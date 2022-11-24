ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs shooting – live: Anderson Lee Aldrich’s father speaks out as motive remains unclear

By Alex Woodward,Io Dodds ,Alisha Rahaman Sarkar and Oliver O'Connell
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Colorado Springs shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich wanted to be the “next mass killer” and go out “in a blaze”, according to past arrest records.

Over one year before the 22-year-old allegedly killed five victims in a mass shooting at LGBT + nightclub Club Q, Aldrich was arrested for making an alleged bomb threat. No charges were filed, and the case was sealed.

Records have surfaced showing that the accused shooter’s grandmother told police that they said they were “going to be the next mass killer and has been collecting ammunition, firearms, bullet-proof body armour and storing it in the basement of the residence”.

Aldrich, who allegedly identifies as nonbinary, is now facing preliminary charges including five counts of murder along with five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury over Saturday night’s massacre.

Aldrich’s father has sparked outrage after he said his first reaction on being informed of the mass shooting was to question why his child was at a gay bar.

deeznutz
6d ago

The shooter was non binary. Party of the lgbt club. Not the republican all the media was yelping about. Also Paul pelosi’s attached was a Green Party member not conservative.

change my mind
6d ago

Listen, not saying this guy isn’t anything short of a hero, he is. But all these people saying “this proves you don’t need a gun to stop a bad guy with a gun”, that just doesn’t hold water, if someone in that club had a gun maybe no one besides the gunman would have died.

