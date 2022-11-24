In news that should come as a surprise to nobody, Louisville running back Trevion Cooley announced Sunday that he is entering the transfer portal. Cooley appeared in six games this season for the Cardinals, but none of the last four. He did not travel with the team to Clemson or Kentucky, and both he and fellow running back Jalen Mitchell were removed from U of L’s official online roster earlier this month.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO