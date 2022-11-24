Read full article on original website
OGLALA, S.D. (KELO) – The search for a missing man in western South Dakota has come to a tragic end. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety says the remains of Andre Starr were found in Oglala yesterday. Starr was last seen on October 17th walking toward Oglala housing.
