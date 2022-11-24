ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Card Chronicle

Seedy K’s GameCap: UK

Throughout Feast Week, the Cardinal Faithful kept asking the same question in various wordings. Your scribe’s response was always the same. Presented with an undertone of doubt. “Of course, the Cards can beat UK.”. Though it remained U of L’s best chance to capture the Governor’s Trophy in years,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Louisville RB Trevion Cooley enters transfer portal

In news that should come as a surprise to nobody, Louisville running back Trevion Cooley announced Sunday that he is entering the transfer portal. Cooley appeared in six games this season for the Cardinals, but none of the last four. He did not travel with the team to Clemson or Kentucky, and both he and fellow running back Jalen Mitchell were removed from U of L’s official online roster earlier this month.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Malik Cunningham available against Kentucky, Brock Domann to start

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham will be available to play in Saturday’s Battle for the Governor’s Cup against Kentucky, but he will not receive the game’s first snaps. That distinction will belong to Brock Domann, who will be making his third start of the season, and his second...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Cards drop 4th straight to Cats, 26-13

The good news for Louisville on Saturday was that they kept things closer against Kentucky than they had in their last three tries. The bad news was that it still wasn’t nearly good enough. The Wildcats claimed their fourth straight Battle for the Governor’s Cup victory with a 26-13...
LEXINGTON, KY
Card Chronicle

Game Day: Louisville at Kentucky

LOUISVILLE CARDINALS (7-4, 4-4) at KENTUCKY WILDCATS (6-5, 3-5) Battle for the Governor’s Cup. Location: Kroger Field: Lexington, Ky. Announcers: David Neal (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (analyst) and Andraya Carter (sideline) Favorite: Kentucky by 3. All-Time Series: Kentucky leads, 18-15 Modern Series: Louisville leads, 15-12 Last Meeting: Kentucky won, 52-21,...
LEXINGTON, KY

