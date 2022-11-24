ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River County, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Remains of missing man found in Oglala

OGLALA, S.D. (KELO) – The search for a missing man in western South Dakota has come to a tragic end. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety says the remains of Andre Starr were found in Oglala yesterday. Starr was last seen on October 17th walking toward Oglala housing.
OGLALA, SD
KELOLAND TV

Porcupine man sentenced for involuntary manslaughter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – A Porcupine man will spend just under three years behind bars after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 21-year-old Cassian Richards was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Officials say Richards...
PORCUPINE, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy