo shocked people in both countries. The video raised suspicions that Robinson may have died at the hands of...
Click10.com
U.S. offers $3M reward for 3 Haitians identified as gang leaders
MIAMI – The U.S. is offering a $3 million reward for information leading to the arrest of three men who are accused of leading gangs in Haiti that engage in kidnapping. The FBI released three flyers with pictures of Lanmo Sanjou, Jermaine Stephenson, and Vitel’homme Innocent. They are wanted for their role in the kidnapping of a group of Christian missionaries from the U.S. and Canada on Oct. 16, 2021.
Transgender influencer Nikita Dragun placed in men’s jail after arrest: ‘Extremely disturbing and dangerous’
Transgender beauty influencer Nikita Dragun was released from a Miami jail on Wednesday after she was temporarily held in a men’s unit.Dragun, 26, was arrested at The Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach on Monday after she was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and felony battery of a law enforcement officer, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by USA TODAY.Hotel security staff were reportedly called to Dragun’s hotel room where loud music was playing. Police records show the transgender YouTuber was “causing a disturbance for a long period of time” and was walking around the hotel pool “unclothed”. After she...
blavity.com
Twin Brother Of Murder Victim Attacks Suspect In Courtroom After Homicide Footage Is Shown
Jeffrey Clark is currently the lead suspect in the murder of JaRay Robertson. Clark is being accused of shooting Robertson execution-style in a parking lot on July 4. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Clark appeared in a Macomb County courtroom on Nov. 2 for a preliminary hearing. During this hearing, the prosecution presented evidence they wanted to use in the trial. Included in the evidence was the surveillance video, showing a victim lying in the parking lot and another man standing over him with a gun. The man then fires the gun at the victim multiple times.
Crocodile Mauls Child to Death in Front of Horrified Parents
Julio Otero Fernández was wading through the Matina River in Limón, eastern Costa Rica, in knee-level water when the reptile attacked him.
‘Empire’ Star Bryshere Gray Arrested For Alleged Assault Against Woman
Former Empire star Bryshere “Yazz The Greatest” Gray has violated his probation, as he has been arrested again on domestic abuse claims. Just last year, the actor pleaded guilty to aggravated assault against his wife. According to TMZ, authorities were called to a location in Maricopa, AZ last week by an unnamed woman who claimed that while visiting Gray, his behavior began to “escalate” and she became “concerned for her safety.” More from VIBE.com‘Empire' Star Bryshere Gray Arrested For Alleged Assault Against WomanRich Boy Arrested On Domestic Violence ChargesAshanti Shares Graphic Photos Of Sister For Domestic Violence Awareness Month Per outlet, the legal documents...
Police claim a 16-year-old confessed on Instagram video chat to killing a girl and asked for help disposing of body
Joshua Cooper was denied bail on several adult charges, including criminal homicide.
Man arrested 23 times is shot by deputies for second time in 4 years, Florida cops say
The deputies were serving two arrest warrants at his home, a sheriff’s office said.
After TakeOff's shooting death, Deion Sanders bans Jackson State players from leaving Houston hotel
HOUSTON — The repercussions from the shooting death of Migos rapper TakeOff in downtown Houston are spilling over into college sports. Jackson State football coach and former NFL star Deion Sanders banned his players from leaving their Houston hotel this weekend. They'll be in town to play Texas Southern University.
Video shows man with gun standing near Takeoff seconds before his death
see also Takeoff’s killer still on loose, police ask public for help with leads "We want to find justice for this family. They’re going... New video of the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff surfaced online Wednesday, revealing the identity of a man who may be a suspect. The footage obtained by TMZ shows a black male with short dreads, wearing a navy blue shirt, cap and black cross-body bag with patches on it, while holding a gun by his side. The individual appears to look around while holding the pistol as an argument — in which Migos member Quavo...
Woman flew to Peru to meet her online boyfriend and he ended up being arrested for her murder
According to reports, 51-year-old Blanca Arellano was found dead on the beach in Huacho, Peru. Arellano flew from her home in Mexico to Lima, Peru, on July 27th to meet up with 37-year-old Juan Pablo Jesus Villafuerte Pinto.
Graphic Footage Shows Heated Exchange and Person Of Interest in Moments Leading to Takeoff’s Death
New graphic footage shows the heated exchange that led to rapper Takeoff being fatally shot in Houston. Video also shows someone with a firearm that police have named as a person of interest. Eyewitness video taken at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday shows the moment Migos member Quavo in a...
North Carolina Woman Who Died in Mexico Was Fatally Struck By Friend, Prosecutors Say
Prosecutors say a North Carolina woman who died while vacationing in Mexico was fatally struck by one of her friends. Shanquella Robinson, 25, was on holiday with six college friends in Cabo San Lucas when she died on October 29. Her parents say the friends first claimed Robinson died from alcohol poisoning, but an autopsy report from the Mexican Secretariat of Health later found that she died from “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.” On Wednesday, a local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur announced that an arrest warrant an an extradition request had been issued, signaling that it was another American who killed Robinson. On Thursday, the prosecutor’s office released a statement confirming that it was “one of the friends” who delivered a fatal blow. Last week, a video began circulating online showing Robinson being violently attacked by another woman. Out of shot, someone says: “Quella, can you at least fight back? At least something?”Read it at CNN
Texts Reveal Horrific New Allegations Against Instagram Model Accused of Murder
Over a year before Courtney Clenney killed her boyfriend during a domestic dispute, Christian Obumseli sent her a text message claiming she had stabbed him so badly in the leg that he couldn’t walk.The next day, the 27-year-old Black man sent his girlfriend, an OnlyFans influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers, another damning text message alleging that he had been hit in the head so many times during an argument—and with such force—that he felt like he sustained a concussion.Despite these documented instances of the relationship going sideways, the couple stayed together, with Obumseli sometimes even offering an apology—including...
Complex
Florida Man Drinks Bleach in Courtroom After Being Found Guilty of Armed Robbery
Florida man Jermaine Bell is recovering in hospital after he drank a cup of bleach when he was found guilty in court, WPLG-TV reports. As he heard the verdict on the armed robbery charges against him, 38-year-old Bell was recorded drinking from a cup that contained a bleach-like chemical that immediately made him sick. Bell, who has been in custody for over three years, was taken out of the courtroom on a stretcher. While he has survived the incident, members of his family have questioned how he was able to bring the bleach into the courtroom in the first place.
A Florida school employee pressed charges against a 10-year-old student who she alleged groped
"We're talking about a 10-year-old being kicked out of school for what possibly could have been an accident," his grandmother, Lakesha Hollins, said.
Arrest warrant issued: Did friend of Shanquella Robinson kill her?
After a week of intense speculation and anxious waiting by the family, Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant in the death of Shanquella Robinson. A Mexican prosecutor made the announcement that one of the so-called friends has been identified as being responsible for Robinson’s homicide, according to ABC News. The authorities have not yet identified who this person is.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 4